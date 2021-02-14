COAL TOWNSHIP — Hanging on for dear life late in the second period of a scoreless bout, Line Mountain’s Blake Carl found the strength and determination to fight out of an almost certain reversal.
That’s one big reason why the unbeaten senior won his first South Sectional championship Saturday at Shamokin Area High School with a 2-0 decision over Southern Columbia’s Brandon Gedman in the 152-pound final.
Carl, who improved to 32-0 on the season, was the Eagles’ lone champion, but they advanced seven of their 10 wrestlers to the District 4 tournament next Saturday in Williamsport.
Southern Columbia crowned six champions and another three runners-up and ran away with its sixth consecutive sectional title with 198 points. Line Mountain took second with 135.5 points. All 39 district qualifiers from the sectional wrestle for Valley programs.
Winning titles for the Tigers were: junior Brady Feese (113), freshman Mason Barvitskie (120), senior Ian Yoder (138), senior Patrick Edmondson (145), junior Gavin Garcia (172) and sophomore Wes Barnes (189).
Mifflinburg and Lewisburg each took a pair of titles. Winning for the Wildcats were senior Gabe Gramly (126) and junior Emmanuel Ulrich (285). The Green Dragons got championships from sophomore Jace Gessner (106) and junior Kaiden Wagner (132).
Avery Bassett (160), a Midd-West senior, was the other champion.
The top three placewinners advance to the district tournament.
“I knew it was going to be a good match,” said Carl, who split a pair of matches with Gedman last year.
Carl held onto Gedman’s leg until he could pull himself out of it.
“He’s so strong and he won’t give up a position. He wrestled a great match,” Line Mountain coach Chuck Johnson said.
Carl started on the bottom in the third, and used a roll for the winning reversal.
Gessner (14-3) made a second-period takedown and two-point nearfall stand up for a 4-2 win over freshman Noah Baumert of Line Mountain, avenging a loss to the Eagle earlier in the season.
In the loss to Baumert, Gessner chose the bottom and got turned so, this time he selected neutral.
“I just tried not to get taken down,” Gessner said.
For Gessner, there was a bigger reason for winning than revenge or better district seeding. He said that at Lewisburg, if you take first you get your name on the wall.
“My whole family’s on the wall,” he said, adding he wanted to continue the family tradition.’
Bassett didn’t want to give highly-touted freshman Garrett Garcia, of Southern Columbia, a chance to gain confidence. Bassett took Garcia down for a 2-0 first-period lead, then tacked on a reversal and takedown in the second en route to a 9-1 major decision.
“That’s a really successful family, and I knew he would be tough,” Bassett said. “They are all so strong and athletic.”
He said he wanted to score points, and getting the first takedown was a good start.
“After the reversal and the takedown, I was confident I was going to win the match,” Bassett said. “It was a good match for me, maybe not my best performance, but I’m ready for next week.”
Bassett had to keep his focus this season under duress. In addition to the issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mustangs coach Dale Franquet was critically injured in a prison attack while employed as a guard.
Bassett (26-0) said at times it has been difficult to focus this season.
“The thing with (coach) Franquet was a lot bigger than wrestling in general,” Bassett said. “I just wanted to go out there and finish the season my senior year. One reason I want to have success this season is that he’s such a fighter and if he can fight through that, I feel like that’s just so big.”
Barnes also scored first in a battle with Line Mountain senior Jacob Feese with a single-leg takedown near the edge of the mat in the first period.
Barnes (14-0), the top seed, said he knew it would be a tough match.
Feese escaped in the second, but Barnes took him down again and escaped in the third for his 5-3 victory.
“Feese is a big strong kid; he’s a bull and I knew that would be a battle,” Southern Columbia coach Kent Lane said. “Wesley got to his attacks. He has great technique for a guy that wrestles in the upper weights. Ultimately, I think that was the difference.”
Southern’s Brady Feese had the only takedown in the bout with Shamokin junior Wade Alleman in a 4-3 win. Alleman reversed Feese (12-2) in the third period, but ran out of time to add back points.
A penalty point for an illegal figure four to the head and an escape — both in the third period — gave Barvitskie (11-0) his only points in a 2-0 win over Line Mountain’s top-seeded Aiden Kritzer.
