LEWISBURG — After a dismal second quarter offensively, Bucknell tried to fight back throughout the second half of Thursday’s Patriot League women’s basketball semifinal.
About midway through the fourth quarter, the Bison finally were in position to tie the game but they missed a 3-pointer that would have evened the score. Lehigh’s Mary Clougherty drilled a 3-pointer on the subsequent possession to jumpstart a run by the Mountain Hawks that pushed them to a 63-54 win over the Bison.
“We talk about any point of the game ... always being shot-ready,” Clougherty said.
“It was certainly amongst the biggest sequences in the game,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said of the six-point swing.
Lehigh (9-5) advances to Sunday’s championship game at Boston University, while the Bison end their season at 9-1.
After a close first quarter that saw Lehigh hold a one-point lead, the Bison went ice cold from the floor. Bucknell missed 10 consecutive shots from the field, and finished the second quarter shooting 3-of-19.
“We had a bunch of good looks and they didn’t go in — shots we normally make,” Woodruff said. “I don’t think there’s any debate we’re one of the best-shooting teams in the conference — from the field, from 3, from the free-throw line.”
Many of the shots the Bison missed were good ones, but the Mountain Hawks also made things tough.
“You can’t play Bucknell one-on-one,” Clougherty said. “You’ve got to have communication. I think it shows a lot of growth this season that we were able to lock in and play five Lehigh defenders.”
The Bison couldn’t seem to find an offensive rhythm in their second game back after a five-week layoff due to positive COVID-19 tests, and another set of postponements due to protocols.
“We’re a very mentally strong team; we’re a very detail-oriented group,” Bucknell senior Abby Kapp said. “I think any team that goes on a five-week hiatus without playing is going to be affected. ... We’re a very talented group, and that helps us out a lot. A five-week break is unheard of during a regular season.”
At halftime, Kapp, Ally Johnson and Taylor O’Brien were a combined 3-of-22 from the field. The trio shot 45.9% from the field in their first nine games of the season.
“That’s just unheard of for this group,” Woodruff said. “It’s just one of those nights, and you deal with it. Considering the offensive struggles to score, they worked so hard defensively they kept themselves in it for the most part.”
O’Brien, who finished with 12 points, was a perfect example of the Bison contributing in other ways when shots weren’t falling. She grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, and had a game-high four steals.
“That’s what makes her and this group special,” Woodruff said.
Bucknell scored the first seven points of the second half to pull within five, but Lehigh had an answer. That was the story for much of the third quarter: the Bison would cut the lead to five, only for the Mountain Hawks to respond.
“We put ourselves in quite a hole,” said Kapp, who finished with 12 points. “It is very taxing to try to dig out of it, and stay with it mentally. We have a very strong, team-together mentality of stop-and-score, stop-and-score. We tried to keep that, and we did put a significant dent in the lead they had. We just weren’t able to connect on some shots, and they made some shots that we didn’t.”
The Bison finally got within striking distance four minutes into the fourth quarter. O’Brien drove into the lane and jumped to shoot. She switched the ball to her left hand while in mid-air to avoid getting her shot blocked, and made the basket. After a stop, O’Brien drove for a layup, and Bucknell was within three.
The Mountain Hawks turned the ball over, and the Bison took a 3-pointer that would have tied it. The shot was missed, leading to Clougherty’s 3-pointer. From there, Lehigh held on.
“We talked a lot about composure at every timeout, every quarter, at the half,” Clougherty said. “Before the game we told ourselves that it would come down to composure. We know Bucknell is a really good team. ... We knew they were going to make a run, so we were focused on what we could do to keep the lead.”
The Bison’s Tessa Brugler finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, her sixth double-double of the season. It was the second straight game that both Brugler and O’Brien had a double-double. Autumn Ceppi added 13 points for Bucknell.
PATRIOT LEAGUE SEMIFINAL
LEHIGH 63, BUCKNELL 54
Lehigh (9-5) 63
Frannie Hottinger 6-14 0-2 12, Emma Grothaus 4-5 4-6 12, Mariah Sexe 0-1 0-0 0, Clair Steele 2-6 5-6 10, Megan Walker 2-7 0-1 4, Mackenzie Kramer 4-9 0-0 10, Mary Clougherty 5-10 1-2 13, Jamie Behar 1-1 0-0 2, Anna Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Katie Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 10-17 63.
Bucknell (9-1) 54
Tessa Brugler 6-8 2-3 14, Autumn Ceppi 6-9 1-1 13, Taylor O’Brien 5-18 2-4 12, Ally Johnson 1-9 0-0 3, Abby Kapp 3-13 3-3 12, Marly Walls 0-1 0-0 0, Carly Krsul 0-1 0-0 0, Tai Johnson 0-0 0-2 0, Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 8-13 54.
Halftime: Lehigh, 34-22. 3-point goals: Lehigh 5-20 (Clougherty 2-4, Kramer 2-7, Steele 1-3, Grothaus 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Walker 0-4); Bucknell 4-22 (Kapp 3-12, A. Johnson 1-8, O’Brien 0-2). Rebounds: Lehigh 34 (Grothaus 14); Bucknell 39 (O’Brien 11, Brugler 10). Assists: Lehigh 9 (Steele 5); Bucknell 13 (A. Johnson 5). Steals: Lehigh 9 (Hottinger 3, Grothaus 3); Bucknell 7 (O’Brien 4). Blocked shots: Lehigh 5 (Grothaus 2); Bucknell 2 (O’Brien, Kapp). Total fouls: Lehigh 14; Bucknell 18. Turnovers: Lehigh 14; Bucknell 15.