Brennan's plans for Danville put on hold

Since he was hired in January, new Danville coach Mike Brennan started to make plans for his football squad.
Setting up meetings with his team and making sure to catch some of his athletes in winter sports action were some of the plans he had after March 9 when he started his new job in the Danville High School as a personalized learning teacher.
“I was really excited,” Brennan said. “I couldn’t wait to be in the school (with the team) and really get to know them. I had planned to work the throwing pits at the track meets as another chance to get to know the kids since a lot of them are on the track team.
“Of course, it hasn’t worked out like I expected.”
Like most everyone else, Brennan is quarantined at home due to the coronavirus, and has had to adjust what his plans might be for the upcoming season.
“We didn’t get much football preparation done, but I’ve really focused on watching film of last year’s team and the 2018 team,” Brennan said. “The bad news is we haven’t been able build some of the relationships we would have liked.”
After watching the film, Brennan certainly likes what he sees. K.J. Riley threw for 1,865 yards and 19 touchdowns — a season after going for 2,550 yards and 22 scores steering the Danville offense. Riley returns most of his weapons as well. Carson Persing, Ian Persing and Jagger Dressler all played significant offensive roles for Danville last season, and will be back in 2020.
“K.J. is really impressive on the field, but as you get know him as well, he’s very mature,” Brennan said. “He’s a focused kids, who is great at communicating with his teammates. I got to know Ian as well because he’s been in the weight room rehabbing an injury. I really expect him to have a huge senior season for us.”
Brennan expected to blend a little bit of the Delaware-Wing T that Danville is used to because “they’ve been running it since T-railers,” with some of his own spread-type sets. However, with the uncertainty of what exactly the Ironmen will be able to accomplish in the spring and summer, Brennan and his staff are going to talk online this week about what to do offensively.
“We had discussed merging some of the Wing-T stuff; we don’t want completely to abandon it. These kids and coach (Jim) Keiser were very successful over the years with that system,” said Brennan, who has coached three 5,000-yard passers in his career in Mount Carmel’s Dave Shinskie and Marcus Wasilewski, and Ryan “Sparky” Wolk at Hazleton. “I was really excited to add to the spread sets with our athletes on the outside.”
However, it’s hard to know if 7-on-7 camps will happen this summer, or where exactly teams will be when the August 28 opener rolls around.
“We are going to discuss just keeping things familiar for these kids, because we don’t know how much time we’ll have (in the summer) to do exactly what we want,” Brennan said.
Defensively, things are going to stay the same.
“I’m really comfortable with the kind of defense that they’ve played here,” Brennan said. “Our staff understands it. We’d like to be who they were (defensively), then add our own unique wrinkles.”
Brennan comes to Danville with an 134-106 record. He started his career at Nativity BVM in Pottsville, before spending eight years at Mount Carmel. He was 84-26 with two state championships (2000, 2002). He resigned after the 2008 season where the Red Tornadoes went 13-1, only losing to Lancaster Catholic in the state Class 2A quarterfinals. He later coached at Blue Mountain from 2009 to 2012.
The Ironmen selected Brennan because as superintendent Ricki Boyle said in statement, “both the teaching and coach search committees are excited about the leadership qualities, passion and vision that Mr. Brennan has for the personalized learning classroom and football program.”
He most recently spent six seasons at Hazleton, where he expected to end his career. After the controversy surrounding Keiser during the 2019 season, it was no secret the Danville job would be open, but Brennan said hadn’t really thought much about it.
“I really enjoyed by team at Hazleton. We had a lot of hard-working kids; the support system was great. The principal (Rocco Petrone) is the former football coach and the athletic director (Freddy Barletta) were helpful,” Brennan said. “I had a great group of coaches. We had made great progress.”
Once the season ended, Brennan thought about his future and what he, and his family, wanted.
“I just turned 50 ,and I know this is the stretch run of my career,” Brennan said. “I wanted to be comfortable in the school system and in the classroom, along with a district that really cares about sports.
“I thought about where I could have the most success over the next 10 years, and Danville checked all of those boxes.”
It also helped that former Danville superintendent Cheryl Latorre was the superintendent at Mount Carmel when Brennan was there, while Danville principal Jeremy Winn was an assistant coach under Brennan at Mount Carmel.
“It’s really a better my situation for my family, and that’s what I’ve always tried to do in football is to improve my family’s life through football,” Brennan said.