Bucknell pulls away in second half for win

LEWISBURG — After a back-and-forth first half, Bucknell used its offensive firepower to pull away in the second half.
The Bison used a pair of big second-half runs to break open a tight game, Andrew Funk and Walter Ellis posted career-highs in scoring, and Bucknell defeated Loyola (Md.) 98-83 in Patriot League men’s basketball Saturday at Sojka Pavilion.
The game featured nine lead changes and seven ties, but that happened before the Bison (9-12, 5-3 Patriot League) found their footing after halftime.
“Every win is great, and we’re excited about it,” said Bucknell coach Nathan Davis. “I thought we came out a little slow (to start), but the guys dug down deep and didn’t hang their heads.”
The Greyhounds traded leads and momentum with the Bison throughout the first half.
Andrew Kostecka scored nine of Loyola’s first 16 points, and the Greyhounds held a decisive advantage in free throws as the Bison committed 10 team fouls over the first 11 minutes of action. That forced the Bison to lean on their bench, and several players answered the bell.
“We just realized we had to be ready when our number was called,” said Ellis, who scored 10 of his career-high 13 points in the first half.
Ellis also had a blocked shot that swung the momentum back to Bucknell, sparking a five-point Bison run for a 31-29 lead.
“It wasn’t a great defensive play by me — I was out of position,” Ellis said. “But it was a spark. I’ll take it. That’s just taking lemons and making lemonade, I guess.”
Bucknell’s bench contributed 22 of the team’s 42 first-half points, and 39 total for the game. Paul Newman and Xander Rice each scored eight points, and Malachi Rhodes added six.
“Guys have had the opportunity to play, and they haven’t put their heads down,” Davis said. “Everybody on our roster has played meaningful minutes at some point this season.”
The second half belonged to Bucknell’s starters. After Loyola took its final lead (47-45), the Bison responded with a 15-1 run highlighted by two Andrew Funk 3-pointers, four points from Bruce Moore, a trey from Ellis and two from Newman to make it 60-48.
After Loyola (9-12, 1-7) sliced it to a five point contest (61-56), the Bison reeled off a 13-3 run to put the game away.
“Jimmy (Sotos) did a great job finding guys open shots, and I was just a benefactor of that,” Funk said. “We got out well in transition and passed up good shots for great shots.”
Funk was held quiet in the first half, but erupted for 16 of his career-high 22 points in the second half as Bucknell withstood 46 free-throw attempts by the Greyhounds. Sotos added 14 points, and Meeks had 10 for the Bison in the victory.
Loyola was paced by 18 points apiece from Kostecka and Isaiah Hart. The Greyhounds placed four scorers in double-figures for the game, but couldn’t keep up with Bucknell’s 65.5% clip (19-of-29) from the field after halftime.
There were a combined 57 fouls and 78 attempted free throws in the contest.
“There are still things we have to work on and get better at,” Davis said. “We’ve had two games now with a lot of fouls, so we’re doing something wrong. We still need to be more efficient offensively, and we got outrebounded. We have to try to continue to get better.”
BUCKNELL 98, LOYOLA 83
Loyola (9-12, 1-7) 83
Kavaughn Scott 5-7 3-6 13; Markese Redding 0-2 0-0 0; Jaylin Andrews 1-9 4-6 7; Isaiah Hart 5-7 8-10 18; Andrew Kostecka 4-9 8-9 18; Golden Dike 4-5 5-9 13; Kenneth Jones 2-6 2-2 6; Garren Davis 1-2 1-4 4; Brent Holcombe 1-2 0-0 2; Brandon Bradsher 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-50 31-46 83.
Bucknell (9-12, 5-3) 98
John Meeks 3-6 2-2 10; Bruce Moore 3-3 1-3 7; Jimmy Sotos 4-7 4-5 14; Andrew Funk 8-10 3-6 22; Avi Toomer 2-5 1-2 6; Paul Newman 4-4 0-0 8; Walter Ellis 3-11 4-6 13; Xander Rice 2-9 4-4 8; Kahliel Spear 1-2 0-1 2; Malachi Rhodes 2-2 2-3 6; Jake van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0; Alex Timmerman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-61 21-32 98.
Halftime: Bucknell 42-41. 3-point goals: Loyola 4-13 (Redding 0-1; Andrews 1-4; Hart 0-1; Kostecka 2-3; Jones 0-2; Davis 1-2), Bucknell 11-31 (Meeks 2-3; Sotos 2-4; Funk 3-5; Toomer 1-4; Ellis 3-9; Rice 0-5; van der Heijden 0-1). Rebounds: Loyola 34 (Andrews 7), Bucknell 30 (Funk 6). Assists: Loyola 11 (Andrews 5), Bucknell 16 (Sotos 4). Turnovers: Loyola 16, Bucknell 10. Total fouls: Loyola 27, Bucknell 23. Fouled out: Hart; Moore. A: 2,588