MIFFLINTOWN — Blair County Christian’s dominated Northumberland Christian for much of the second half in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association boys soccer tournament championship game to help the Bobcats repeat.
Jonathan Hight scored two goals in a 4-2 victory Saturday afternoon at Cedar Springs Community Park to help Blair County Christian (18-0) cap an undefeated season.
“The boys played their hearts out,” said Bobcat coach Matt Osborn. “We returned nine of 11 starters from last year’s team, and Northumberland Christian is a storied ACAA program. It’s good to play some of the stronger eastern teams.”
The Bobcats snapped a 14-year championship drought with their 2018 championship triumph. Blair County Christian never trailed in the game, relinquishing its lead only once in the first half as Daniel Hayner’s equalizer for Norry Christian found the back of the net with 5:47 left, a mere 45 seconds after BCC took the lead off of a Hudson Dull tally.
“All of our guys have been starting for four years,” said Norry Christian coach Jonny Rees. “They respond well to adversity and they didn’t hang their heads.”
The Bobcats pulled back in front four minutes later for a 2-1 lead and extended the margin to 3-1 with 37:09 left in regulation. Logan Kauffman quickly pulled the Warriors (15-4-2) within 3-2 a brief 28 seconds later, but it was all Bobcats after that.
“Their defense was solid,” Rees said of the Bobcats. “No. 13 (Aaron Winters) playing at center back doesn’t allow a lot of space.”
Blair County put the clamps on Norry Christian after the Warriors’ second goal, limiting the ACAA East reps to one shot over the final 36:40 of the game.
“We didn’t really change anything up (in our game plan),” Osborn said. “We just put the ball to foot and made things happen.”
Rees’ squad has reached the ACAA championship game in five of the last six seasons.
“They fought every time they were out there,” Rees said. “We had good depth every single game. The team was unselfish. We had guys play other positions who could have been the leading scorers, but they did whatever it took to help us win the game. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough today.”
ALLEGHENY CHRISTIAN ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Championship game
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 4, NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 2
First half
BC-Hudson Dull, 6:32; NC-Daniel Hayner (Aaron Knauss), 5:47; BC-Jonathan Hight (Dull), 1:02.
Second half
BC-Davis Dull, 37:09; NC-Logan Kauffman, 36:41; B-Hight (Micah Nicodemus), 19:00.
Shots: BC, 14-7. Corners: NC, 6-5. Saves: Northumberland Christian 5 (Justin Ross); Blair County Christian 3 (Ethan Carn).