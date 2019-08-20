DANVILLE — Rocio Fernandez didn’t have much time to prepare for the girls tennis season.
Fernandez was named Danville’s girls tennis coach earlier this month.
“It happened less than two weeks ago. It was unexpected,” Fernandez said. “Four days later, it was the first day of practice.
“I was as happy as I could be,” she said about receiving a phone call with an offer to coach at Danville. “I did not see it coming, and I’m extremely happy.”
Seven days after her first practice as Danville’s coach, Fernandez notched her first win as the Ironmen defeated Loyalsock 4-1 on Monday.
“It’s an amazing group of girls,” Fernandez said. “They’re all very sweet and work really hard. I’m just very proud that they got their first win.”
Cara Bohner and Mariana Arnabar each outlasted their opponents to earn three-set wins in singles on a hot day. Bohner defeated Melina Vuocolo 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Arnabar topped Abbie Machmer 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 at third singles.
The Ironmen also swept the doubles matches.
Sarah Bhanosahli and Paige Holcombe teamed up for a 6-2, 7-6 (6) win at first doubles.
“It felt really great to get out there, since I haven’t been out at a real match in a while,” Holcombe said. “I’ve been practicing in the offseason, so I was ready to get back in the move of things. I think we trained enough in the past week to be ready for today. I think we played a really great match. It was great to pull out the win.”
Kyra Welliver and Noelle Stamm earned the Ironmen’s most lopsided win, with a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles.
The only loss for the Ironmen came at first singles. Paige Kupas won the first set 6-2 for Danville, but then was forced to injury default.
DANVILLE 4, LOYALSOCK 1
Singles
Kaitlyn Savidge (L) def. Paige Kupas by injury default; Cara Bohner (D) def. Melina Vuocolo 6-1, 2-6, 6-1; Mariana Arnabar (D) def. Abbie Machmer 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.
Doubles
Sarah Bhanosahli-Paige Holcombe (D) def. Sarah Hall-Bella Barone 6-2, 7-6(6); Kyra Welliver-Noelle Stamm (D) def. Maddie Colone-Marina Diggs 6-3, 6-1.