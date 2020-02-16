Bucknell retires No. 31 jersey of Mike Muscala

LEWISBURG — Maybe a year or so before taking his first college class, Mike Muscala’s initial look at the campus was about all it took for a native Minnesotan to say he was going to Bucknell.
Once he arrived for good, Muscala was quick to realize that he’d have many opportunities to thrive in Bucknell’s classrooms while continuing his basketball career.
Saturday, nearly seven years since he departed Lewisburg with a management degree, several basketball records and countless memories, his college of choice bestowed the 6-foot-11 frontcourt star with what might be the ultimate distinction.
Bucknell retired the No. 31 jersey that Muscala wore throughout a remarkably productive career in Bucknell blue-and-orange.
“I knew Bucknell was a special place when I first stepped on campus,” Muscala said to the sizable crowd on hand during a ceremony at Sojka Pavilion between halves of the Bison’s 72-68 win over American.
While his father, mother and stepfather were on hand, so were a number of former teammates that played alongside a talented big man who concluded his four-season career with a school-record 2,036 points. He also gathered 1,093 rebounds during his playing days, the second-highest total in Bucknell’s hoop history.
“Coming out here to Bucknell changed my life, for sure,” Muscala said later at a press conference that took place just after the halftime ceremony. “It opened so many doors for me and it taught me so much and so many things.”
Hal Danzig, the Bison’s all-time leading board man, and Al Leslie were the others to have their Bucknell jerseys retired. Leslie actually unveiled Muscala’s retired No. 31.
A video presentation during the halftime ceremony was highlighted by tributes from former Bucknell teammate Bryson Johnson, former Bucknell coach Dave Paulsen and current Bison coach Nathan Davis.
Additional tributes from former Bucknell associate coach Dane Fischer and former Bison backcourt star Charles Lee were played during second-half breaks.
“The people I met here, the teammates I played with, those guys are like brothers to me. To have some of them here today has been cool. To relive some of those memories this weekend has been awesome,” Muscala said.
“I owe so much to Bucknell and I’m so grateful that I had the chance to come here.”
In addition to the lofty point and rebound totals he amassed in a Bucknell jersey, Muscala was a part of Bison teams that won 92 games, two Patriot League postseason titles, made two NCAA Tournament appearances and played in one NIT.
Muscala also was a two-time Patriot League Player of the Year, a two-time Patriot League tournament Most Valuable Player and four times he landed all-Patriot League recognition. He also was named the Patriot League’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Named an All-American for his basketball accomplishments, Muscala also received All-American honors for his classroom efforts.
“What I liked about Bucknell through the recruiting process and what I found to be true when I was here is that it was a true student-athlete experience,” Muscala said. “I say that a lot, but it really was. That’s something that I’m really glad I experienced here.
“And I think for all the student-athletes this is a heck of a place to come compete at a high level in their (chosen) sport and they have a heck of a place to be challenged in the classroom with their peers.”
Muscala also has spent all or parts of the last seven seasons playing in the National Basketball Association for the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Since the NBA is celebrating its All-Star weekend, that break gave Muscala the opportunity to return to Bucknell for the ceremony that cemented his place in Bison hoops lore.
“It’s a dream come true for me, for sure,” Muscala said of playing in the NBA. “It’s been a lot of ups and downs, but the game of basketball has given me so much in life. That’s really what I feel, to this day, most fortunate for. It’s through the NBA now.
“Being here at Bucknell, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for basketball. I’ve had those thoughts going through my mind this weekend, as to where basketball has taken me.”