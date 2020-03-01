MILTON — Steve Moser gathered his starters for a group photo in an otherwise empty hallway outside the Milton High gymnasium Saturday.
Danville's coach for the last 14 years stood in the middle of the group, his purple dress shirt prominent in the line of crisp white jerseys against a wall of lockers. Their accessories, however, really popped in the shot: glistening gold medals adorned with red, white and blue ribbon, and a district championship plaque.
The Ironmen played more than three months with the understanding this was Moser's final season and the last go-round for their six seniors. There was never a doubt that picture would be a celebratory one.
Corinna Petrus scored a game-high 21 points, Linae Williams added 10, and Danville led the District 4 Class 4A title game from start to finish, routing Athens 49-29 for the program's second title in five years.
"It means a lot," said Williams, one of four senior starters. "We have the rest of the set. We have the third (place medal), the second, so to have the gold and completely finish it off — makes it kind of awesome."
The top-seeded Ironmen (24-3) won their 10th straight game, and will make their third consecutive state playoff appearance Saturday against Berwick (16-9), which placed third in District 2.
Athens (22-5), whose starting point guard Haley Barry was on a class trip to Mexico, will face District 11 third-place Allentown Central Catholic in the PIAA first round, also Saturday.
"It's just such a tribute to those kids," said Moser, who is 242-112 in his career. "They work so hard, and it's such a long season. To culminate it with a district title is just a feather in their cap. It's a great thing for them; I couldn't ask for better kids.
"And if I could have scripted it, yeah, it kind of went the way I'd like it to go: HAC-I (champions), PHAC (Tournament) championship, district title."
Moser admitted he was "the most nervous I've ever been going into a district final," his seventh, and wasn't able to sleep Friday night. He needn't have fretted.
Petrus followed up her own miss for the game's first points; Williams drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner; and Emily Heath assisted Petrus on back-to-back trips for an early 9-3 lead.
"In previous games we've started slow, so we wanted to get out and get ahead and just glide on, keep our lead," said Heath, who filled the stat sheet with nine points, five assists, threes steals, three rebounds and two blocks. "We did that pretty well."
Danville threatened a first-half blowout when the margin grew to 16-9, but then hit a lull in a remarkably quiet gym that saw the second-seeded Wildcats pull within four (16-12). The Ironmen closed the half with a 7-0 flourish, and doubled up Athens after three quarters (38-19).
"Things started very slow and we were up, then they gave a little punch," said Moser. "But the end of the first half was sign of things to come. Slow start to the third, then we ran. Once we got running ..."
Getting to that point, though, was laborious. Despite holding an eight-point lead fewer than five minutes in, Danville went without a basket for the first five minutes of the second quarter as the gap closed to four.
"We definitely didn't make enough of our shots; I feel like every time we come to Milton we struggle to shoot," said Ironmen junior point guard Olivia Outt. "We came out of it eventually. Getting inside was important because it's easier to finish inside for Corinna."
Outt had three of her five steals late in the second quarter, all in a sequence of seven turnovers on eight Athens possessions that the Ironmen exploited for a 23-12 halftime lead. Petrus had 10 points and five boards at the break, playing the second quarter with two personal fouls.
"When anyone on our team is in foul trouble, the whole unit feels off," she said. "So we just needed to push past the time until we could get back into it."
Danville's defense owned the Wildcats in the third quarter, taking away the ball on eight of 10 trips to feed a 34-14 score. Petrus finished two Outt passes and one from Williams off a steal for seven points in the 11-2 run. Heath added six of her nine points in the third as the Ironmen shot 6-for-14 period. Athens was 5-of-13 in the game at that point.
"This was our last time to get the gold," said Danville senior Kylee Cush, "so we had to play our hardest, be physical, and not let them catch up."
The Wildcats committed at least six turnovers in every quarter and 30 overall, never giving their fans opportunity to inject energy into the serene gym.
"We knew we had to watch for their main scorers, and one wasn't even there," said Williams. "So it was just important to play our defense straight up and execute like we can. I think we did that, for the most part."
After a muted on-court celebration — they sat courteously on the bench awaiting their turn to receive medals — the Ironmen reveled in the victory together with their coach outside their locker room, having accomplished their biggest goal in their final opportunity.
"(Moser) would never talk about pressure on us, but you feel it," said Petrus. "And as a senior, you know: I have to get this for him; I have to get this for my teammates."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Milton High School
DANVILLE 49, ATHENS 29
Athens (22-5) 29
Kayleigh Miller 2 5-6 11, Megan Collins 1 0-0 3, Rachel Stephens 1 0-0 2, Caydence Macik 5 2-3 12, Kasidy Peterson 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 8-11 29.
3-point goals: Miller 2, Collins.
Did not score: Avery Priester, Lilian Sitzer, Olivia Bartlow, Charelle Jandoc, Emma Bronson, Karlee Bartlow.
Danville (24-3) 49
Olivia Outt 1 0-2 2, Kylee Cush 1 3-5 5, Emily Heath 3 2-2 9, Corinna Petrus 9 3-5 21, Linae Williams 4 1-2 10, Ella Dewald 1 0-0 2, Madison Sauers 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 8-18 49.
3-point goals: Heath, Williams.
Did not score: Melanie Egan, Riley Maloney, Trinity Willoughby.
Score by quarters
Athens`9`3`7`10 — 29
Danville`14`9`15`11 — 49