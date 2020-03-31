Nate Sestina sat in his dorm room at University of Kentucky with plenty of time to reflect on his college basketball career.
Sure, the Bucknell graduate transfer had to take some online classes as he works toward his master's degree in sports leadership. He did some workouts in his living room, and even went on a two-mile run through Lexington, Ky., which he called "a ghost town."
Despite the disappointing — and premature — end to his one season with the Wildcats because of the coronavirus pandemic, the feeling Sestina most had during his time of reflection was grateful.
"I remember thinking how I wanted my career to go ... and it didn't end up that way," Sestina said. "I had such an amazing experience and career at Bucknell. I gained so many brothers."
Sestina spent four years at Bucknell, playing on two NCAA Tournament teams, before heading to Kentucky.
"Nate got to experience (the NCAA Tournament) a couple times," Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. "He got to experience being a basketball player at Kentucky. They were a team that had a good chance to make a deep run in the tournament, so it's certainly disappointing. I think he'll have memories that are a lot more positive than negative."
Sestina agreed with that assessment, pointing to the relationships he made at Bucknell and the experience of playing in the SEC.
"I am so blessed and so lucky to be in the position that I'm in," Sestina said. "I'm so family-oriented, and my family got to experience with me something everyone in America wants to do in playing for Kentucky — playing on national television, playing in Rupp Arena."
Things didn't go the way he planned, even when he got to Kentucky, as he had to miss part of the season due to an injury.
"My whole career was super unconventional," Sestina said. "I didn't want to get hurt at Kentucky. I was in the best shape of my life. I fell and landed weird and broke my wrist. That wasn't in the plan."
Part of the reason Sestina wanted to go to Kentucky was to improve as a basketball player, and he certainly did that.
"The difference in my game was night and day," Sestina said. "Obviously my role was different, and the stage was bigger. I improved my body the most. I lost 26-28 pounds ... since being here. It's incredible."
That difference in Sestina's physicality was apparent to Davis as he watched his former player on TV from hundreds of miles away.
"Physically, he changed his body," Davis said. "He looked a lot more light of foot.
"I thought he'd do a good job of providing what they needed — rebounding and the ability to stretch the floor. He's been in the situation where he's expected to win, so he could help their younger guys."
Sestina averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for Kentucky, which went 25-6 overall and 15-3 in SEC play.
"What he did was he gave us a little combination of a Derek Willis — that last year as a stretch-4 — but he had some physical strength that he could get rebounds in traffic, and that toughness of an older player," Kentucky coach John Calipari said, "how he took care of himself, how he trained, how he was in the locker room, how he led by example more than anything else, and being a great guy."
Willis played for Kentucky from 2013-17.
End of the line
Sestina and his Wildcat teammates were in Nashville, Tenn., for the SEC Tournament when the conference tournament was canceled. On the bus ride back to Lexington, they heard the news that the NCAA Tournament was also canceled.
"With the whole season getting cut short, it took two or three days to really hit," Sestina said. "It was sad. I remember moving in as a freshman at Bucknell and being so uncertain."
Four and a half years later, Sestina's college career came to an end by playing five-on-five pick-up basketball with his Kentucky teammates in an empty arena.
"They gave their heart and soul to each other," Calipari said, noting he thought his team had what it took to win a national title. "They sacrificed for each other.
"I wish this team could have played on."
Playing with and against his teammates made Sestina think back to a similar experience.
"It was super competitive," Sestina said. "Then we went in the locker room and were telling stories about the year. That's the same thing we did at Bucknell.
"I was sitting in the locker room, and I just put my head down and started crying. It just hit me out of nowhere. I don't like to take credit for what I do because so many people have helped me. I thought, 'For once in my life, I'm taking credit for working hard, busting my butt and making relationships that matter.'"
The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to spring athletes, who had their seasons canceled due to the pandemic. Calipari said he thought a similar extra year was unlikely for winter athletes.
"Would I love to have our man Nate back for another year? Absolutely," Calipari said. "I would love another year to coach him just because I like being around him. Every day you walk in, you see him, you smile."
Next for Sestina
For now, Sestina is focused on his schoolwork and staying in shape.
He said he wants to finish his master's degree, but playing professional basketball is the next goal.
"It's been a dream of mine to be a professional basketball player," Sestina said. "It's at my fingertips, but things are so uncertain right now."
Sestina will need only two more courses after this semester to finish his degree.
"I'm waiting to see how the end of this semester goes, but it's something I do want to finish," Sestina said. "I want to have a master's. If I'm able to get two degrees without paying for them, I'm going to do it."
With leagues around the world postponed or canceled, and workouts with prospective teams up in the air, Sestina is dealing with a lot of uncertainty.
"I'm waiting to see what's next," Sestina said. "It's a weird waiting game right now.
"Obviously, I want to sign with an agency that promotes you not only as a basketball player, but as a person. I want to be able to make money outside of basketball. I want to be involved with foundations. My two brothers are both veterans, so I want to help veterans. I want to help special needs kids; my sister has taught special needs kids for the last seven years."
Sestina has talked to several former teammates about their experiences playing professional basketball both in Europe and in the NBA Summer League.
"I want to play professional basketball at the highest level I'm able to," Sestina said. "I definitely feel more confident to start my professional career now. The things I was worried about last year about being a pro, I'm not worried about now."