Bucknell softball coach Joey Lye doesn’t have to dig far for an anecdote whenever she needs to inspire her players.
All she has to do is look back 10 years and recall being one of the final cuts from Team Canada’s softball squad.
At the time, the then-first year college coach used the experience as motivation to sharpen her bat and glove skills while she also navigated the maze as a new college coach.
She returned to tryouts one year later.
“I tried out right after I graduated from Williams (College) and was one of the final cuts,” Lye said. “I asked what the things I could work on were. At that time, I was just starting my coaching career at Williams. So in my first year of coaching, I also continued to come early to practice, stay late and get my reps in. I went back the following year and made the team in 2010.”
Around Lewisburg and Bucknell University, Lye is well-known as the 2019 Patriot League Softball Coach of the Year. She claimed the honor after her team compiled 28 wins behind a Patriot League second-best batting average and earned-run average.
She’s also an 11-year member and utility player on Team Canada’s softball squad. Lye was poised to represent her nation this year in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo before the coronavirus pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee to postpone the games until 2021.
“All it means is I get to play softball for another year,” Lye said with a laugh. “Our coaches and support staff have started revamping our training program to allow us to be home right now and be safe and take care of our personal lives and our families. Shortly, we’ll be moving to workouts that we can do at home to make sure that we’re maintaining strength. … I think this delay is allowing us to be more intentional with the time that we have, while also staying safe in our homes.”
Bucknell sophomore third baseman Nicole Rivait is a native of Burlington, Ontario. Her familiarity with Lye predates her two-year career as a Bison. Rivait also has ambitions to one day play in the Olympics and believes one of the ways to accomplish that goal is to play for an Olympian.
Rivait said Lye routinely shares her professional softball experiences with her team for motivation.
“We’ve had a lot of meetings about her journey as a whole,” Rivait said. “She has spent an extensive amount of time talking about that experience, and I think it really relates to us because in the Patriot League, we’re kind of seen as a bit of an underdog. We’re not really expected to win; we’re not expected to lose, either; we’re just kind of in the middle. She has used the scenario in the past as motivation for us that you can get cut from a team, or you can lose this game. But you can come back and become a starter a year later or even a game later and completely turn the tables.”
Although this year’s Olympics would have marked a first for Lye, her international resume is stellar. In 2015, Lye and her Team Canada teammates won the gold medal at the Pan American Games. They claimed the silver medal in the 2011 Pan American Games. Lye also earned two bronze medals at World Championships contests.
Lye said she looks forward to again creating new international memories with her teammates in Tokyo next summer.
“It’s a lot of fun to play in those higher-pressure moments in tournaments,” Lye said. “Our team has become some close, and just experiencing anything like that, traveling the world and playing in front of big crowds and having moments where the outcome of the game is on your shoulders and you’re stepping into the batter’s box, all those things are more fun. You’re so close to the people around you. I feel very fortunate that our team loves each other so much and we have so much fun together and we work hard to keep the game fun in those big moments.”
Included among the perks of representing Canada in the Olympics, Lye said, will be the achievement of a lifelong dream. Not only will she represent her softball teammates on the international stage, but also all of Canada’s Olympic teams.
Although Lye’s Olympic journey has been halted for a year, her focus remains intact. Just reaching the Olympics isn’t good enough. She wants to do everything she can to help Canada win a gold medal. However, that doesn’t mean she won’t bask and soak in the unique Olympic experience.
“We have to go into that tournament understanding that we’re there for a purpose, and almost to kind of battle the desire to get swept up by all the excitement and kind of take care of business,” Lye said. “Hopefully, afterward, we’ll be able to attend some other games and support some other Team Canada teams and explore a little bit and soak it up. I’m excited for those processes of playing in our tournament and also getting to soak up the excitement of the Olympic Games.”
While postponing the Olympics has forced athletes across the world to place their dreams on hold, Lye thinks the adversity born from the coronavirus pandemic will result in a more optimistic outlook from everyone.
“It’s pretty eye-opening the pause that this has caused on the world and the country,” Lye said. “I think a lot of people will come out of this experience changed in a good way. Just looking at life a little bit differently, and enjoying the little things a little bit more.”