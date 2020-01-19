Bucknell tightens defense, pulls away from Lehigh

LEWISBURG — With its second-half lead trimmed to six points, and Lehigh gaining momentum, Jimmy Sotos knew the formula for Bucknell was simple.
“We just had to get back to getting stops,” Sotos said.
The Bison got the stops they needed, and then pulled away from rival Lehigh for a 72-56 win in Patriot League men’s basketball.
Bucknell (8-11, 4-2) scored 16 of the final 22 points, and placed four scorers in double figures Saturday evening inside Sojka Pavilion.
Bucknell’s offense performed well in the first half.
Bruce Moore, who returned after missing a game with an injury, scored the first seven points. Avi Toomer then scored eight points. After the Mountain Hawks pulled within five (22-17), Bucknell used a 12-3 run to build a 34-20 lead. The Bison grew the lead to 16 (38-22) just before halftime.
“I thought we came out with a purpose defensively,” said Bucknell coach Nathan Davis. “Then we let up a little bit with the lead we had, and made it hard on ourselves.”
Lehigh (5-13, 2-4) used a 9-2 spurt out of halftime to make it an eight-point game (40-32), and the Mountain Hawks eventually cut Bucknell’s advantage to five (53-48). Lehigh trailed 56-50 with five minutes left.
“We’ve had some tough segments this season,” Davis said.
Avi Toomer converted a field goal to make it an eight-point game, then Sotos canned his second 3-pointer of the half to make it 61-50.
“That was leadership,” Sotos said. “We knew not to get too frantic out there, and if we got stops, then we’d get the flow in transition with our offense.”
After struggling from the field against American on Wedensday when it sank only 11 2-point shots, the Bison found steady footing inside the 3-point line Saturday, shooting 16-of-28 (57.1 percent) on 2s for the game.
“I’d say we focused on paying attention (to that aspect),” said John Meeks, who posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. “We let some opportunities slip away from us. It’s a long season, and we’ve got to stay poised.”
Moore and Toomer led the Bison with 15 points apiece in the win, while Sotos added 12. Kahlil Spear chipped in nine and Walter Ellis eight off the bench for the Bison.
Lehigh placed four scorers in double-figures for the game, with Jeameril Wilson’s 16 pacing the effort. Bucknell held Lehigh’s top scorer, Jordan Cohen, to 11 points.
“We’ll take the win and we’re happy about it,” Davis said. “We’ve had opportunities to win games that we’ve let get away, but tonight we got it.”
BUCKNELL 72, LEHIGH 56
Lehigh (5-13, 2-4) 56
Jacob Alamudun 0-2 2-2 2 Nic Lynch 3-4 0-0 6; Jake Betlow 0-2 0-0 0; Evan Taylor 3-8 3-4 10; Reed Fenton 0-2 1-2 1; Jeameril Wilson 5-12 4-5 16; Jordan Cohen 4-11 3-5 11; Ed Porter 0-2 0-0 0; Marques Wilson 3-11 3-4 10; Andrei Arion 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 18-54 16-24 56.
Bucknell (8-11, 4-2) 72
John Meeks 5-9 0-0 11; Bruce Moore 6-7 2-3 15; Jimmy Sotos 3-8 3-4 12; Andrew Funk 0-3 2-2 2; Avi Toomer 4-8 4-4 15; Walter Ellis 3-6 1-2 8; Xander Rice 0-1 0-0 0; Paul Newman 0-2 0-0 0; Kahlil Spear 4-5 1-5 9. Totals 25-49 13-20 72.
Halftime: Bucknell, 38-23. 3-point goals: Lehigh 4-14 (Betlow 0-2; Taylor 1-2; Fenton 0-1; J. Wilson 2-3; Cohen 0-2; M. Wilson 1-4), Bucknell 9-21 (Meeks 1-3; Moore 1-1; Sotos 3-7; Funk 0-2; Toomer 3-5; Ellis 1-3). Rebounds: Lehigh 30 (J. Wilson 6, Alamudun 6), Bucknell 38 (Meeks 10). Assists: Lehigh 6 (Cohen 2), Bucknell 14 (Rice 4). Turnovers: Lehigh 11, Bucknell 14. Total fouls: Lehigh 19, Bucknell 18. A: 2,339.