In one of the more physical bouts, Gramley — a three-time state qualifier and one-time medalist — took a 3-0 win over Southern Columbia junior Kole Biscoe, a state silver medalist as a freshman.
After a scoreless first period, Gramly escaped in the second and took Biscoe down near the edge of the mat for a 3-0 advantage. Biscoe chose the bottom for the final period and Gramly (23-2) rode him out with a variation of hips, legs, power half and arm bars.
Southern’s Yoder (11-3) got the first takedown against Green Dragon senior Logan Bartlett, and took control during the final two periods with a pair of takedowns for a 6-2 win.
Top-seeded Edmondson grabbed a 5-1 win over Milton senior Kyler Crawford in a battle of previous state qualifiers. In six minutes of one scramble after another, Edmondson (13-0) scrambled for takedowns in the first and second periods.
Crawford’s only point came on a first-period escape, he came close to a takedown several times as the two wrestlers went toe-to-toe.
Mount Carmel’s top-seeded Backes (20-0) took Milton junior Nathan Rauch down early in the first, and Rauch escaped. Backes let Rauch off the bottom in the second, but could not get another takedown in that period. The Red Tornado got a second takedown in the third, with Rauch escaping, for a 5-3 victory.
The only pins in the finals came from Gavin Garcia (14-1) — 50 seconds over Danville sophomore Caden Hagerman — and Mifflinburg’s Ulrich (22-1) — 35 seconds over Milton sophomore Nolan Loss.
Three Ironmen punched their ticket to next week with victories in the consolation finals: Blake Sassaman (106); Andrew Johnson (120); and Weston Whapham (152).
Line Mountain, Mifflinburg and Milton each had two third-place finishers — Brody Long (113) and Lane Schadel (126) for the Eagles; Troy Bingaman (145) and Quentin Doane (215) for the Wildcats; and T.J. Walter (138) and Avan Ayala (189) for the Black Panthers.
The other third-place qualifiers were: Conner Heckman, Midd-West (132); Brady Cromley, Lewisburg (160); Ryder Zulkowski, Shamokin (172); and Ryan Weidner, Mount Carmel (215).
District 4 Class 2A
South Sectional
At Shamokin Area HS
Key: Danville (Dan); Lewisburg (Lew); Line Mountain (LM); Midd-West (MW); Mifflinburg (Miff); Milton (Milt); Mount Carmel (MC); Shamokin (Sham); Southern Columbia (SC); Sugar Valley Rural Charter (SV).
Team scores: 1. SC, 198; 2. LM, 135; 3. Milton, 113.5; 4. Miff, 79.5; 5. Lew, 74; 6. Dan, 73; 7. Sham, 67; 8. MC, 66; 9. MW, 46.5; 10. SV, 9.0.
Preliminaries
132: Aidan Keiser (Milt) pinned Jeremy Page (Miff), :59; Collin Bozza (Sham) pinned Isaiah Conoway (SV), 1:57.
145: Kody Figard (MC) pinned Sean Johnson (Dan), 5:50; Dominick Kennedy (SV) dec. Brian Long (Sham), 7-2.
152: Kirk Johnson (SV) maj. dec. Dan Leao (Lew), 10-0.
172: Ben Umstead (MW) pinned Cayden Weaver (SV), 1:21.
Quarterfinals
113: Wade Alleman (Sham) pinned Trinity McKeague (SV), :14; Brody Long (LM) pinned Quinton Bartlett (Lew), :36.
120: Andrew Johnson (Dan) pinned Reese Alleman (Sham), :43; Brady Struble (Miff) dec. Tom Lyons (Lew), 7-6; Mason Barvitskie (SC) pinned Ryan Bickhart (Milt), :33.
126: Gabe Gramly (Miff) pinned Aidan Mikulak (Sham), :35; Lane Schadel (LM) pinned Gavin Hampton (SV), 2:09; Kole Biscoe (SC) pinned Derek Gessner (Lew), :23.
132: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Keiser (Milt), 1:09; Trevor McDonald (MC) dec. Garrett Krebs (SC), 1-0 sv; Conner Heckman (MW) tech. fall Brayden Sarviss (Dan), 20-3, 3rd; Kaiden Wagner (Lew) pinned Bozza (Sham), 1:43.
