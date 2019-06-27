LAURELTON – Danville manager Rob Santore felt confident in his 9-10-11 all-star team coming off a loss.
“I knew they would up and be ready to play,” Santore said.
Ryan Steckley made sure that confidence was rewarded.
Steckley had three hits and four runs batted in as Danville knocked off Mifflinburg in the elimination bracket of the 9-10-11 Division all-star tournament, 13-3, in four innings at The Field of Dreams.
“I’m just happy we won the game,” Steckley said.
Danville advances to face Central Columbia at 8 p.m. on Friday night in an elimination bracket game. Mifflinburg’s all-star season comes to a close.
Danville seemed as though it was going to go quietly in the first inning, but Justin McCormick walked and Mitch Sudol reached on an error. After McCormick stole third, Steckley singled home the first run of the game.
Danville extended its lead in the top of the second. Danville got five straight walks to start the inning as two runs scored on wild pitches to make it 3-0. After a pitching change and with two outs, Steckley singled home two more runs for a 5-0 Danville advantage.
That’s all McCormick needed on the mound.
McCormick struck out six, walked four and hit one batter.
“Justin was all over the strike zone,” Santore said.
Danville added five more runs in the third inning. Danville loaded the bases with one out before Brady Haas doubled home two runs to make it 7-0. After a run scored on a wild pitch, Sudol brought a run home with a ground out before Steckley made it 10-0 with an RBI triple.
Mifflinburg got a run back in the third when Clay Brininger singled and took second on a error. After the second out and walk, Brininger scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-1.
Danville added three more runs without a hit in the fourth to open up a 13-1 advantage. Collin Santore had an RBI groundout for Danville in the inning.
Mifflinburg tried its best to keep the game alive. Lincoln Kurtz was hit by a pitch, while David Showmaker and Mason Murray each walked to loaded the bases. Brininger brought one run home with a lined shot off the rubber that bounced right to Haas – the Danville shortstop — for the second out at second.
Grady Brubaker then singled home a run to make 13-3, but the game ended on a nice relay from Danville right fielder Todd Strausser to first baseman Steckley to catcher Ethan James for the final out of the game.
DISTRICT 13 LITTLE LEAGUE
9-10-11 DIVISION
Elimination bracket
DANVILLE 13, MIFFLINBURG 3 (4 inn.)
Danville`145`3 — 13-4-1
Mifflinburg`001`2 — 3-3-2
Justin McCormick and Ethan James. Reece Weikel, Grady Brubaker (2), Tyler Loughead (4) and Clay Brininger.
WP: McCormick; LP: Weikel.
Danville: James, 3 runs scored; Brady Haas 1-for-2, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; McCormick, 2 runs; Ryan Steckley 3-for-3, triple, 4 RBIs; Jack Rarig, 2 runs; Kayvion Seabrook 3 runs scored.
Mifflinburg: Brubaker 1-for-3, RBI; Weikel 1-for-2; Brininger, 1-for-2, run, RBI.