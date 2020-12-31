Last year was an up-and-down season for the Bucknell men's basketball team.
The Bison played well at times, including a road win over American in the Patriot League tournament quarterfinals. However, there were also some struggles, including a five-game losing streak in conference play.
"I think we need to be more consistent," junior Andrew Funk said. "The biggest thing last year that dictated whether we won was if we made or missed shots.
"We need to be more locked in defensively. We need to do the little things the right way. The little stuff can win you games when you don't shoot well. Defense needs to be something we can hang our hat on."
Consistency, and avoided extended struggles, are the keys for the Bison as they are scheduled to open a Patriot League-only regular season on Saturday at Navy.
"The biggest thing is how we respond to adversity," Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. "Last year, we didn't do that very well."
Bucknell went 14-20 last year, including an 8-10 mark in Patriot League play, which tied the team for sixth in the standings. The Bison were picked to finish sixth in the league this season by the coaches and sports information directors.
"We're flowing with the new freshmen getting ready to play," senior Paul Newman said. "We'll probably surprise some people this year."
A lot of Bucknell's confidence has to do with the improvements made during the offseason and preseason.
"With this much preparation, we're working to sharpen our tools to do everything we need to do," Newman said. "Personally, I want us to get back to March Madness. The feeling of doing that my freshman year was unbelievable. I believe we've worked hard and will be able to do that."
Davis said all eight returning scholarship players improved since the end of last season.
"I think we're in a good place," Davis said. "The guys have really improved. We're competing everyday, but you never really know until you start playing games.
"Every year I think the big thing is for everyone to improve. Everyone came back in a better place physically and playing better."
Davis said senior John Meeks — Bucknell's leading returner scorer — and Newman both looked more explosive, and Funk and classmate Walter Ellis both matured physically.
Meeks (11.2 points per game) and Funk (10.8) are the only returning Bison who averaged double-digit points last season. Ellis led the league in 3-point shooting percentage at 41%.
"I think people will be surprised with how much we progressed over the offseason," Funk said.
Between graduation and transfers, the Bison lost 37 points and 14.5 rebounds per game from last year.
"It's going to be a lot by committee," Funk said of replacing that production. "If we all take the load on, we'll be fine."
Some of the production will fall to the sophomore class, whose four members averaged 5.5 points per game in limited time last year. Xander Rice saw the most time, appearing in all 34 games. Davis said Rice and Jake van der Heijden are both more confident than a year ago. Malachi Rhodes, the only sophomore to earn a start last year, has improved, and Alex Timmerman has lost 50 pounds and "is in great shape," according to the coach.
"They've all gotten to the point where they can make good leaps," Davis said. "Now they have to go out and do it."
Davis also said he was excited about his freshman class with scorers in Deuce Turner — a Pennsylvania all-state player last year — and Josh Adoh, along with 7-footer Andre Screen.
"A lot of guys played significant minutes," Funk said. "We all really trust each other. We have a really good environment. Everyone is really special that we have here."
One x-factor for the Bison could be Stony Brook transfer Miles Latimer, who is currently scheduled to sit out the year, but Davis said there was a possibility he could play.
"It's been really cool having Miles," Funk said. "He brings a different perspective, coming in from another program. He's super talented, and has an interesting new perspective. I'm really excited he's here, and I can't wait to have him on the floor."
One advantage the Bison could have in the Patriot League is their size. Bucknell has five players who are 6-8 or taller, and another three players who are at least 6-5.
"We're very versatile," Newman said. "We're probably the biggest team in the league, with all of our size. We have guards who can guard bigs, and big who can cover guards."
The biggest thing is starting the season well, as there are no nonconference games this season.
"There's a heightened sense of urgency," Funk said. "We don't have the luxury of having nonconference games to get things figured out. If the Patriot League mattered in years before, now it's even moreso."
Davis said the biggest key for his team on the court was building trust, both offensively and defensively, and that comes from doing the little things right.
"The two biggest things are effort and the attention to detail you have to play with on every possession, especially defensively," Davis said. "Overall, the way we deal with adversity is No. 1. Last year, one of the biggest issues was when things weren't going well it took us too long to get out of it."