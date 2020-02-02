Boston U. runs away from Bucknell after halftime

LEWISBURG — Bucknell was on the verge of being overcome by Boston University throughout the opening half Saturday.
It didn’t take long for the Terriers to finish off the Bison once the second half started.
Yielding the first 11 points of the second half — and 24 of the first 29 points — Bucknell lost 77-57 to Boston University in Patriot League men’s basketball Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion.
The loss was the worst at home since before Sojka opened in 2003. The Bison had not lost by 20 or more points in Lewisburg since Holy Cross beat them 69-45 in Davis Gym on Jan. 17, 2001.
Max Mahoney (18), Javante McCoy (15) and Walter Whyte (12) reached double-digit scoring for Boston University (13-10, 7-3), which won its third game in a row. Mahoney added 11 rebounds, collecting his third straight double-double against the Bison.
Avi Toomer’s 16 points paced Bucknell (9-14, 5-5), which lost its second straight game. The Bison return to action Monday night at home against Lafayette.
The Bison also played without leading scorer John Meeks, who was out with an undisclosed illness.
Meeks watched the game from the bench, and looked on as Boston University essentially put it away early in the second half by unloading an 11-0 run that had the Terriers sitting on a 50-33 lead just 2:40 in.
Mahoney scored inside to trigger the run. The 6-foot-8 senior also netted Boston’s first six points of the game. Boston never trailed, and was only tied with Bucknell twice.
“Quite frankly, he’s playing like the best player in the league, for several weeks now,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “What’s hard with him is he’s really physical, does a great job with his footwork, he’s strong so he’s hard to get around, he’s patient in the post and … he’s a good passer. You saw it in the first half and how many times we did come down to give help and we’d give up 3s. … He’s just a really good player.”
The Terriers continued to stretch their lead by scoring 13 of the next 18 points, and they held a 63-38 lead with 12:29 left.
“I thought they played with purpose,” Davis said. “When they went on a run and scored six right away, I thought we panicked. And then we got frustrated and couldn’t get out of our way. Again, not to take anything away, I thought they played really well.”
Only a pair of Sotos jumpers — including one from beyond the 3-point arc — briefly interrupted the early second-half run that had Boston University in cruise control.
The Terriers scored so often and so quickly — whether it was Mahoney in the paint or off penetration or even getting some deep looks to fall — it was easy to forget the Bison were down by just six points (39-33) at halftime.
“Whether we’re starting a game or starting a new half, we always say in the locker room, ‘Try to throw the first punch,’” Mahoney said. “Put them on their heels before they put us on ours. It kind of set the tone for the game.
“I thought we were able to come out and execute early, get some stops early, which is kind of how we built that lead and then we were able to maintain it. And then we pushed it a little bit more once that second half started.”
BOSTON UNIVERSITY 77, BUCKNELL 57
Boston University (13-10, 7-3) 77
Walter Whyte 5-9 1-2 12; Sukhmail Mathon 1-2 0-0 2; Max Mahoney 8-12 2-2 18; Jonas Harper 2-6 0-0 5; Javante McCoy 7-13 0-1 15; Ethan Brittain-Watts 1-1 0-0 2; Jack Hemphill 3-6 0-0 7; Fletcher Tynen 0-1 2-2 2; Andrew Petcash 3-5 0-0 8; Alex Vilarino 3-4 0-0 6; Adam Mikula 0-0 0-0 0; Tim Uzoegbu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 5-7 77.
Bucknell (9-14, 5-5) 57
Bruce Moore 1-2 2-2 4; Kahliel Spear 0-1 0-0 0; Jimmy Sotos 4-6 0-0 10; Andrew Funk 4-10 1-1 11; Avi Toomer 6-13 1-1 16; Paul Newman 3-8 0-1 6; Walter Ellis 2-4 0-0 5; Xander Rice 2-6 1-2 5; Jake van der Heijden 0-3 0-0 0; Malachi Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0; Ben Robertson 0-0 0-0 0; Alex Timmerman 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 22-54 5-9 57.
Halftime: Boston University 39-33. 3-point goals: Boston University 6-13 (Petcash 2-4, Hemphill 1-1, McCoy 1-2, Whyte 1-3, Harper 1-3), Bucknell 8-20 (Toomer 3-8, Sotos 2-2, Funk 2-4, Ellis 1-3, Spear 0-1, van der Heijden 0-2). Rebounds: Boston University 34 (Mahoney 11), Bucknell 27 (Funk 5). Assists: Boston University 16 (McCoy 5), Bucknell 11 (three tied with 2). Total fouls: Boston University 11, Bucknell 14. Turnovers: Boston University 12, Bucknell 17. A: 2,417.