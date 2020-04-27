Cole makes smooth transition to new position

Adam Cole never envisioned himself being focused on shutting down opposing forwards rather than trying to create goals for the Messiah men’s soccer team.
The Lewisburg graduate scored in the NCAA Division III tournament semifinals as a freshman on his way to helping Messiah win a national title. As a sophomore, he appeared in 17 games as a midfielder for the Falcons.
During the spring of his sophomore season, Cole was asked to give center back a try.
“Coach was like, ‘Do you think you could do it for the spring while we figure out freshmen coming in and see how they are, and maybe they can play there?’” Cole said. “I think it was maybe two practices in the spring where I played center back, and I played center back for our alumni game. Coach was like, ‘Yeah, you played pretty well.’”
At that point, Cole was still expecting to return to the midfield for his junior season.
However, last fall the Falcons dealt with some injuries — and had two freshman center backs — so coach Brad McCarty needed someone to pair in the center of the defense with All-American center back Cooper Robbins, a senior.
“It was like, ‘We either play the freshmen or have you play center back for us,’” Cole said. “I was like, ‘It’s not my first choice obviously, but if that’s what the team needs, I was like, Sure, I’ll be happy to help out.’”
The pairing of Cole and Robbins worked pretty well for the Falcons. Messiah (18-3-2) reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament, and allowed less than one goal per game with 11 shutouts.
“(Cole) was one of our best center backs,” McCarty said. “He was a starter; he was a rock; he’s fast; he’s athletic; and he brings the technical ability needed to play center mid. He was able to take that with him and play center back.”
Messiah allowed only 16 goals in its 23 games, and gave up more than one goal in only three games last season.
“It was really exciting to see Adam ... transition as a junior to be a leader,” McCarty said. “To be a starter and to be able to contribute as much as he did was awesome.”
Cole was quick to credit Robbins and Messiah’s offense, which scored 56 goals.
“I got to play alongside a great center back and that was a treat,” Cole said. “It also helped that my teammates don’t lose the ball a lot, so it wasn’t like I was under a lot of pressure.”
Cole said he expected to play center back as a senior, but he wasn’t sure if he would — in part because he never expected to be there in the first place.
“It was definitely a transition,” Cole said. “It was different than anything I’ve ever experienced in soccer because I never formally played there in all my years of soccer.”
Daily Item sports reporter Michael Bullock contributed to this report.