138: T.J. Walter (Milt) pinned Aaron Johnson (Dan), 1:42; Logan Bartlett (Lew) pinned Max Bingaman (LM), 1:04; Austin Aucker (MW) pinned Jonny Slovick (MC), 1:06.
145: Patrick Edmondson (SC) pinned Figard (MC), :52; Troy Bingaman (Miff) dec. Caden Wolfley (MW), 7-1; Coller (LM) pinned Hagen Persun (Lew), :55; Kyler Crawford (Milt) pinned Kennedy (SV), 3:29.
152: Bryce Carl (LM) pinned K. Johnson (SV), :55; Weston Whapham (Dan) dec. Tyler Whary (Sham), 7-3; Chase Hoffman (Milt) pinned Jeffrey Yount (MW), 3:00; Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Maddox Reed (MC), 1:45.
160: Gavin Lasko (MC) pinned Corey King (SV), 4:51; Brady Cromley (Lew) pinned Colton Lynch (Sham), 3:35; Garrett Garcia (SC) pinned Blair Wilt (Milt), :31.
172: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Umstead (MW), :07; Thomas Davitt (MC) pinned Trent Wenrich (Lew), 5:13; Caden Hagerman (Dan) pinned Ryder Zulkowski (Sham), 2:22; Jason Valladares (Milt) pinned Isaac Shaffer (LM), 2:34.
189: Robert Harvey (Sham) pinned Jacob Gilbert (Dan), 2:36; Aven Ayala (Milt) pinned Justin Weidner (MC), 1:49; Jacob Feese (LM) pinned Kyle Stahl (SV), :40.
215: Quentin Doane (Miff) pinned Colin Sharrow (SC), 2:24.
285: Micah Miller (Sham) pinned Justin Kutcher (Dan), 1:56.
Semifinals
106: Nolan Baumert (LM) pinned Blake Sassaman (Dan), 1:56; Jace Gessner (Lew) pinned Gaege Fronk (SC), 3:19.
113: Brady Feese (SC) pinned Long (LM), :52; W. Alleman (Sham) pinned Kris Kalbarchick (MC), 4:32.
120: Aiden Kritzer (LM) tech. fall Struble, 18-0, 4:18; Barvitskie (SC) dec. Andrew Johnson (Dan), 5-0.
126: Gramly (Miff) pinned Vanden Heuvel (Dan), :35; Biscoe (SC) maj. dec. Schadel, 14-0.
132: Mason Leshock (LM) maj. dec. McDonald (MC), 10-2; Kaiden Wagner (Lew) dec. Conner Heckman (MW), 2-0.
138: Ian Yoder (SC) pinned Walter (Milt), 5:35; Bartlett (Lew) maj. dec. Aucker, 8-0.
145: Edmondson (SC) pinned Bingaman (Miff), 2:39; Crawford (Milt) dec. Coller (LM), 4-2.
152: Carl (LM) pinned Whapham (Dan), 2:37; Gedman (SC) pinned Hoffman (Milt), 4:55.
160: Avery Bassett (MW) pinned Lasko, :15; Garcia (SC) pinned Cromley (Lew), 1:42.
172: Garcia (SC) pinned Davitt (MC), :24; Hagerman (Dan) pinned Valladares (Milt) 3:41.
189: Wesley Barnes (SC) pinned Harvey (Sham), ;27; Feese (LM) pinned Ayala (Milt), 2:43.
215: Damon Backes (MC) dec. Doane (Miff), 4-3; Nathan Rauch (Milt) pinned Jacob Ferster (MW), 4:18.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich (Miff) tech. fall Miller (Sham), 17-1, 5:46; Loss (Milt) dec. R. Weidner (MC), 9-4.
Consolation quarterfinals
120: Bickhart (Milt) pinned R. Alleman (Sham), 2:00.
126: Mikulak (Sham) pinned Keister (Milt), 4:01.
132: Bozza (Sham) pinned Sarviss (Dan), 1:27; Krebs (SC) pinned Keiser (Milt), 2:33.
