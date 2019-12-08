Bucknell rallies to defeat Albany by one

LEWISBURG — Things did not look good for Bucknell as it stared down a double-digit deficit to Albany on Saturday.
However, the Bison rallied for a come-from-behind 65-64 win.
Jimmy Sotos scored 20 of his game-high 23 points after halftime, and Avi Toomer added 21 points as Bucknell (4-7) snapped a three-game losing streak.
“Give the guys credit,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “Down 12, 13, they could have folded, but they didn’t. They stuck with it. Winning by one is better than losing by one, or however many.”
The Great Danes (5-5) appeared on their way to a win early with a 19-6 lead in the first half and a 43-31 advantage in the second half. Bucknell generated plenty of open shots and quality looks, whether in the paint or from 3-point range, but couldn’t get anything to fall.
At halftime, Toomer had converted four of his five shots from the field for 13 points. Otherwise, it was a collective 2-for-22 effort over the first 20 minutes, despite trailing by only eight points.
“We didn’t talk about much in terms of adjustments,” Davis said. “We did talk about what we were doing between our transition and shooting the ball.”
The shots started falling, and suddenly, what was a 12-point deficit turned to a 46-45 Bison lead. That was Bucknell’s first lead since 3-2.
Andrew Funk provided the go-ahead points in what proved to be a 17-3 run, highlighted by a pair of three-point plays from Toomer, a 3-pointer from Funk and field goals by Sotos, Malachi Rhodes and Alex Timmerman.
“Malachi and Alex were huge tonight,” Sotos said. “They played huge minutes for us. It was great for us.”
“We all set the tone a little better in the first four minutes of the second half,” Toomer said. “And then, it just carried over. This is a great team with great potential from (player) one through (player) 14.”
Timmerman and Rhodes provided three field goals in the second half, and each put in a basket during the Bison’s 17-3 run.
“Alex had great energy and came into the game focused,” Toomer said. “He’s a freshman, but he was out there on the floor playing like a senior who would be graduating with me.”
Sotos, meanwhile, drew fouls on three different 3-point attempts, sinking a combined 5-of-6 free throws and nailing a four-point play to make it a 59-54 game,
The Great Danes had one last push left, pulling to within a single point with an and-one with 0:14 left in regulation (63-62). The free throw missed, Bucknell grabbed the rebound, and got the ball into Sotos’ hands for what proved to be the clinching pair of free throws.
While it was a win the Bison needed, Davis wasn’t ready to say it served as a springboard for his team.
“Ask me that in March,” Davis said. “If it was only 30 minutes and it doesn’t carry over to Monday (practice) or our next game, then no, it isn’t.”
BUCKNELL 65, ALBABY 64
Albany (5-5) 64
Brent Hank 1-1 1-4 3; Antonio Rizzuto 2-6 4-4 8; Trey Hutcheson 3-6 0-0 8; Ahmad Clark 5-10 6-8 18; Cameron Healy 4-11 4-4 15; Kendall Lauderdale 4-7 1-3 9; Romani Hansen 1-2 0-1 2; Malachi De Sousa 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-43 17-26 64
Bucknell (4-7) 65
Malachi Rhodes 1-3 0-1 2; Bruce Moore 1-7 3-3 5; Jimmy Sotos 5-11 11-13 23; Andrew Funk 3-11 0-0 8; Avi Toomer 7-10 4-5 21; Xander Rice 0-2 0-0 0; Alex Timmerman 2-2 0-0 4; Walter Ellis 0-3 0-0 0; Kahliel Spear 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 20-54 18-22 65.
Halftime: Albany 32-24. 3-point goals: Albany 7-19 (Rizzuto 0-4; Hutcheson 2-3; Clark 2-4; Healy 3-8), Bucknell 7-28 (Rhodes 0-2; Moore 0-2; Sotos 2-5; Funk 2-7; Toomer 3-5; Rice 0-2; Ellis 0-3; Spear 0-2). Rebounds: Albany 36 (Healy 11), Bucknell 28 (Toomer 5). Assists: Albany 11 (Healy 3), Bucknell 9 (Sotos, Funk, Toomer, Spear 2). Turnovers: Albany 21, Bucknell 15. Total fouls: Albany 22, Bucknell 22. Fouled out: Lauderdale. Technical fouls: Albany (Will Brown, Healy), Bucknell (Toomer). A: 2,059.