DANVILLE — Whenever Danville desperately needed a hit on Thursday, one of the Ironmen delivered.
After a slow start offensively, Danville strung together clutch two-out rallies in three consecutive innings from the fourth to the sixth, fueling the Ironmen to a 5-1 victory over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I softball.
All five Ironmen (6-0) runs were scored with two outs as they were 3-for-5 with runners in scoring position despite going hitless until the fourth inning.
“All of our girls battled,” Danville coach Jamie Strausser said. “It was tough. They were all hitting the ball well, just right into their defense most of the time. I told them to just keep putting the ball in play and eventually a few will drop in for hits, and we eventually started to find some holes.
“(Shikellamy pitcher Sydnee) Leeser is a tough pitcher. She throws strikes, and she has good spin. You can’t take anything away from her. I’ve known her since she was a little kid, and she has only gotten better.”
The tide started to turn for Danville in the fourth when first baseman Cheyenne Starr battled through an intense 10-pitch at-bat, working a full count, and fouling off four pitches before finally squaring one up right back up the middle off Leeser’s glove.
“I was pretty confident, it helped that I had my team cheering me on,” Starr said. “I was just waiting for a good pitch that I could drive. Once one of us starts hitting, all of us start hitting. One hit can boost up our whole team and that’s what happened tonight.”
The ball ricocheted toward first base. Morgan Wagner scored from third, and an error by the Braves (5-3) allowed Lindsey Cashner to score from second as well, gifting the Ironmen a 2-1 lead at the time.
From that point on, all momentum belonged to the hot bats of Danville. Starr added the final insurance run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly to center field, finishing with a pair of RBIs.
“She’s a tough out,” Strausser said of Starr. “That (fourth-inning) at-bat was really big. She’s one of the key hitters in our lineup, and she does a good job.”
While a first glance at the scorebook could make it look as though Leeser — Shikellamy’s ace — didn’t have her best outing, a deeper dive shows a strong performance.
Due to the defense behind her committing four costly errors in the contest, only one of the five runs she surrendered was earned. She also faced the minimum of nine batters through the first three frames.
“She was on her game,” Shikellamy coach Brad Longacre said of Leeser. “There were just some fundamental plays that got us beat. We just have to straighten it out and give them our best shot the next time we see them.”
Danville’s Morgan Wagner was even more dominant in the circle. The Ironmen senior ace struck out 14 batters.
Wagner allowed just three hits and one walk while recording 11 of her first 12 outs via the strikeout. Offensively, she also came across to score twice and recorded the game’s only extra-base hit, a double to lead off the bottom of the sixth.
“It’s tough pitching in this cold weather,” Strausser said. “Your hand gets slippery and the ball gets slippery, but Morgan pitched a heck of a game for us considering the weather conditions.”
Longacre added: “(Wagner is) a tough pitcher. guess she can still come undone just like anyone else, but anytime we got a runner or two aboard, she got back into her groove and made good pitches. It’s tough to hit against her.”
DANVILLE 5, SHIKELLAMY 1
Shikellamy`001`000`0 — 1-3-4
Danville`000`221`x — 5-6-0
Sydnee Leeser and Reagan Wiest. Morgan Wagner and Lindsey Cashner.
WP: Wagner; LP: Leeser.
Shikellamy: Amelia Wernett 1-for-3, run.
Danville — Morgan Wagner 1-for-3, double, 2 runs; Cheyenne Starr 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Kira Snyder 1-for-2, run, RBI; Cara Bohner 1-for-3, RBI.