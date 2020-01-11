SELINSGROVE — Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler had a every reason to be a little nervous Friday night at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
The Braves got off to a quick start against rival Selinsgrove on the campus of Susquehanna University, but a sense of concern enveloped Shikellamy when a double-digit lead got cut to single digits in the fourth quarter.
In the team’s last meeting — Feb. 6, 2019 — the Braves built a double-digit halftime lead only to see the Seals rally in the second half for a victory.
“We told the kids about last year, if we didn’t learn from it, we were doomed to repeat it,” Zeigler said. “We had a nice lead at halftime, came out in the second half, we weren’t aggressive enough.”
Three of the Braves most experienced players — juniors Davis Marshall and Nate Luciano, along with sophomore Jacob Hernandez — made big plays down the stretch to lift Shikellamy to a 50-36 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I victory over the Selinsgrove.
“We had to stay poised, stay smart and remember what go us that lead,” Zeigler said. “We made better decisions later and we able to pull out the win.”
The Seals (3-6 overall, 0-4 HAC-I) cut a double-digit lead to seven when Ivan DeJesus knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:05 left in the fourth quarter to cut the Shikellamy lead to 38-31.
“(DeJesus) is a tough player, who can shoot the ball and get to the rim,” Zeigler said. “When Brayden (Long) got into foul trouble and hurt, sophomore John Peifer stepped up, and I thought defended him pretty well. He made some tough shots.”
Marshall scored two buckets and Luciano added a layup and an assist as the Braves pushed their lead back to 44-31.
DeJesus, who scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including five 3-pointers, knocked down another trey to pull the Seals back to within eight with about 1:30 left, but this time Luciano and Hernandez had answers.
Hernandez scored twice inside — off feeds from Luciano — while Luciano knocked down two foul shots as the Braves made their lead 14 to finish off the game. Hernandez finished with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while Davis chipped in 10 points. Luciano finished with seven points and six assists.
Shikellamy (6-5, 3-3 HAC-I) got off to a fast start thanks to its defense and rebounding. The Braves, who held Mifflinburg scoreless for the final 2:45 in a win on Wednesday night, limited the Seals to just 12 first-half points — nine of which came via DeJesus 3-pointers.
“We looked a little shell-shocked. Shikellamy came out with a ton of energy; we did not match it,” Selinsgrove coach Ethan Hummel said. “We were just talking with the guys about how great our offense looks when we run it in practice.
“The energy is not there every second of practice, and it comes back to hurt us in the games.”
Shikellamy took a quick 8-3 lead just 2:43 into the game after Hernandez knocked down two foul shots. The Braves outrebounded Selinsgrove, 6-1, early, and their first three baskets came on putbacks, two by Marshall.
The Braves built a 17-3 lead by the 6:15 mark of the second quarter when Jarod Van Kirk knocked down a 3-pointer.
SHIKELLAMY 50, SELINSGROVE 36
Shikellamy (6-5) 50
Davis Marshall 5 0-0 10; John Peifer 3 0-1 7; Brayden Long 2 0-0 4; Nate Luciano 2 3-4 7; Jacob Hernandez 8 2-2 18; Chad Blasius 0 1-3 1; Jarod VanKirk 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 6-10 50.
3-point goals: Peifer, VanKirk.
Did not score: Dylan Stevens, Nate Minnier.
Selinsgrove (3-6) 36
Brett Foor 1 3-3 6; Ben Heim 2 0-0 4; Dylan DeFazio 1 0-0 3; Ivan DeJesus 8 2-3 23. Totals 12 5-6 36.
3-point goals: DeJesus 5, Foor, DeFazio.
Did not score: Ryan Reich, Ethan Harris, Spencer George, Jaron Clark, Tyrell Gates, Isaiah Ulrich, Ben Beiler.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy`12`12`14`12 — 50
Selinsgrove`3`9`12`12 — 36
JV: Shik, 46-42. High scorers, Shik, Cael Amerman, 16; Sel, Blake Haddon, 12.