LEWISBURG — Bucknell put a couple runs together Saturday, on both sides of halftime, to defeat Holy Cross 75-60 in Patriot League men’s basketball.
Starters John Meeks (19 points), Andrew Funk (17), Avi Toomer (13) and Bruce Moore (12) all reached double-digit scoring as Bucknell rebounded from its first conference loss.
“Winning is better than losing,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “I thought our guys played with great focus, great energy, we were connected defensively, flying around. We were trying to make them take tough shots and offensively we were doing a pretty good job of sharing the ball, we were getting in the paint and making good decisions. When you do that, you tend to find a way to win.
“We’ll take it and move on to the next.”
A pair of 13-4 runss — one covering the last 5:07 of the first half and the latter spanning the first 4:31 of the second — enabled the Bison (7-10, 3-1) to turn a narrow deficit (25-24) into a fairly comfortable lead (50-33).
Holy Cross (2-15, 1-3) twice pulled within 12 following Bucknell’s second run, but could not get closer even though Drew Lowder banked 16 of his 22 points after the break.
The Bison made just over 34 percent of their shots Wednesday in a 60-56 loss to Navy that halted a 22-game winning streak at Sojka Pavilion against Patriot League foes, Bucknell hit nearly 47 percent of its looks from the floor against the Crusaders.
Trailing 25-24 when Paul Newman cashed in following a duck-under move with 5:07 remaining in the first half, the Bison really got it going when Funk and Toomer rubbed off high screens and drove to the hoop. Toomer’s 3-pointer and a stickback by Meeks in the final minute sent Bucknell into the locker room with a 37-29 lead.
Funk had a team-high 13 point at the break after scoring 11 of the Bison’s first 20 points, and the Bison sophomore was much more comfortable once he made his first shot.
“Especially coming off that Navy game, it’s good to see that first one drop,” Funk said. “Seeing that first one go down is really important for just the sudden turn of the game and helping me play the rest of the game.”
Meeks also displayed his ability to score from different levels, burying two 3-pointers and scoring repeatedly when he was isolated against a defender.
Holy Cross was within six (39-33) following a bucket by Lowder, but Moore’s interior bucket triggered an 11-0 run that also featured Funk’s pull-up jumper, a Moore putback, Toomer’s 3-pointer and a Meeks layup in transition.
Suddenly, the Bison held a 50-33 lead.
The Bison were pleased about Saturday’s result — players getting into the gym to get up some extra shots were lauded — but they really didn’t feel as if their shot selection was different than against Navy.
On Saturday, they just made more.
“I wouldn’t say we really did anything different,” Toomer said. “We always practice on getting good shots, getting the best shot. We did make some shots, and I would say that’s just the difference between this game and last game.
“We had a lot of good shots in the last game; they just didn’t fall.”
BUCKNELL 75, HOLY CROSS 60
Holy Cross (2-15, 1-3) 60
Connor Niego 4-10 2-4 11; Matt Faw 2-5 0-1 4; Joe Pridgen 2-4 0-0 4; Ryan Wade 1-5 0-0 3; Austin Butler 6-9 5-6 17; Drew Lowder 7-15 3-3 21; Marlon Hargis 0-2 0-0 0; Clayton Le Sann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 10-14 60.
Bucknell (7-10, 3-1) 75
John Meeks 7-11 3-4 19; Bruce Moore 4-8 4-6 12; Jimmy Sotos 2-7 0-0 4; Andrew Funk 7-15 1-1 17; Avi Toomer 4-9 3-4 13; Paul Newman 2-4 0-2 4; Jake van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0; Walter Ellis 0-0 0-0 0; Xander Rice 3-6 0-0 6; Kahliel Spear 0-0 0-0 0; Malachi Rhodes 0-1 0-0 0; Alex Timmerman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 11-17 75.
Halftime: Bucknell 37-29. 3-point goals: Holy Cross 6-21 (Lowder 4-9; Niego 1-3, Wade 1-5, Faw 0-1, Hargis 0-1, Butler 0-2), Bucknell 6-14 (Meeks 2-3, Funk 2-4, Toomer 2-4, van der Heijden 0-1, Sotos 0-2). Rebounds: Holy Cross 35 (Niego 10), Bucknell 32 (Funk 7). Assists: Holy Cross 7 (Lowder 2), Bucknell 15 (Sotos 8). Total fouls: Holy Cross 19, Bucknell 17. Turnovers: Holy Cross 22, Bucknell 10. A: 2,575.