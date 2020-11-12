Bond's throw-ins a weapon for Seals

NORTHUMBERLAND — Several times during Saturday’s District 4 Class 3A girls soccer final, Selinsgrove senior Annalise Bond ran forward from her center back position to take a throw-in deep in the Seals’ offensive end.
Bond picked up the ball, walked onto the track at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium and then sprinted toward the sideline. She went into a front handspring — landing on the ball — and flung it toward the net as she flipped forward.
Twice in the Seals’ 3-2 overtime district final win, Bond’s flip-throws went straight to Lilian Poust who headed it into net. That followed a Jessica Smith goal in the district semifinals where Bond’s throw went to Poust, who flicked it on for Smith to head into goal. Three of the five goals Selinsgrove scored in the district playoffs were a direct result of a Bond flip-throw.
“It just started being effective in the playoffs,” Bond said Tuesday during practice at the Sports Zone in Northumberland. “I feel like it’s been our hunger. We had something to prove during districts, and we wanted it. We got it, thankfully for everybody.”
The Seals are hoping that weapon will be effective Saturday, when they open the state playoffs at Berwick, 1 p.m.
“It helps us majorly,” Poust said. “It causes a big impact because it’s a lot of opportunity right in front of the net.”
Learning how
Bond was involved in gymnastics for 12 or 13 years starting at a young age, so she knew how to do front handsprings and other tumbling tricks.
Bond’s older sister Katie, who also was a gymnast and played soccer, was the first to see a flip-throw.
“My sister was actually a really big influence,” Bond said. “She saw it, and some of her coaches were like, ‘Why don’t you try it?’ Me being the little sister that I am, I wanted to beat her.
“Gymnastics gave me the foundation, like a front handspring, it was just on top of the ball.”
Katie, three years older than Annalise, was not able to figure it out, but Annalise certainly was. Bond said she was 7 or 8 when she was first able to do a flip-throw.
“I never used it that much, but I always liked practicing it,” Bond said. “It was something unique.
“I did handstands on the ball. If I fell, I fell. But I did do it.”
At that point, it wasn’t much of a weapon for her soccer teams, but more of a trick.
“Annalise is a gymnast,” Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill said. “When she was in middle school, she would do the flip-throws once in a while. It wasn’t until her sophomore year that she started to become very consistent at it. I think consistency was the key.
“With doing a flip-throw, we wanted to make sure she was safe, too. As she got more consistent and stronger, we wanted to utilize that weapon, because it’s so dangerous.”
The other part of it was Bond’s teammates would just watch when the Seals first started to implement it.
“Our team used to just stand and watch,” Underhill said. “Now, the other teams watch and we just try to get on it. That’s been a huge part of us being able to use it more.”
Smith agreed that other teams weren’t as ready to defend as the Seals were to attack.
“They don’t know what’s going on,” Smith said. “They see it, and they’re like, ‘Woah.’ They don’t know to defend it.”
Putting it to use
As Bond and her teammates got more comfortable with the flip-throws, it became more effective.
“From sophomore year to now, it has just gotten progressively better,” Bond said.
A large part of why it has been effective is the play of Poust, Smith and the other forwards.
“I usually stand at the top of the 6,” Poust said. “I know Annalise tries to aim for me, so I can flick it on or flick it toward the back post. Then someone else can either finish or, like our last district game, it goes into the net.”
Poust, who said she’s always been good with her head, has won a large percentage of the flip-thows into the box during Selinsgrove’s two district playoff games.
“I try to just watch the ball,” Poust said. “I feel the defenders back off or don’t try to jump up and get it. ... Maybe I just get lucky.
“Depending on where the ball comes from, I’m trying to flick it straight back for my other players or ... I try to flick it toward the back of the net.”
Part of Poust’s ability to win the ball comes from preparation.
“We usually test before a game — depending on the width of the field — where the ball will land,” Underhill said. “Usually when she flips, it lands very consistently. Lilian is always looking to get on the end of it. Lilian is not afraid to head the ball in or flick it on. She seems to always get a head on it.
“Lilian will go to where the ball is. If it’s not getting to the center of the net or the far post, she will make sure that it does.”
That’s where Smith or another forward is often waiting.
“There have been times when the ball is in the air and (Poust is) going for it, I’ll sometimes go for it, too,” Smith said. “I’m like, ‘If she doesn’t get it, I have to be there.’ At that moment (against Shikellamy) the ball was coming right for her head, so I knew I had to stay back. Right as she hit it to me, I knew I just had to get it in.”
Bond’s flip-throws cause such problems because the opposing team can’t prepare for them.
“Coming here from the Midwest, I saw it a little bit in the Midwest,” Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer said. “I coached (at Selinsgrove) three years ago — I was an assistant — so I know she has that capability. At our practices, you can’t replicate that. None of us can do that.
“It’s hard to defend, and they capitalized on it.”
Better than a corner
Against many opponents, the defense will try to not allow a corner kick, instead preferring to give the other team a throw-in.
That strategy is not effective against the Seals.
“We set up the flip-throws the same way we set up our corners,” Underhill said. “We have runners going in on the flick. So that has helped us, as well.
“It’s just as consistent as our corners.”
Smith said she thought the flip-throws were more effective than corner kicks.
“There is a bit of a difference,” Smith said. “On the flip-throw we have more time to react because the ball tends to be higher. A corner comes right in and we just have to get on it.”
The Seals have also put added emphasis on using the flip-throws as a weapon.
“I feel like this year has been our big year for it,” Poust said. “Last year, we did it, but not as much. We’ve just progressed as a team to get the balls in the back of the net. We’ve practiced the throw-ins this year, and I don’t think we worked on it as much in years past.”
In addition to specific work on the throw-ins, Selinsgrove has done more general practice on scoring on balls in the air.
“We’ve worked a lot toward the end of the season on volleying,” Smith said. “We’ve been doing a drill where we have to volley it in with our feet or head. That’s definitely helped.
“Since we’ve worked on that more, it’s easier for us — without having to think about it — to knock it into the goal off a flip-throw, or even a corner.”
For Bond’s part, she said she’s happy to make that long run to get the ball and throw it in, as long as it helps her team score.
“As long as they say my name, I try to help my team,” Bond said. “It’s worth it if we score. I want to give them as many opportunities as possible. It’s like a corner kick every time.”