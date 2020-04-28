Alex Pechin is trying to stay busy while he waits to find out where he'll next play football.
Pechin, a fifth-year senior punter from Bucknell, was not selected during the NFL draft over the weekend.
"Obviously I haven't signed yet," Pechin said. "We're waiting on what we think is the best opportunity."
Only two punters were selected during the seven-round draft, but many undrafted free agents began to sign with teams Saturday night after the draft ended.
"I'm not losing confidence or positivity," Pechin said. "I heard sometimes it takes a couple days; sometimes it could be two months. We'll see."
Pechin said he was able to stay positive after touching base with agent Tony Agnone.
"I didn't know much about the process," Pechin said. "I talked to my agent (Sunday), and I'm not as worried as I was earlier."
Pechin has been working to stay in shape, and finishing up his school work.
"I've gotten onto a couple grass fields (to punt)," Pechin said. "I snuck onto a turf field, but then a cop came. He didn't get out of the car, but he was sitting there in the parking lot. It was weird. It's definitely odd that I can't just go to my high school, but I'm doing what I can.
"I've got a hill in my backyard and some weights in the basement. I ordered some resistance bands. I've been doing a lot of yoga."
He has to finish two papers and his research project before graduating.
"I have a lot of time during the day, and I'm trying to make the most of it," Pechin said.
Pechin said he thought the coronavirus pandemic — and the resulting shutdown of NFL facilities — was part of the reason he hasn't yet signed.
"As a punter, it's not like I really need the playbook," Pechin said. "It would be different if I was a wide receiver and needed to learn the playbook. As a punter, you can't really do anything ahead of time. The first time they see you is rookie minicamp, and they don't even know if they'll have those this year."
Pechin said he didn't have many plays to learn during his time with the Bison either.
"We had eight fake punts," Pechin said. "That was it, and it took about five minutes to learn one."
Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini agreed that Pechin being a punter may be slowing the process at this time.
"It's different for specialists than most other positions," Cecchini said. "Most NFL teams don't bring in several punters to compete. ... For Alex, it's just a matter of the right domino falling at the right time."
Pechin said a lot of the conversations have been between his agent and teams, so it was strange to not be very hands-on in the process.
"I know my agent has my best interests," Pechin said. "It's kind of weird, but I have to realize that he knows what's best and he's been around a long time. Most importantly, he's a great person. He's friends with (former Bucknell) coach (Joe) Susan, so that's how I got hooked up with him. We think a lot alike and get along really well.
"It's a big step to put my fate in someone else's hands, but they're good hands."
This past season, Pechin was honored by every entity that selects an All-America team. Being named to the AP, AFCA, STATS and Walter Camp teams, he became the Patriot League’s 14th consensus All-American. He became the first Patriot League punter to achieve that.
Pechin broke his own single-season school record in punting average by 2.2 yards. His 47.3 average led the FCS by 1.3 yards, also broke the Patriot League record by 1.3 yards, and ranked seventh in FCS history. He also raised his career average to 44.5, a figure good for fifth in FCS annals.
Pechin was also named the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year, and won the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award winner as the FCS’s top scholar-athlete.
"Alex is the complete package," Cecchini said. "He has an amazing leg. He did well at the combine, and proved he can be an NFL punter. It goes beyond that. He has good leadership. He's an incredible human being. He does everything right. He checks all the boxes.
"If it comes down to signing Alex or another guy who may have a similar level of talent, I think all of those other things would come down in Alex's favor."
For now Pechin is waiting, but he's ready.
"Something will come up," Pechin said. "I'm confident that I'll get an opportunity. I just need to make the most of it."