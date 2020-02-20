Bucknell pulls away from Holy Cross

LEWISBURG — Bucknell used offensive balance and stingy switching man-to-man defense to defeat Holy Cross in Patriot League women’s basketball Wednesday night.
Abby Kapp scored 16 points, while Ellie Mack and Ally Johnson added 11 apiece to push the Bison to a 63-45 victory.
The Bison led by only four points at halftime, and then pulled away with a 35-21 second half.
Mack (10) and Taylor O’Brien (11) reached double digits in rebounds as the Bison (19-6, 12-2) — Bucknell outboarded the visiting Crusaders 40-29 — stretched their winning streak to four games. Parked atop the Patriot League standings, Bucknell continues to lead second-place Colgate and Boston University by two games.
“Not the cleanest night for us, not the best execution, certainly not what we’re going to need if we want to reach our goals — but enough. Good enough,” said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff, whose Bison committed seven of their 15 turnovers in the opening quarter.
“Give our kids credit for that, they stuck in there and fought through some poor play at times — but when you can defend and rebound like that, you have a chance. And that was really the story of the game, I thought,” Woodruff added.
Lauren Manis, one of Holy Cross’ two bigs, topped the Crusaders with 14 points before fouling out. Holy Cross, which managed just seven offensive rebounds saw its two-game winning streak snapped.
“We limited Manis enough,” Woodruff said. “We guarded the 3-point line enough. And for most of the night, they just got one-and-done and that’s what we want to be about.”
As an example of how consistent Bucknell has been at the defensive end of the floor, Wednesday was the 13th time the Bison have limited an opponent to 50 points or fewer. Nine of those outings have come in Patriot League play.
On Bucknell’s final possession of the first half, Mack hit a 3-pointer that danced around the rim before falling through as the buzzer sounded.
That hoop had Bucknell up 28-24.
Once Mack, Tessa Brugler and O’Brien were able to get to the rim in succession, the Bison lead ballooned to 10 with 3:35 gone in the third quarter.
Holy Cross (15-10, 8-6) got within seven points three times in the third quarter, but no closer.
“We’re getting tougher,” Woodruff said. “Are we getting better with individual skills and all that stuff? At this time of year, it’s hard to do all that. But I think we’re getting tougher. Our mindset is getting better. We’re starting to develop some callouses as I like to say. We’ve done a lot of work up to this point and it’s starting to show.”
Kapp scored 11 of her 16 points after the break, including two of her three treys and a bucket in the paint after posting up a considerably smaller defender.
“Situationally, we looked at matchups and that was just a mismatch that we saw,” the 6-foot junior said. “Coach saw it, called the play and I thought we executed it pretty well. I did post up a lot in high school, so I love posting up.
“I think it’s super fun, so I was glad I got that opportunity.”
Brugler also muscled inside for all nine of her points in the second half as the Bison gradually pulled away. Bucknell scored the game’s final seven points.
“That’s what you want to do,” Woodruff said. “You want to be the team on the roll at the right time.”
BUCKNELL 63, HOLY CROSS 45
Holy Cross (15-10, 8-6) 45
Lauren Manis 6-17 2-4 14; Megan Swords 3-8 1-3 7; Avery LaBarbera 3-11 2-2 8; Madalyn Smith 1-6 0-0 2; Kathryn Pedi 0-2 0-0 0; Addisyn Cross 0-2 0-0 0; Oluchi Ezemma 3-6 0-0 6; Nicole Morris 3-5 0-0 8; Shannon Murphy 0-0 0-0 0; Kelly Petro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 5-9 45.
Bucknell (19-6, 12-2) 63
Tessa Brugler 4-7 1-2 9; Ellie Mack 4-11 2-2 11; Taylor O’Brien 3-9 2-2 8; Ally Johnson 4-9 0-0 11; Abby Kapp 5-11 3-4 16; Autumn Ceppi 2-4 0-0 4; Tai Johnson 0-2 2-2 2; Carly Krsul 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 10-12 63.
Halftime: Bucknell 28-24. 3-point goals: Holy Cross 2-13 (Morris 2-3, Smith 0-1, Cross 0-1, LaBarbera 0-2, Pedi 0-2, Manis 0-4), Bucknell 7-18 (Kapp 3-6, A. Johnson 3-7, Mack 1-3, T. Johnson 0-2). Rebounds: Holy Cross 29 (Manis 7), Bucknell 40 (O’Brien 11). Assists: Holy Cross 8 (LaBarbera 2), Bucknell 12 (A. Johnson 4). Total fouls: Holy Cross 15, Bucknell 14. Fouled out: Manis, Ezemma. Turnovers: Holy Cross 15, Bucknell 15. A: 888.