SELINSGROVE — Mother nature once again wreaked a little havoc on the District 13 Little League Major Division Tournament at East Snyder Park on Wednesday, and the Danville team is again involved.
After having to come back on Sunday to finish a game after rain on Saturday, an hour rain delay during Wednesday's games didn't leave enough light for Danville and Central Columbia to finish the winners' bracket final.
Danville and Central Columbia were tied at 2-2 after six innings on DeWire Field when the game was called for darkness.
The teams will return this morning at 10 a.m. to complete the game. In the elimination bracket, Mifflinburg and Warrior Run were scoreless though two innings when the rain hit. That game never restarted, and the teams will return at 10 a.m. this morning as well to finish that game.
A Danville offense that had scored 47 runs so far in the tournament met its match in Central Columbia righty Landon Costa, who shut down the potent Danville bats.
After a bout of wildness to start the game — Costa walked the bases loaded in the first inning, but escaped with a strikeout and foul out to the first baseman — Costa settled in, allowing just two base runners until the fourth inning.
Central Columbia took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Aidan Smith singled. After an out and a walk to Jansen Sarisky, Alex Zeisloft singled to right field. Smith held at third, but Sarisky got trapped off second. The Danville infield got stuck between going for Sarisky or Smith. When Smith broke for home, he beat the throw for the Central Columbia lead.
Danville finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth with two outs. Jack Gordon singled and Jack Maloyed tattooed the first pitch he saw into the playground beyond left field to give Danville a 2-1 lead.
Cole Duffy looked to pick up the win in relief. He allowed just one hit over 3 2/3 sharp innings, striking out eight, but a two-out walk to Cole Swisher in the top of the sixth chased him from the game. Chase Reynolds then worked a 10-pitch at-bat against reliever Wyatt Shultz, before singling on the 11th pitch.
Smith then beat out an single. Swisher took a wide turn around third base and Danville threw the ball away, allowing the tying run to score, before a strikeout ended the inning with the go-ahead run at third base.
Central Columbia opted to walk Maloyed to start the bottom of the sixth, but back-to-back fielder's choices led to the first two outs of the inning. After an error put runners on second and third, a comebacker ended the sixth.
After a short conference, the umpires opted to end the game due to darkness.