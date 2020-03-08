HERSHEY — When Nate Schon trotted onto the feature mat Saturday night at Giant Center, Selinsgrove’s reigning PIAA Class 3A wrestling champion knew he was facing a familiar opponent in Cathedral Prep’s Dorian Crosby.
Schon and Crosby locked up last weekend in the Class 3A Northwest Regional title match, a bout the Prep senior narrowly claimed and one that brought both wrestlers to states with one loss.
Saturday night was yet another tight encounter in which Crosby finished one shot at the end of the second period, and that proved to be just enough to record a 3-1 decision in the 220-pound final.
“He kept posting on me all through the match,” said Schon, who finished his junior campaign with a 37-2 record. “I just couldn’t get to his legs. I couldn’t start my offense.”
Scoreless following an opening period in which both competitors essentially leaned on one another without attempting a shot, Crosby started the second period on bottom and was able to go up 1-0 just 12 seconds in with an escape.
Schon was able to get in on a single, but the competitors were ruled to be off the mat before Schon could finish it. Still in neutral, Schon attempted to execute another single-leg takedown but Crosby was able to block it.
“He’s a tough wrestler and it’s really tough for me to get in there with him,” Schon said of Crosby (47-1), who finished fifth as a sophomore and fourth a season ago.
“If he would have gotten in on his legs, I feel confident he would have finished,” Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin remarked. “Problem is, there was only one leg out of the four in bounds.
“I would have called him out (of bounds), too. That was the only time he had any success getting in on his legs.”
Unfortunately for Schon, Crosby held a 3-0 lead as the third period began after registering a takedown with little time remaining in the second.
Schon was able to escape just after the whistle initiated the third period, but he couldn’t author another shot the rest of the way and the bout ended 3-1.
“Dorian does a really good job of shutting everybody’s offense down,” Martin said. “He’s like super long. Even though I think he only weighs 215, he’s a huge 220-pounder and he uses his leverage really well.
“That was one thing we talked about, trying to do something a little different. Not so much of the tie-ups, because Dorian likes to grab hold of you and smother you. And he does a really good job of it.”
Denied a return trip to the podium’s top step, Schon was quick to recognize Crosby’s career-capping achievement since the two have known one another for a long time.
“We’ve wrestled a long time together,” Schon said of a mat relationship that dates back to elementary school. “I’m happy that he got this one. I’m happy for him.”
In his semifinal-round win over Greensburg Salem’s John Meyers, the Seal fell behind in the first period after the Southwest Regional champion took him down twice by countering Schon shots. Schon escaped after the first one, and reversed him just before the horn to make it 4-3.
Meyers opted to start the second on bottom and escaped, but Schon used his first takedown to pull even (5-5) midway through the period, and then tacked on a three-point nearfall to move in front for the first time, holding an 8-5 edge moving to the third.
That’s when Schon sealed the deal. He immediately escaped and then quickly executed an impressive throw for another takedown at the edge of the mat to go up 11-5. Schon punctuated the major decision at the buzzer by adding two more back points.
Wrestling his semifinal just ahead of Schon, Crosby beat the buzzer ending the second period by recording a takedown that proved to be the difference in a tough 3-1 win over Cole Weightman of Belle Vernon. Once Schon prevailed, a rematch of last week’s Northwest Region final.
And, just like last weekend, Crosby ground out a narrow decision over the Selinsgrove junior, joining his father, Mel, as a Class 3A champ. Mel Crosby mined gold in 1988 while competing for an Erie Academy program — or school — that no longer exists.
Schon, however, was pleased about making a return trip to the medal podium, and that’s a notable accomplishment. However, Schon wants a return to the top step next year.
“It is, yeah it is,” Schon said. “It’s definitely a lot better on top.”
Daily Item correspondent Harold Raker contributed to this story.