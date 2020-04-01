Butlers on same team for first time

Frustrated by a close loss, Bryce Butler entered a Susquehanna assistant coach’s office the following day, and offered his thoughts on a testy situation.
The fiery Butler might have been dismissed by some assistants, but the River Hawks junior chose to air his grievances with an equally fiery second-year staffer.
Butler knew he had some wiggle room, because Susquehanna’s second-year assistant coach J.J. Butler is Bryce Butler’s older brother.
While just more than three years apart in age, the Butler brothers were four years apart in school as they grew up in Abingdon, Md., about 30 minutes from Baltimore.
Basketball was the bond between the Butler brothers.
Since their grandparents coached the game, and their parents met while playing at Baltimore’s Goucher College, becoming engaged with the game was almost a given.
The Butlers are part of the same basketball program — at the same point in time — for the first stretch of their hoops-driven lives.
In early January, Bryce told J.J. what he was thinking after that loss.
“There was a game that went by that we lost that we should have not lost,” Bryce Butler said, referring to an 86-84 loss in early January at Wilkes in SU’s final non-league game. “I went to my brother’s office the next day and told him from my perspective that there were things that (we) were not doing or that I guess I could say that we weren’t doing everything in our power — not only just us, but our basketball program in general.
“I told him from the start of it, that when we were put in the situation to be on the Susquehanna campus together and be part of the basketball program together as brothers, I told him that I don’t think that happened by accident,” the 6-foot-1 Butler said. “It was meant that we could do something special."
They were part of something special.
Unleashing suffocating full-court defensive pressure predicated on forcing turnovers, piling up possessions and wearing out opponents, the River Hawks (21-8, 11-3) shared the Landmark Conference’s regular-season title with Drew, won the postseason tournament with a decisive 86-69 win over preseason favorite Scranton, and reached the NCAA Division III Tournament’s second round.
Bryce arrives at SU first
Following a high school career split equally between Abingdon’s Patterson Mill High School and making the daily commute to Gilman School in Baltimore, Bryce Butler spent a post-graduate year at Suffield Academy in Connecticut before committing to Susquehanna.
As a freshman in 2017-18, Butler averaged 8.1 points per contest for a River Hawks program that finished 10-14, 7-7 in Landmark Conference play.
Miles away in Philadelphia, J.J. Butler watched his younger brother play on the computer whenever possible. What followed were critiques, suggestions and, in between, a good bit of constructive criticism.
A year later, with his brother now part of the Susquehanna staff, the younger Butler averaged 9.2 ppg in 26 starts for Susquehanna.
“What was kind of new was having his eyes and his perspective on it each and every day,” said Bryce Butler, who is majoring in finance at Susquehanna. “Our whole lives have kind of revolved around the sport of basketball. Even when he wasn’t with me at Susquehanna, after every game we would talk or he would text me about what he saw in my game and what I could work on and stuff like that.
“It’s kind of been more hands-on because he’s there every day now."
Bryce said his brother’s presence has impacted his game.
“What we do have in common is a defensive intensity that’s not really matched often, and we both have an interest in guarding the ball,” Butler said. “I was never that way until he was on our staff. I never really had any interest in defense. I only wanted to score the ball, and I think that’s where our games differed.
“Ever since he got there, I really feel like I am one of our best defenders. Right now, I’d say we’re similar in that aspect.”
J.J. arrives in Selinsgrove
With his coaching appetite growing more and more voracious, J.J. Butler was longing for more as his stint as a graduate assistant at Chestnut Hill ended.
Uncertain what was next — and unaware at first that Susquehanna would have a vacancy once one-year assistant and Baltimore native Mike Fitzpatrick departed for Case Western — Butler was hoping something would materialize.
At the same time, Marcinek was searching for a replacement for Fitzpatrick who was willing to work full-time hours, while finding ways to subsist on part-time pay.
Since Fitzpatrick left in August, that made Marcinek’s quest even more difficult since many jobs had been filled. Randolph-Macon coach Josh Merkel suggested Butler, and Marcinek decided to reach out.
A number of conversations later — including one with Bryce Butler — Marcinek offered the older Butler a spot on his coaching staff and he quickly latched on.
“He’d watched Bryce play at every opportunity the year before,” said Marcinek, who has won 454 games in 31 seasons at Susquehanna. “He had done a year’s worth of homework without doing any homework. So, he knew our program well. He knew our personnel well. And he had Bryce to help with the perspective and the decision.
