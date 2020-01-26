SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna faced a problem Saturday as shot after shot wouldn’t fall for the River Hawks.
Susquehanna and its guard-dominated lineup couldn’t compensate for its lack of size by unleashing their pressure defense, and that wound up costing Frank Marcinek’s club considerably.
The River Hawks’ inability to regularly make shots led to them suffering a disappointing 64-59 loss to Catholic, their first in Landmark Conference men’s basketball.
While Lukas Yurasits popped a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) — and Bryce Butler, Matt LaCorte and Mike Kempski each dropped in 10 points — the River Hawks shot just 30.4% (21-for-69) from the field.
Susquehanna was even worse after the halftime break, converting just 28.7% of its shot attempts (10-for-35).
“It was one of those days,” said Marcinek, who revealed that 6-foot-5 sophomore Dominic Dunn recently underwent season-ending back surgery. Dunn landed on the Landmark’s all-league second team following his freshman season.
Susquehanna fell into a share of the Landmark Conference lead with Drew and Scranton. The River Hawks will close a three-game homestand Wednesday night against Moravian.
David Angelo netted 13 points for the Cardinals (6-11, 2-4), who snapped a two-game losing streak.
Despite its game-long shooting woes, the River Hawks still held a three-point led (15-12) with just under 11 minutes remaining in the first half when Wes Simons’ cashed in. Once Catholic rattled off nine unanswered, Susquehanna never led again.
“I was confident we’d shoot it better in the second half, but their defense was good,” Marcinek said. “When we got good looks, we couldn’t finish. We couldn’t put the ball in the basket. And when you’re not scoring, you can’t press.”
Zach Spooner got the Cardinals’ run going with a three-point play, Angelo and Justin Pryor tacked on deep looks to make it 21-15. Kempski buried a mid-range jumper and Butler added a trey to pull Susquehanna within one (21-20), the River Hawks could not keep score regularly nor could they dial up their press.
“There was a lid on the cup today,” LaCorte said. “We’ll bounce back.”
What was frustrating for the River Hawks was their full-court pressure was effective — when it could be applied — causing Catholic to commit 19 turnovers.
Nonetheless, the Cardinals twice led by 13 points (44-31 and 49-36).
Although Susquehanna gambled by removing the 6-5 Simons and replacing him with the 5-10 Kempski with 3:33 remaining, that meant the 6-2 tandem of Yurasits and LaCorte were the tallest River Hawks on the floor.
Susquehanna sliced its deficit to six (59-53) with 1:08 to play on two Danny Frauenheim free throws, but Yurasits was unable to connect near the rim after Spooner missed a pair at the free-throw line.
While Catholic was just 9-for-20 from the line in the final 1:45 — the Cardinals were 5-for-12 in the last 51 seconds — Susquehanna finally drew within five with 9.1 seconds showing when Kempski buried a 3-pointer from the left corner.
“Oh my God, they gave us opportunities,” Marcinek said. “The door was open. The door was open the whole day. We just couldn’t walk through it.”
CATHOLIC 64, SUSQUEHANNA 59
Catholic (6-11, 2-4) 64
Collin Hartmann 2-7 2-4 8; Justin Pryor 1-4 0-0 3; Riley Hayes 2-5 2-4 6; Thomas Huerter 3-7 1-4 7; David Angelo 4-7 1-2 13; Will Mulquin 0-1 2-2 2; Jalen Nougues 1-1 0-0 2; Zach Spooner 3-5 1-3 8; Frank Lumaj 4-6 0-0 8; Arvelle Jones 0-2 0-0 0; Jack Kouba 1-3 5-8 7. Totals 21-48 14-27 64.
Susquehanna (12-5, 5-1) 64
Bryce Butler 4-9 0-0 10; Matt LaCorte 4-15 0-0 10; Danny Frauenheim 2-9 4-6 8; Lukas Yurasits 5-17 4-7 16; Zach Knecht 0-5 0-0 0; Tom Sampson 0-0 0-0 0; Jack Van Syckle 0-0 0-0 0; Joe’l Morris 0-1 0-0 0; Jay Martin 1-2 0-0 3; Wes Simons 1-3 0-0 2; Mike Kempski 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 21-69 8-13 59.
Halftime: Catholic 32-27. 3-point goals: Catholic 8-20 (Angelo 4-7, Hartmann 2-5, Pryor 1-1, Spooner 1-2, Mulquin 0-1, Jones 0-1, Kouba 0-1, Huerter 0-2); Susquehanna 9-36 (Kempski 2-4, Butler 2-5, Yurasits 2-8, LaCorte 2-12, Martin 1-2, Morris 0-1, Frauenheim 0-4). Rebounds: Catholic 45 (Hayes 7); Susquehanna 37 (Yurasits 10). Assists: Catholic 10 (Huerter 5); Susquehanna 10 (Frauenheim 6). Total fouls: Catholic 16; Susquehanna 22. Fouled out: Yurasits. Turnovers: Catholic 19; Susquehanna 8.