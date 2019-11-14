LEWISBURG — Bucknell was clinging to a three-point lead with a little more than five minutes to play when St. Bonaventure sent a pair of defenders to pressure guard Marly Walls in the backcourt.
The Bison sophomore point guard almost smiled to herself when she saw the challenge.
“I heard their coach screaming on the sideline, so I knew something was coming,” Walls said. “Presses are bad for some people, but when I see a press I see an opportunity for an easy basket.”
Walls beat the double-team and fired a pass to Ally Johnson on the wing. Johnson buried a 3-pointer and then hit another to push Bucknell’s lead to nine, which gave the Bison enough cushion to finish off a 68-60 win over the Bonnies in nonconference women’s basketball Wednesday.
“I was open when I got the pass, so I shot,” Johnson said with a laugh. Johnson scored a team-high 17 points with 11 coming in the second half.
Johnson’s back-to-back 3-pointers put Bucknell ahead 63-54. From there, the Bison shot 5-of-8 at the free-throw line, but also limited St. Bonaventure to just six points over the game’s final seven minutes.
“As a coach you’re always nit-picking, and I’m as good as anybody at that,” Bucknell first-year coach Trevor Woodruff said of closing the game. “I’m not completely pleased, but we made enough free throws — just enough. We’ve got to be better, but that was our first run through something like that. This game is going to make us better because of the situations we had to play through.”
The Bonnies (1-3) went 6-of-12 from the 3-point line in the first half to take a 36-33 advantage into intermission. St. Bonaventure finished 10-of-27 from beyond the arc for the game, led by Olivia Tucker who was 6-of-13. Tucker scored a game-high 20 points.
“We’ve got a ways to go on perimeter defense,” Woodruff said. “I thought our defense at the 3-point line was below our standard. We will continue to work on that. We were better in the second half.
“(Tucker) was terrific. We need to do a better job of eliminating attempts, let alone makes. We didn’t even want her to get attempts.”
Bucknell (2-1) started the second half well.
After forcing a turnover, Abby Kapp drove to the basket and missed a shot. She grabbed her own miss for an offensive rebound and fired it to Johnson on the wing, who hit a game-tying 3-pointer. Kapp, who scored 16 points, then hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Bucknell ahead 42-36. The Bison led the rest of the way.
“We needed to take better pride in what we doing on offense and defense, and execute,” Johnson said. “We had to play with intent, intensity and energy. I think we knew we wanted to go out and prove ourselves.”
Early on, it seemed as though the Bison might run away with the game. Bucknell scored the first nine points, and shut out St. Bonaventure for nearly the first six minutes of the game. The Bonnies closed the first quarter with a 15-6 run to take the lead after the opening 10 minutes.
“We definitely got too comfortable,” Walls said. “We didn’t have the best week of practice. ... Although it wasn’t the prettiest game, we were able to refocus and get stops on the defensive end.”
Walls, who finished with seven points, tied her career-high with six assists.
“Personally, I wasn’t having my best shooting game,” Walls said. “I had teammates who were knocking down 3s on the outside. I got the mentality to feed the hot hand and get it to the people who were making shots.”
Woodruff said the Bison still needed to improve after his third game at the helm of the program.
“I’m looking forward to practice tomorrow because I think there’s some obvious things we have to work on,” Woodruff said.
BUCKNELL 68, ST. BONAVENTURE 60
St. Bonaventure (1-3) 60
Emily Calabrese 2-6 4-4 8, Asianae Johnson 2-7 4-4 8, Deja Francis 0-0 0-0 0, Dajah Logan 4-10 2-3 12, Jurnee President 1-4 2-2 4, Olivia Tucker 7-15 0-0 20, Amanda Oliver 0-4 0-0 0, Olivia Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Claudia Del Moral 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 19-54 12-13 60.
Bucknell (2-1) 68
Autumn Ceppi 2-5 1-2 5, Ellie Mack 5-11 2-4 13, Marly Walls 3-9 1-2 7, Ally Johnson 6-10 2-3 17, Abby Kapp 5-9 2-2 16, Tessa Brugler 2-2 2-2 6, Taylor O’Brien 1-5 2-2 4, Carly Krsul 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 12-17 68.
Halftime: St. Bonaventure, 36-33. 3-point goals: St. Bonaventure 10-26 (Tucker 6-13, Logan 2-6, Brown 1-3, Del Moral 1-3, President 0-1); Bucknell 8-20 (Kapp 4-7, Johnson 3-7, Mack 1-3, O’Brien 0-1, Walls 0-2). Rebounds: St. Bonaventure 28 (Oliver 7); Bucknell 33 (Kapp 9). Assists: St. Bonaventure 11 (Tucker 3, Brown 3); Bucknell 17 (Walls 6). Steals: St. Bonaventure 6 (President 2); Bucknell 8 (Kapp 3). Blocks: St. Bonaventure 2 (Logan, Tucker); Bucknell 4 (Ceppi 2, Kapp 2). Turnovers: St. Bonaventure 14; Bucknell 13. Total fouls: St. Bonaventure 13; Bucknell 13. A: 736.