“The chance to coach Bryce at Susquehanna was attractive to J.J. and he jumped on it fairly quickly. It’s been a really good fit.”
J.J. Butler said: “I told myself if he offers me an opportunity, I’m going to take it and run with it. That’s where we are at right now."
Since Butler didn’t arrive in Selinsgrove until a short time before preseason workouts convened, he missed out on plenty of the staff meetings Marcinek regularly held with veteran assistants Chad Bailey, Eldon Hoy and Mark Prusch.
Once J.J. settled in, his primary tasks in were running Susquehanna’s scout team, and handling plenty of individual skill development and recruiting. He said digging into potential opponents was a welcomed chore.
“I’m a big film guy,” J.J. Butler said. “I love watching film. I love learning from watching film.”
This past season, J.J. Butler’s responsibilities expanded considerably. In fact, Marcinek credited his youthful assistant with devising the defensive game plan for a particular opponent — and that happened on more than one occasion.
“Going into this year, I had a much better handle on what he was capable of doing and what his strengths were,” Marcinek said. “And it was my job to address his weaknesses and bring them along while playing to his strengths. After this year, I think he’s a very well-rounded coach that’s capable of doing anything and everything.”
Perhaps the best example of Butler’s capability was how he handled the build-up to Susquehanna’s NCAA Tournament games at Wittenberg University.
J.J. Butler was one of many within the Susquehanna program suffering from a severe case of the stomach flu. The day before the River Hawks boarded the bus for Ohio, eight players missed practice with the bug. So did Marcinek.
J.J. Butler, meanwhile, disinfected the Susquehanna locker room and all of the basketballs before practice began — then ran practice alongside Bailey.
Even the next day, just prior to departure, Butler kept the healthy River Hawks at the front of the bus and put those less than 100 percent in the back.
“Talk about going above and beyond,” Marcinek said. “He had everything taken care of. He thought like a head coach when we really needed it.”
What’s next for the Butler brothers?
While Bryce Butler is one of four starters expected to return — the River Hawks hope to have 10 of their first 12 return — J.J. Butler’s status is fluid.
Those at Susquehanna would love to see him return and continue to flourish as an assistant coach, there may be other opportunities that offer greater responsibility and a healthier paycheck that could entice him to depart Selinsgrove.
Since Butler and his wife, Marina, were married in 2019, that’s another factor that undoubtedly will have plenty of impact on his ultimate decision.
“I would love to have him return since we return our entire team, and to have a key assistant coach like him just keeps everything moving forward,” Marcinek said. “But we do understand that this is a stepping-stone position, one that people try to parlay into something bigger and better.
“I feel part of my responsibility is to help him move on and he’s ready.”
J.J Butler said he’ll look at what’s next from every possible angle before arriving at a decision that will re-route his future and separate him from his brother again.
“I think I’m ready to move on, but that’s not to say that I do not want to be at Susquehanna,” he said. “It’s a great spot. It’s a group of young men that has put themselves in position to do something even bigger next year, so I definitely would love to be a part of that. If a better opportunity presents itself for my career, I can’t tell you I’m not going to take it.
“I wouldn’t say that’s a huge concern of mine right now. This is not a group of young men or a staff that I’m eager to get away from by any means, but if an opportunity comes up the least I can do is explore it. If it’s the right opportunity for my wife and I, I definitely think it’s something I would pursue. We’ll just have to cross that bridge when we get there.”
Bryce Butler understands both sides of the decision his brother might face.
“It’s a hard conversation to have,” Bryce Butler said. “I agree 100 percent with coach Frank’s views; I agree my brother’s ready to make that jump and have more responsibilities on his plate and be at a higher level.
“I would love to see him at a higher level, but I would love to see him back in Selinsgrove for another year. It’s kind of touch-and-go because there might be possible opportunities where he leaves Susquehanna and that might not be an ideal situation for us as brothers to stay together for another year.”
J.J. Butler also has plenty of memories tucked away from his short stint at SU. Perhaps more await.
“I got to coach my brother,” he said. “I got to win the first Landmark Conference championship in coach Marcinek’s career. I’m beyond grateful to be a part of that. And then I’ve just been able to be around 20 amazing young men every day, which made my job really easy. … It’s been the best two years of my life.
“I made it to my first NCAA Tournament ever as a player or a coach. Even won a game in the NCAA Tournament and nearly won a second. ... If a third year’s in the mix, my shoes are tied and I’m ready to go.”