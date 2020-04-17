When Bucknell senior Ellie Mack put her name into the graduate transfer portal shortly after the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was hoping someone would want her to play for them next year.
To say teams were interested in adding the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year would be an understatement.
“It was overwhelming in the beginning,” Mack said. “Over 100 schools reached out to me, but I only really seriously talked to five or six.
“In some ways, it was nice to know I was wanted. I was searching for the one right school and I think I found it.”
That one right school for Mack is Oregon State, which finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
“It was a really tough decision,” Mack said. “I loved my four years at Bucknell, but it was time to move on. Oregon State gives me so many opportunities academically and on the court.”
She said there was a lot to like about Oregon State.
“I wanted to find a place that had the potential to reach the Sweet 16 or Final Four, to really make a tournament run,” Mack said. “I also wanted to go to a place where I would actually play. I don’t want to sit on the bench for my final year of eligibility. Oregon State provided that.”
The Beavers’ top scorer from this past season, Destiny Slocum, entered the graduate transfer portal, and two of its other top five scorers will graduate this spring, so Mack should have an opportunity.
“It’s a different level, and I’m not naive to that,” Mack said. “The girls in that league were McDonald’s All-Americans in high school, and have been college All-Americans. It will take time to adjust, but I have enough belief in myself that I expect to contribute.”
Mack led the Bison last season with 15 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. She also shot 43.2 percent from 3-point range, a mark only one Beaver topped last season.
“I bring a lot of experience,” Mack said. “It’s not at the Pac-12 level, but basketball is basketball. ... I think I bring a lot of perspective. On the court, hopefully, I can do what I do best, which is score and make the players around me better.”
Mack said she watched Oregon State make a run to the Final Four in 2016.
“I’ve been aware of them, and watched them, but haven’t been an avid fan,” Mack said. “Once I started seriously considering them, I watched a lot of their games and got a sense of their playing style.”
Oregon State was one of five Pac-12 teams to end the year ranked in the AP Top 25.
“It was the best conference in the country this past year, so it will be a challenge for her,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “I tend to follow along with their coaching staff who believe she can play there. We’re all optimistic and hopeful that she’ll have success.”
Woodruff said Mack was a big reason the Bison won the Patriot League title this year.
“She certainly was the backbone of our whole operation,” Woodruff said. “We built a lot of things offensively around her abilities. ... We wouldn’t have had the success we did without her.”
Mack has come a long way from missing her freshman season due to an injury, and finishes her career at Bucknell as the 26th 1,000-point scorer in program history. She finished with 1,058 points in three years, scoring 872 points between her junior and senior seasons combined.
“I’ve grown so much since my freshman year,” Mack said. “I went from not playing at all my first year to my senior year being the player of the year in the league. My leadership skills have improved. I’ve become more vocal, and I’ve really come out of my shell. Basketball-wise, I’ve grown in every aspect of the game.”
Woodruff said it was good for the program to have someone like Mack representing Bucknell.
“Ellie is a great example of Bucknell women’s basketball regardless of where she goes and where she plays,” Woodruff said. “If people base their thought of us on her, we’re in a good place. ... If I had to pick one player to push out in front and say this is what we’re about, she would be it.”
Nate Sestina, who graduated from Bucknell in 2019, just spent a graduate transfer season at Kentucky. He said there were some big changes that Mack should expect.
“The speed of the game is different,” Sestina said. “The athleticism is different. The physicality of the players is different. Everything is bigger. Their talent pool is going to national, international because of the success they’ve had. It’s a different ballgame.
“She’s going to have to get used to being on TV every game, and the media and everything that goes along with being at a top program.”
He also said that she was in for a great experience.
“I’d tell her to make the most of it, to really soak it up and took full advantage of the opportunity,” Sestina said. “You only get one shot at it. When the year is over, you don’t want to have any, ‘I wish I would haves.’ I have no regrets. I left everything out there. She’s going to have a lot of fun, some highs and lows. I’d just tell her to make the most of it.”
Mack said she was looking at the one year at Oregon State as a chance to continue her evolution as a person and a player.
“I thought moving all the way out to Oregon State gave me the best chance to grow as a person,” Mack said. “It’s very intimidating. Corvallis is more than 2,000 miles away, but that was part of the appeal. I’m looking at it as one big adventure to go on.”
Mack, who is set to graduate from Bucknell with a degree in neuroscience, said she was looking into a master’s degree in kinesiology or public health, but hadn’t decided yet.
“Professional basketball, I think, is an option, but it’s not my main goal,” Mack said. “I might want to play it for a year or two. I’ve worked really hard academically, and I have other aspirations.”