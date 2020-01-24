MANDATA — There was little doubt over what the final result would be, but there were plenty of reasons for senior Matty Coller to have a great match.
While Line Mountain was rolling over out-matched Halifax 57-10 Thursday night to win its 19th Tri-Valley League championship — and first in three years — Coller was thrilling the large home crowd with a dramatic come-from-behind victory.
Coller was a freshman the last time the Eagles won the championship, and he wanted nothing less for his final season, especially after missing last season and then battling injuries early this year.
Coller responded by putting on a show for the fans on senior night en route to a 6-3 decision over state-ranked sophomore Bryce Enders in the 152-pound bout.
Enders, No. 12 at 152 in the latest 2A state rankings, came into the match at 25-3.
However, Coller didn’t know that.
“They told me (his record) after the match, but he was obviously pretty good,” Coller said. “He beat one of my teammates (Riley Heim in the season-opening Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Tournament, 7-2) so this was redemption.”
Enders got in on a single-leg shot early, and not only did Coller work feverishly — and patiently — to fight it off, but he ended up getting on top for a takedown of his own.
“He did surprise me because watching his film, he wasn’t much of a shooter. When he actually shot in on me, it took me by surprise,” Coller said. “Luckily, I was able to capitalize on that.”
Enders took the lead in the second period — 3-2 on a takedown and an escape — but it could have been much worse for Coller. On the takedown, Enders started to hook up a cradle and Coller sent most of the period fighting to keep from going to his back. He finally danced out of bounds and got a new start.
“I’ve been working on my cradle balance and my coaches have been working with me on that and I knew I was fine,” he said. “It was tight there; luckily I didn’t give up back points.
“It gets your adrenaline pumping when you get out of a pinning move and now, you’re just back to working.”
Coller chose the bottom position to start the third period, and brought the crowd to its feet when he rolled Enders for a reversal and took him to his back for two nearfall points. He was able to keep him there for the remaining 42 seconds of the bout for the 6-3 victory.
“My coaches all year long pushed me to do a raise up and roll and I never really did it because I never got my legs in before. But I heard my coaches start screaming and I thought ‘What the heck, I might as well go for it,’” Coller said.
Line Mountain coach Chuck Johnson said: “We had planned on this match-up ever since Matty’s New Oxford Tournament because he’s been getting into shape from his injuries and getting healthier and in better shape. It was time to test him against a ranked kid.”
Johnson said he knew Coller would, at the very least, escape to tie the match.
“He was taking his time getting out. He tried a couple things for the reversal first and when that was working, he decided to go for broke,” Johnson said.
Coller, now 15-4, said it was important to get the TVL title his senior year.
“This really feels good after not wrestling last year,” he said. “It got me really pumped up.”
The Eagles (15-1, 5-0 TVL) — headed to a first-round home match in next week’s District 4 2A Duals Tournament, as the likely No. 2 seed — pinned six Wildcats to go with three forfeit wins. The match started at 195 and there were no bouts at 285 nor 106.
Senior Blake Wirt (132), sophomore Mason Leshock (132), senior Riley Heim (170) and junior Cale King (182) all had first-period falls for Line Mountain. The other Eagle pinners were juniors Dominic Bridi (220) and Bryce Carl (160).
LINE MOUNTAIN 57, HALIFAX 10
195: Jacob Feese (LM) by forfeit; 220: Dominic Bridi (LM) pinned Matt Hogan, 2:25; 285: Double forfeit; 106: double forfeit; 113: Dillon Galkowski (H) pinned Brody Long, 2:35; 120: Lane Schadel (LM) by forfeit; 126: Blake Wirt (LM) pinned Amado Alvarez, 0:50; 132: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Tanner Wright 0:47; 138: Zander Conrad (H) m. dec. Max Bingaman, 14-4; 145: Ian Coller (LM) by forfeit; 152: Matty Coller (LM) dec. Bryce Enders, 6-3; 160: Bryce Carl (LM) pinned Agustin Alvarez, 3:27; 170: Riley Heim (LM) pinned Steven Dong, 1:08; 182: Cale King (LM) pinned Luke Enders, 0:59.