138: Bingaman (LM) pinned Slovick (MC), 1:28.
145: Wolfley (MW) dec. Figard (MC), 3-0; Kennedy (SV) dec. Persun (Lew), 3-1.
152: Whary (Sham) pinned K. Johnson (SV), 1:52; Yount (MW) pinned Reed (MC), 2:40.
160: Wilt (Milt) pinned Lynch (Sham), 4:45.
172: Wenrich (Lew) dec. Umstead (MW), 10-5; Zulkowski (Sham) pinned Shaffer (LM), 1:16.
189: J. Weidner (MC) dec. Stahl (SV), 6-2.
Consolation semifinals
113: Kalbarchick (MC) pinned Bartlett (Lew), 4:51; Long (LM) pinned McTeague (SV), 1:14
120: Andrew Johnson (Dan) dec. Lyons (Lew), 5-2; Struble (Miff) pinned Bickhart (Milt), 1:45.
126: Vanden Heuvel (Dan) dec. Hampton (SV), 4-0; Schadel (LM) pinned Keiser (Milt), 1:37.
132: Heckman (MW) dec. Krebs (SC), 7-0; McDonald (MC) dec. Bozza (Sham), 8-4.
138: T.J. Walter (Milt) tech. fall Bingaman (Lew), 17-2, 1:55; Aaron Johnson (Dan) pinned Aucker (MW), 1:37.
145: Coller (LM) pinned Wolfley (MW), 2:10; T. Bingaman (Miff) maj. dec. Kennedy (SV), 11-1.
152: Whary (Sham) dec. Hoffman (Milt), 10-3; Whapham (Dan) dec. Hoffman, 10-3.
160: Cromley (Lew) pinned King (SV), 3:30; Lasko (MC) pinned Wilt, 2:27.
172: Valladares (Milt) pinned Wenrich (Lew), :48; Zulkowski (Sham) maj. dec. Davitt, 11-1.
189: Ayala (Milt) pinned Gilbert (Dan), :34; Harvey (Sham) pinned J. Weidner (MC), 1:54.
215: Sharrow (SC) dec. Ferster (MW), 6-0.
285: R. Weidner (MC) pinned Kutcher (Dan), :29; Miller (Sham) dec. Treshock, 5-2.
Consolation finals
(Winner advances)
106: Sassaman (Dan) pinned Fronk (SC), 2:13.
113: Long (LM) dec. Kalbarchik (MC), 6-4 sv.
120: Andrew Johnson (Dan) pinned Struble (Miff), 4:29.
126: Schadel (LM) maj. dec. Vanden Heuvel (Dan), 15-1.
132: Heckman (MW) dec. McDonald (MC), 6-1.
138: T.J. Walter (Milt) pinned Aaron Johnson (Dan), 2:53.
145: T. Bingaman (Miff) dec. Coller (LM), 2-0 sv.
152: Whapham (Dan) maj. dec. Whary (Sham), 10-1.
160: Cromley (Lew) pinned Lasko (MC), 3:18.
172: Zulkowski (Sham) pinned Valladares (Milt), 4:40.
189: Ayala (Milt) pinned Harvey (Sham), :34.
215: Doane (Miff) pinned Sharrow (SC), 3:38.
285: R. Weidner (MC) dec. Miller (Sham), 8-2.
Championship finals
106: Gessner (Lew) dec. Baumert (LM), 4-2.
113: Feese (SC) dec. W. Alleman (Sham), 4-3.
120: Barvitskie (SC) dec. Kritzer (LM), 2-0.
126: Gramly (Miff) dec. Biscoe (SC), 3-0.
132: Wagner (Lew) dec. Leshock (LM), 2-0.
138: Yoder (SC) dec. Bartlett (Lew), 6-2.
145: Edmondson (SC) dec. Crawford (Milt), 5-1.
152: Carl (LM) dec. Gedman (SC), 2-0.
160: Bassett (MW) maj. dec. Garrett Garcia (SC), 9-1.
172: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Hagerman (Dan), :50.
189: Barnes (SC) dec. Feese (LM), 5-3.
215: Backes (MC) dec. Rauch (Milt), 5-3.
285: Ulrich (Miff) pinned Loss (Milt), :35.