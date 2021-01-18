LEWISBURG — A day after needing a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Lehigh, Bucknell used a dominant start to the third quarter Sunday to take control for an 80-66 win over the Mountain Hawks.
The Bison (6-0) scored 16 of the first 18 points in the third to extend their lead to 20 points and stay unbeaten in Patriot League women’s basketball.
Lehigh (4-2) didn’t get closer than seven points the rest of the way.
“We pride ourselves on coming out in the third quarter and proving to teams how we can play,” Bucknell senior Tessa Brugler said. “We want to jump out from the start of the third quarter, and extend the lead we already have. We did a really good job of finding the open people and converting on good offensive plays.”
Bucknell led 39-33 at halftime, and quickly extended that lead. Ally Johnson hit a 3-pointer 18 seconds into the third quarter with an assist from Autumn Ceppi.
Abby Kapp then made back-to-back layups — the first with an assist from Ceppi — to push the lead to 46-33. After Lehigh’s Mackenzie Kramer made a floater, Ceppi assisted on lay-ins by Taylor O’Brien and Brugler. Ceppi finished with nine points and a career-high 11 assists. She was the first Bison since Shelby Romine in November 2013 to have double-digit assists.
“Wow! That’s cool,” Ceppi said. “When the ball moves and we’re playing team basketball, it’s easy.”
O’Brien — who scored 18 points — hit a pull-up jumper, and Ceppi converted a three-point play to make Bucknell’s lead 55-35 just 3:30 into the third quarter.
“The five of us who started were like, ‘We’ve got to get this done,’” Ceppi said. “We knew what to expect from (Saturday). They’re a very tough team. It was us all buying in together and having each other’s backs. Especially defensively, we knew we had to lock-in.”
The Mountain Hawks (4-2) were held to one made field goal over a more than five-minute stretch spanning halftime.
“No. 1, we just got stops,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “If you’re playing in transition, they’re very difficult to defend. You need your offense to score a little bit, and that will help your defense. ... The balance of getting stops and working the ball to get good shots enabled us to stretch the lead.”
O’Brien got the Bison off to a good start, hitting her first four shots as Bucknell took an early 10-2 lead.
“Everything was flowing,” O’Brien said. “My teammates were giving me great passes, and I was finishing them. It was basically right place, right time.”
O’Brien sat for the entire second quarter after committing two early fouls, but she was able to pick up where she left off in the decisive third-quarter run.
“I’ve been saying it all along, Taylor is a star,” Woodruff said. “We need to keep her on the floor a little more, which means she has to improve her discipline defensively to not get in foul trouble. We need her on the floor. When we need a big bucket, she’s first on the list.”
Kapp also sat for much of the second quarter after picking up two fouls. Woodruff turned to freshmen Julie Kulesza and Caroline Dingler. Both played nine minutes after not appearing in Saturday’s game, which Woodruff said was key after the upperclassmen played a lot of minutes Saturday.
“They’re both talented players,” Woodruff said. “It’s just the details of what we do will come with time. It takes lots of repetition, and game repetition is different than practice repetition. It’s so much faster. I expect them to spin a little bit and they do, but I liked what I saw.”
Kapp scored 18 points — 16 in the second half — to tie O’Brien for the game-high. Brugler finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.
“We’re happy to be where we’re at,” Woodruff said. “I think there’s been many, many positives.”
BUCKNELL 80, LEHIGH 66
Lehigh (4-2) 66
Frannie Hottinger 4-10 2-4 10, Emma Grothaus 2-5 0-0 4, Clair Steele 2-6 2-4 7, Megan Walker 1-7 2-2 4, Mackenzie Kramer 5-10 0-0 12, Mariah Sexe 0-2 2-2 2, Mary Clougherty 5-15 1-2 15, Maddie Albrecht 0-1 0-0 0, Anna Harvey 1-1 2-3 5, Katie Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Jamie Behar 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 22-60 13-19 66.
Bucknell (6-0) 80
Tessa Brugler 5-10 2-2 12, Autumn Ceppi 3-5 3-3 9, Taylor O’Brien 9-13 0-0 18, Ally Johnson 3-8 2-2 10, Abby Kapp 8-13 0-0 18, Marly Walls 0-2 0-0 0, Carly Krsul 3-8 0-0 6, Julie Kulesza 1-1 0-0 3, Caroline Dingler 0-2 0-0 0, Tai Johnson 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 34-66 7-7 80.
Halftime: Bucknell, 39-33. 3-point goals: Lehigh 9-24 (Clougherty 4-9, Kramer 2-3, Harvey 1-1, Behar 1-1, Steele 1-2, Sexe 0-1, Grothaus 0-1, Hottinger 0-2, Walker 0-4); Bucknell 5-14 (Kapp 2-5, A. Johnson 2-6, Kulesza 1-1, Dingler 0-1, T. Johnson 0-1). Rebounds: Lehigh 29 (Hottinger 9); Bucknell 44 (Brugler 14). Assists: Lehigh 11 (Sexe 3, Harvey 3); Bucknell 24 (Ceppi 11). Steals: Lehigh 4 (Behar 2); Bucknell 1 (Kapp). Blocked shots: Lehigh 2 (Grothaus, Behar); Bucknell 4 (O’Brien 2). Total fouls: Lehigh 8; Bucknell 16. Turnovers: Lehigh 7; Bucknell 7.