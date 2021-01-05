LEWISBURG — Bucknell junior Marly Walls saw some familiar faces in the stands Saturday during Bucknell's women's basketball season opener.
However with no fans allowed in Sojka Pavilion due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walls' parents were forced to watch her return to action from a knee injury that cut her sophomore season short from home on ESPN+. What Walls saw were her family members on cutouts that were set up in the stands.
"I loved them," Walls said of the cutouts. "I thought my dad's was very fitting to him in real life at a game."
Bucknell was forced to play its men's and women's basketball home openers over the weekend in front of only dozens of gameday personnel and media members, instead of hundreds of fans, in addition to the dozens who were there.
"It was definitely an adjustment," men's basketball junior Walter Ellis said. "A lot of times the crowd noise is a big part of the flow of the game. I think we handled it pretty well later in the game. Our bench was pretty active. On the court, we were talking as much as we can. ... The biggest thing is to create our own energy."
Creating their own energy was a theme for players on both Bison teams, as they adjusted to playing in front of no fans.
"It was definitely very different not having all the fans in Sojka," women's basketball senior Autumn Ceppi said. "Our bench stepped up and was loud. We were cheering each other on. We had to be loud on the court. We had to communicate, and just find energy in other places. We definitely miss the fans, definitely miss having our families here. We have to fill those voids and gaps in different ways."
One of those ways is taking advantage of the natural energy boost that comes from a big play. In the men's game Sunday, the Bison trailed 19-10 in the first half when Ellis came flying out of nowhere to block a shot. Ellis' spike would have gone straight into the Bucknell bench, except the benches are on the opposite side of the court, so it hit one of several spaced-out tables where one member of the gameday staff was seated. Bucknell went on a 10-0 run to take its first lead following the block.
"It's really important to find little things to get us jump started," Ellis said. "We need to use that as an energy shift. We were lacking a little on offense early. That play and some others gave us a boost. Going forward, we need to learn to harness that energy more."
In addition to the benches being on the opposite side of the court from seasons past, they also aren't actual benches anymore. The players now sit in folding chairs that are separated by approximately six feet of space to promote social distancing while not on the court.
"In the past, our bench activity has been really high," Ellis said. "Even when stuff is not going well, the bench has good energy. Usually, you're sitting right next to each other, which allows for good communication. That's lacking now, but we've been able to adjust. With the gym quieter, the guys on the court can hear you well.
"The bench helps you stay level through the ups and downs of the game. We're learning and we're only going to get better from here on."
While the Bison are working through the new reality of playing in a nearly-empty gym by trying to create their own energy, the overall feeling is gratefulness for the chance to play whatever the circumstances may be.
"It was strange," women's basketball coach Trevor Woodruff said. "It was like being in a familiar place... that was unusual. I think everybody has done a great job to give us the opportunity to play."