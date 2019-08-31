MILTON — Riley Daubert didn’t need any reminders of how the 2018 installment of the Milton-Warrior Run rivalry played out.
“They wrecked us at our place,” said Daubert.
Warrior Run dominated its backyard rival Friday night behind the play of its quarterback.
Senior Remington Corderman threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns to help pilot the Defenders’ 445-yard outburst in a 36-0 win.
Corderman found receivers Ahmahd Keyes and Daubert for 10 of his 14 completions and 206 of his 288 passing yards for the game.
“We’ve been working every day in practice, and our offensive line works their butts off,” Corderman said.
That was demonstrated in the opening half, as Warrior Run’s lone play for negative yardage was Corderman’s kneel down to end the half. Warrior Run (2-0) had amassed 317 yards at halftime to Milton’s 53, and 11 first downs to the host Black Panthers’ three.
“It’s an old adage, but we’re trying to be 1-0 every week,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said. “Last week, we were 1-0. This week, we were 1-0. Now, we’ll watch the film, but then we’ll start over at 0-0 on Monday.”
Touchdown runs by Hoyt Bower and Daubert, coupled with a pair of two-point conversions out of the swinging gate formation staked the Defenders to a 16-0 lead after 12 minutes. Daubert was a force early, catching four passes for 78 yards, and adding another 14 yard rushing. In the second quarter, Keyes took over, hauling in touchdown passes of 21 and 48 yards to widen the gap to 30-0 by halftime.
“He (Keyes) has been working his butt off,” Corderman said. “He said he could beat his man, and it was about realizing the matchups. I got him the ball, he made a move, and that was that.”
Keyes caught five passes for 108 yards, all in the first half.
Warrior Run attempted only two passes after halftime, flexing its muscles on the ground as Beachel and David Gearhart chewed up yardage and clock. Gearhart’s touchdown run with 3:57 left in the third started the running clock.
“Everybody’s been focused and motivated,” said Daubert, who added two interceptions on defense. “It felt good to come here and get the win. Milton’s a big rival, and they’re always trying to beat us.”
Milton’s biggest threat came in the fourth quarter after sophomore quarterback Ashton Canelo found Ethan Rowe on a 37-yard pass-and-catch to the Warrior Run 4. The Black Panthers came away empty after a Defender fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchback.
Canelo passed for 77 yards for Milton, while Tyler Boyer paced the Black Panther ground game with 60 yards on 12 carries.
Beachel rushed for a game-high 61 yards, and added two catches for 62 yards in the win for the Defenders.
WARRIOR RUN 36, MILTON 0
Warrior Run`16`14`6`0 — 36
Milton`0`0`0`0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
WR — Hoyt Bower 1 run (Ahmahd Keyes run)
WR — Riley Daubert 1 run (Bower pass from Remington Corderman)
Second quarter
WR — Keyes 21 pass from Corderman (Logan Witmer kick)
WR — Keyes 48 pass from Corderman (Witmer kick)
Third quarter
WR — David Gearhart 7 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
`WR`M
First downs`17`8
Rushes-yards`30-157`21-86
Passing`14-17-0`7-20-2
Passing yards`288`77
Total offense`445`160
Penalties`9-77`3-20
Fumbles-lost`0-0 `1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Denver Beachel 11-61; David Gearhart 6-40, TD; Justin Blair 4-25; Hoyt Bower 3-9, TD; Riley Daubert 2-14, TD; Logan Smedley 2-11; Remington Corderman 1-minus-1. Milton: Tyler Boyer 12-60; Owen Keister 7-27; Ashton Canelo 2-minus-1.
PASSING — Warrior Run: Corderman 14-17-0, for 288 yards, 2 TDs. Milton: Canelo 7-20-2, for 77 yards.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Ahmahd Keyes 5-108, 2 TDs; Riley Daubert 5-98; Denver Beachel 2-62; Coltin Pentycofe 1-16; Nathan Michael 1-4. Milton: Xzavier Minium 3-25; Ethan Rowe 1-37; Ashton Krall 1-9; Kenley Caputo 1-6; Owen Keister 1-0.