WILLIAMSPORT — Emmie Rowe was a thorn in Shamokin’s side for the better part of three quarters in Saturday’s district championship game.
Central Columbia’s sophomore post led a game-long rebounding clinic and had a 10-point quarter to her name when she went to the bench with her fourth foul late in the third.
Instead of breaking a tie and seizing the momentum, the Indians were outscored by four to the quarter’s end and spent the rest of the game trying to catch up.
Central senior Ellie Rowe made four consecutive free throws and grabbed three rebounds — two on the defensive end — in the final 30 seconds as the fourth-seeded Blue Jays held off Shamokin, 45-40, in the District 4 Class 4A final.
The second-seeded Indians had five shots to tie the score or go ahead in the final 3:30 and could not convert.
“We had a couple good looks at the basket. They just didn’t fall,” said Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert. “Wasn’t meant to be.”
Central Columbia, which was 5-9 after a Feb. 13 loss to Danville, won its seventh consecutive game to claim its first district title since the 2015 Class 3A crown. The Blue Jays (12-9) will play District 2 champion Scranton Prep in Saturday’s state quarterfinal round.
Shamokin, which had won five straight games, finished 11-6.
“Coming into the season, we were the underdog mostly. So ending the season with six losses, that’s pretty good,” said Ari Nolter, one of three Shamokin seniors with Emma Kramer and Grace Nazih. “No one expected that from us. No one expected us to get to the district championship game, so I am proud of us.”
Ellie Rowe (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Emmie Rowe (13 points, 15 rebounds) are the daughters of the former Julie Novak, who was the catcher on Central’s 1994 state championship softball team. The Rowe sisters are also cousins of Blue Jays coach Ryan Novak, who watched his team outscore the Indians 9-5 over the final 2:27 of the third after Emmie drew her fourth foul.
“We’ve been out-sized every game we’ve played this year. So when Emmie left the floor, I don’t think there was any panic because we’re just always out-sized,” Ryan Novak said. “It was ‘next girl up,’ and I thought we held the floor for a little while until we get her back to help with rebounding and some interior defense.”
Caitlyn Weatherill hit her lone basket for the Jays — a 3-pointer from the right wing — to spark the run. Alaina Humphrey turned an offensive rebound into a pair of made free throws, and Alyx Flick made a baseline drive and dish to Maddy Blake for a basket and foul. Blake missed the free throw, but Humphrey rebounded the ball and Ellie Rowe scored for a 38-33 lead after three.
“When (Emmie Rowe) is on the bench and we can’t win out, it is pretty frustrating,” said Rickert.
The Indians cut their deficit to 38-37 after 1:20 of the fourth quarter, and later to 40-39 and 41-40, but they couldn’t get over the hump. They finished the final three-plus minutes 0-for-4 from the field and 1-for-2 at the free-throw line.
“We just wanted to come back (in the fourth), and we did, but we just couldn’t finish out the game,” said Nolter. “It was extremely frustrating. We had no offense today that really kept us in the lead, so it was tough.”
Nazih finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in her final game for Shamokin, while sophomores Madison Lippay (nine boards) and Desiree Michaels each added seven points.
Emmie Rowe had 10 first-quarter points and three rebounds to help stake Central to a 19-14 lead. The Jays led 13-9 when Lippay converted a steal, and then Nazih hit a 3-pointer to pull within 15-14.
Despite the Indians going scoreless for the first 3:57 of the second quarter, Central then went 0-for-9 from the field in the period and watched a 20-14 lead vanish. Nazih made two late buckets, Nolter made a foul shot, and Morgan Nolter leaned into a 3-pointer from the right wing for the Indians’ 22-21 halftime lead.
“Second quarter we did work pretty well, held them to two points,” said Rickert. “Unfortunately that didn’t go for the third quarter.”
Central outscored the Indians 17-11 in the third, including the pivotal run, and continued to win on the boards (15-8). For the game, the Blue Jays out-rebounded Shamokin 46-35.
In addition to Emmie Rowe’s foul trouble, Central played the crucial final minutes with three starters carrying four fouls and another with three. Only one, Lindsey Bull, fouled out, and that was with 34 seconds to play — just before Ellie Rowe’s game-clinching sequence of free throws and rebounds.
“I’ve always had the philosophy that you can’t take your fouls home with you,” said Ryan Novak. “We want to go down swinging with what we’ve done all year, and if they foul out then we’ll manage and we’ll deal with it after. We weren’t going to save any of them up.”
Rickert said: “It goes back to foul shots. They hit their foul shots and we did not. We were 6-for-16 from the foul line, which is pretty uncharacteristic for us at times. When you really look at numbers, that hurts.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
At Williamsport High School
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 45, SHAMOKIN 40
Shamokin (11-6) 40
Carly Nye 1 0-0 2, Emma Kramer 1 1-2 4, Madison Lippay 3 1-3 7, Grace Nazih 5 0-1 11, Ari Nolter 1 2-6 4, Desiree Michaels 3 0-2 7, Morgan Nolter 1 2-2 5. Totals 15 6-16 40.
3-point goals: Kramer, Michaels, Nazih, M. Nolter.
Did not score: None.
Central Columbia (12-9) 45
Ellie Rowe 5 5-9 16, Alaina Humphrey 2 2-2 6, Alyx Flick 2 1-2 5, Emmie Rowe 5 3-4 13, Caitlyn Weatherill 1 0-1 3, Maddy Blake 1 0-1 2. Totals 16 11-19 45.
3-point goals: El. Rowe, Weatherill.
Did not score: Lindsey Bull.
Score by quarters
Shamokin`14`8`11`7 — 40
Central Columbia`19`2`17`7 — 45