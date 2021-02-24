SUNBURY — Shikellamy raced out to double-digit lead in the first quarter, and won Tuesday night's Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I contest with Lewisburg, 68-54, at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
That's not to say there weren't some anxious moments for the Braves. Each time it was needed, Shikellamy senior Brayden Long had an answer to keep his team in front.
The most critical moment came late in the first half. Shikellamy saw its once-double-digit lead dwindle to four at 19-15, and leading scorer Davis Marshall headed to the bench with his third foul with 3:01 left.
"When Davis picked up his third foul, I thought, 'Oh boy, this could be a little bit of a rough patch,'" Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler said. "We went on an 8-0 run to end the half, and it was great to see those kids respond."
Nate Luciano converted a three-point play with 2:41 left in the first half, Long converted on back-to-back drives to the hoop, and the Braves' four-point advantage was back to 12 (27-15) at halftime.
"I'm just trying to do what's best for the team," Long said. "If the drive is there, I'm trying to get to the basket; and if the 3 is there on a kick, I'm going to try to make it."
Early in the fourth quarter, a Green Dragons team that struggled to knock down 3s — Lewisburg was 2-of-20 through three quarters — got back-to-back 3s from Kaden Wuedeman and Joey Martin to get to within 47-33 with more than six minutes left in the game.
However, Long knocked down three straight 3s — two from the right corner, and another from the left corner — as the Braves built the lead back to 20 once again.
"Brayden is a three-year starter for us, and he has the ability to put the ball in the hole," Zeigler said. "He started off pretty slow, and I think even he would admit that, but he's playing his best basketball of the season."
Similar to Long's season, the Braves as a whole got off to a slow start, but may be playing their best basketball now.
Shikellamy lost eight of its first nine games as the Braves dealt with a shutdown just after practice started in late November along with the three-week state government shutdown that delayed games until Jan. 8. Shikellamy is now 5-10 with a chance at the top-seed in the District 4/6 Class 5A playoffs, something that seemed unthinkable at the beginning of this month.
"We've been capable of this all year, but we've been trying to put it all together. We've had a piece work here, and a piece work there," said Marshall, who scored a game-high 18 points. "We've worked hard all through the year, now we've got all of our pieces working."
Zeigler added: "I still think we are a work in progress. It seems the weather cuts out a practice every now and again. ... They are really starting to look for each other (on offense) and the boys are knocking down open shots."
Lewisburg (10-8 overall, 8-6 HAC-I) struggled from the beginning with the Braves' zone defense. They missed eight of nine shots in the first quarter, including going 0-of-7 from behind 3-point line.
Shikellamy (5-10, 3-9) held the ball for the final shot of the first quarter, and Mason Brubaker knocked down the open 3-pointer to send the Braves to the second quarter with a 16-3 advantage.
Lewisburg made its run in the second quarter as Jake Hernandez scored twice inside, and Cam Michaels knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:51 left in the first half — the first of the game for the Green Dragons — to cut the lead to 19-15.
After Shikellamy pushed its lead to 12 early in the third quarter, Wuedeman hit a 3-pointer to get the Green Dragons back to nine with 4:30 left in the third quarter.
"In the second half, we were better against the zone and got some better shots," Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman said. "It was just too late; we dug ourselves such a big hole early."
The Braves had an answer. Nate Luciano knocked down a 3-pointer, while Brubaker and Marshall converted on traditional three-point plays with 2:56 left to push the lead back to 16. John Peifer later capped the 10-0 spurt with a driving layup to give Shikellamy a 46-26 advantage.
In addition to Marshall, Deitrich added 16 points, and Long had 15. All five Shikellamy starters scored at least eight points in the victory, and all five had at least one 3-pointer.
Hernandez had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the Green Dragons, while Michaels had nine points and six assists.
SHIKELLAMY 68, LEWISBURG 54
Lewisburg (10-8) 54
Dante Sims 3 0-0 6; Jake Hernandez 5 1-2 11; Joey Martin 2 0-0 5; Cam Michaels 4 0-0 9; Kaden Wuedeman 2 0-0 6; Kadyn Magyar 3 0-0 8; Forest Zelchoski 2 2-3 6; Sam Barrick 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 3-5 54.
3-point goals: Magyar 2, Wuedeman 2, Martin, Michaels.
Did not score: Khashaun Atkins, Noah Pawling, Jack Blough, Henry Harrison.
Shikellamy (5-10) 68
John Peifer 4 0-0 9; Brayden Long 6 0-0 15; Mason Deitrich 5 4-8 16; Nate Luciano 3 1-3 8; Davis Marshall 7 3-6 18; Trey Wallace 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 8-17 68.
3-point goals: Long 3, Deitrich 2, Peifer, Luciano, Marshall.
Did not score: Cael Amerman, Jacaree James, Cam Lenner, Ryan Williams, Scott Miller, Caleb Kashner.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg`3`12`12`27 — 54
Shikellamy`16`11`20`21 — 68