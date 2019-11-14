LEWISBURG — It seemed as though every time Bucknell took a 3-pointer in the second half Wednesday it went in.
That was almost true as the Bison hit 11 of their 15 3-pointers after halftime to pull away for an 86-71 win over Hofstra in nonconference men’s basketball.
“We all trust each other to make shots,” said Bucknell junior Jimmy Sotos. “We didn’t shoot it that well against Vermont (in a loss Sunday). Nobody let it carry over. We know we have great shooters. We all put in the work.”
Sotos went 3-for-4 from 3-point range in the second half when he scored 15 of his career-high 24 points. Sotos scored eight straight Bucknell points, including hitting a pair of 3-pointers, to knock Bucknell out of its only slump. Hofstra (1-2) scored the first seven points of the second half to go ahead 39-38. The second 3-pointer in Sotos’ string put the Bison in front 51-48.
“We moved the ball a lot better,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “The ball was going inside-out, and, because of that, we made a lot of shots.
“It’s more about the quality of shots you’re getting. We want to take a good shot every time down. When we’re squared and stepping into shots, they’re typically going to go in.”
Bucknell (2-1) sophomore Walter Ellis was 4-for-4 from behind the arc in the second half for a career-high 12 points. Ellis drilled a 3-pointer to put Bucknell ahead 63-55 with 9:42 to play, and then hit back-to-back 3s to stretch the Bison’s lead to 79-63 with 5:23 left.
“I think I was just opportunistic,” Ellis said. “The way (the Pride was) scrambling in the second half, it created some gaps and I was able to get them off. Yeah, I was feeling good, but I think it all goes back to the game plan. We trust each other, so we were swinging the ball around. It happened to find me, and they went in.”
Bucknell’s Andrew Funk and John Meeks both hit a pair of second-half 3-pointers as well.
“We know with the caliber of shooters we have, when a shot goes up we expect it to go in,” Ellis said. “If it finds me, it finds me. If it finds Jimmy, it finds Jimmy. Meeks hit some big 3s tonight, and so did Funk. It’s just a trust thing. If we can build on each other, that’s what we like to do.”
The other story of the game for Bucknell was rebounding. The Bison held a 48-33 advantage in rebounds, led by a career-high 14 from Paul Newman.
“That starts in practice,” Newman said. “In practice, we go at each other every day. Even the freshmen — Malachi (Rhodes) and (Alex) Timmerman — push us hard. They push the bigs hard in practice. They go right after us and we have to match their intensity. That carries over to the game.”
Bruce Moore was limited to playing 10 minutes due to foul trouble, so Newman took it upon himself to control the glass.
“I felt as if I had take a bigger load with Bruce on the bench in foul trouble,” Newman said. “Rebounding is my game. I like to keep plays alive, make sure the other team doesn’t get second-chance points, and make sure we get the best opportunity we can every time down.”
BUCKNELL 86, HOFSTRA 71
Hofstra (1-2) 71
Isaac Kante 2-3 1-3 5, Eli Pemberton 4-12 1-4 10, Desure Buie 4-12 11-14 19, Tareq Coburn 4-10 2-2 14, Jalen Ray 5-14 2-4 12, Hal Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Kevin Schutte 3-5 0-0 6, Jermaine Miranda 2-2 0-0 5, Omar Silverio 0-1 0-0 0, Caleb Burgess 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 17-27 71.
Bucknell (2-1) 86
Bruce Moore 1-3 3-4 5, Paul Newman 4-7 0-0 8, Andrew Funk 4-9 0-0 12, Jimmy Sotos 8-13 4-4 24, Ben Robertson 0-3 1-2 1, Jake van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0, Malachi Rhodes 1-2 0-0 2, Kahliel Spear 3-8 1-1 8, John Meeks 6-14 0-0 14, Xander Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Walter Ellis 4-5 0-0 12. Totals 31-67 9-11 86.
Halftime: Bucknell 38-32. 3-point goals: Hofstra 6-19 (Coburn 4-6, Miranda 1-1, Pemberton 1-5, Silverio 0-1, Burgess 0-1, Buie 0-2, Ray 0-3); Bucknell 15-28 (Ellis 4-5, Sotos 4-7, Funk 4-8, Meeks 2-4, Spear 1-2, Rice 0-1, van der Heijden 0-1). Rebounds: Hofstra 30 (Coburn 7); Bucknell 42 (Newman 14). Assists: Hofstra 9 (Buie 3); Bucknell 19 (Robertson 4). Steals: Hofstra 9 (Ray 4); Bucknell 5 (Sotos 3). Blocks: Hofstra 5 (Coburn 2); Bucknell 7 (Spear 4). Total fouls: Hofstra 16; Bucknell 22. Technical foul: Bucknell coach Nathan Davis. A: 1,952.