LEWISBURG — The members of the 2015 Lewisburg boys soccer team felt as though they had something to prove.
The Green Dragons had high expectations in 2014, but they were eliminated in a shootout in the state quarterfinals.
"It was a little devastating," said Joey Bhangdia, who was a sophomore that season. "The younger guys on that team were eager to make their own mark, and I was one of them.
"It was definitely motivation to do better. Lewisburg feeds off being able to overcome a failure."
Bhangdia and the Green Dragons went 25-0 in 2015 to win the program's second state title. Lewisburg followed that with another state crown in 2016.
"Looking back at it, you always talk about the memories — especially stepping back out on this field again," said Logan Cho, a record-setting goalie for Lewisburg, who graduated in 2016 and is an assistant coach for the Green Dragons. "The feeling Tuesday night of booking a trip to Hershey, I was like, 'Wow. It feels like just yesterday we were doing this.' I'm almost living vicariously through these guys who are doing it now. I'm just so happy for them."
Parallels are clear
Several members of the current Lewisburg boys soccer team — who play Deer Lakes for the state title today at 1:30 p.m. — had a good look at both the 2015 and 2016 state title teams.
"A lot of (the current players) have older brothers who played, so they grew up seeing us win state championships," Cho said. "For them to finally get over the hurdle and get to Hershey, I'm really happy for them."
After losing in the state semifinals in 2017 and 2019, Lewisburg punched its ticket back to the state final at Hersheypark Stadium with a 2-0 win over Oley Valley on Tuesday.
"If you look at the careers of this senior class, they've given it a good shot a couple of times but didn't get there," Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. "They've learned from those past experiences. They remind me a lot of the 2015 team, in particular."
The parallels between the teams are clear, as are several of the last names. Jack and Reese Dieffenderfer, Ben Liscum, Anthony Bhangdia, and Philip Permyashkin all had older brothers who won state titles with the Green Dragons.
"They find a way to win," Kettlewell said. "Both teams could score in multiple ways. They have a lot of experience playing varsity. The chemistry they have on the field is the same as it is off the field. They're good friends, and you will see them hanging out a lot. I felt the same way about the '15 team as this year."
Hard work a theme
A common refrain of this year's Green Dragons was the impact the work ethic of the 2015 and 2016 teams made on them.
"It was a team that was almost an unstoppable force," Anthony Bhangdia said. "They were also very hard-working. They had the right mentality, and they all bought in to the fact that they were going to give their all for each other."
Bhangdia said that same quality is apparent among his teammates this season.
"I see a group of guys who are willing to work, not only for themselves, but for the guy next to them, the whole team and the whole program," Bhangdia said. "It's for a bigger cause, which is the state title."
Permyashkin — who has 13 siblings, including two state champion older brothers and an older sister, who played for the Lewisburg girls state runner-up team in 2018 — said the closeness of the team was what stuck out to him.
"I was actually one of the ballboys for the (2015) team, so going to practice and seeing the culture of that team was really nice," Permyashkin said. "They were such a tight-knit group. When they won, they won as a team.
"We have a really strong bond between all the players — from the PSU commit to the JV players — and we all get along. I saw that in the 2015 team."
The Penn State commit, Liscum, spent more time with the 2016 team.
"I was able to manage the 2016 year, so I was able to be a part of that winning culture, and it was pretty awesome," Liscum said. "I remember the determination. ... They had such fierce determination to defend a title, and play for the Lewisburg crest. They wanted it more than anyone else. There were multiple times in that state tournament where they were down a goal, backs against the wall. They were tested, and they came out on top."
A will to win
The Green Dragons haven't had to come from behind during the state tournament, but they did trail 1-0 in the District 4 Class 2A semifinals before rallying to a 6-1 win. Lewisburg has had to respond to last year's disappointment, similar to the 2015 team.
"They came out and they wanted to win," Jack Dieffenderfer said. "They were upset in 2014, and then they came out and played their hearts out. They wanted it more than anything. For me, watching them win and play so well together, I wanted the same thing. Now we're here and have the opportunity to do the same thing. To get another star (representing a title) would be amazing."
Cho said one of the biggest hallmarks of the 2015 state title team was camaraderie.
"We played a lot with each other growing up, so there was a lot of chemistry," Cho said.
"The soccer part was very fun, but just playing with the guys I loved playing with was the most fun," Joey Bhangdia said. "The most enjoyable part was doing it with the guys I knew wanted it as badly as I did."
In addition to being good friends, several members of the Green Dragons have played together for nearly a decade.
"We have a lot of the same core values," Liscum said. "In general, we're a different team. We've got different personnel and different roles. ... Both are really, really good teams. Overall, our culture is the same as theirs, and that's really big."
Keys to victory
Playing in Hersheypark Stadium for the first time could prove daunting for the Green Dragons, but Kettlewell said his team would be able to get into the game quickly.
"We need to calm our nerves, and have the mindset that we belong there," Kettlewell said. "It's just their nerves and energy and those types of things."
Joey Bhangdia, who said the way Lewisburg plays offense this season might be even more dangerous than the teams he was on, said he would tell younger brother Anthony and his teammates to not let the moment get to them.
"I would say not to get in their heads, and to go out and leave every part of them on the field," Joey Bhangdia said. "Even in a game this big — their final game — their heads need to clear, focused on having fun and playing."