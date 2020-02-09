WILLIAMSPORT — Shamokin may not have a lot of swimmers, but the Indians showed again Saturday at the Coaches Invitational that they have two of the best.
Sisters Abby and Gabby Doss combined for three individual wins and a second place, and teamed with Gabby Greagor and Madison Bridy to win the 200 medley relay. That was enough to get the Indians fifth place as a team in the girls standings.
Danville won the team title with 413 points.
Greager opened the relay and she fell behind early as Jersey Shore’s Jordan O’Connor jumped out to a quick lead. Abby Doss quickly made up the distance, and Gabby Doss held the lead before Bridy finished the race off for a Shamokin win.
“For this meet I was staying away from my other events,” Abby Doss said. “We’ve been training really hard. It was nice seeing that I could still do certain times even though I’m tired. I was very happy about the 27 (seconds) in the 50 fly (leg of the relay).”
Abby Doss won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Gabby Doss won the 100 breaststoke.
Danville’s Coyla Bartholomew won the 100 butterfly. She posted a 1:03.11 to edge out Williamsport’s Elisa Dinicola, who finished with a 1:04.15. Muncy’s Madesyn Rennick finished third with a 1:05.85.
“I already qualified for (districts in) a lot of events that I’m going to swim,” Bartholomew said. “Today was just a fun meet. I swam in some event like the 100 fly that I don’t always swim. It was just a good way to get hyped up about a big meet like districts.”
Bartholomew faced Abby Doss in the 100 backstroke, and finished second to her.
“To race her was really cool,” Bartholomew said. “She’s just a really good competitor, and she’s always positive. Racing her allows me to push myself and get good times. I was happy how I swam in the 100 backstroke. Racing her is fun.”
Bartholomew was part of the 200 free relay team for Danville as it represented the top seed in the District 4 standings.
The Ironmen had an outstanding meet in 2019 and took top the finish in the 200 free relay for the girls. It appears to be headed in that direction as Caroline Spahr, Leah Tessarvich, Bartholomew, and Ross won the event in 1:46.51.
Danville’s team of Spahr, Tessarvich, Bartholomew and Joy Zhang won the 400 freestyle relay.
Williamsport won the boy’s side of the meet with a final point total of 319. Danville was just behind them with a 316.
Danville swept the boys 50 freestyle as Kaleb Hause finished first in 23.51. Justin Riedhammer was right behind him in 24.06, and Cole Hasenbalg grabbed third in 24.16.
Danville dominated the quickest race of the day, as Brenna Ross earned top finish in the girls 50 freestyle in 25.56, edging Gabby Doss. Ross finished second to Gabby Doss in the 100 breaststroke.
Hause finished second and Riedhammer finished third in the 100 freestyle, as Jersey Shore’s Alex Butzler took the top spot in the event.
“It shows us where we stand in the district,” Hause said. “Most of the teams that are in our district came to this meet. It showed us we can compete against other teams and we can do well against these other teams in the district.”
Danville also won the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Mifflinburg got a win from Sean Witmer in the boys 100 breaststroke, and a runner-up finish from Sam Deluca in the 200 freestyle.
Warrior Run’s Madison Rovenolt and Jayla Felix both won their heats in the girls 100 breaststroke, and posted district-qualifying times.
COACHES INVITATIONAL
Girls
Team standings
(Top three)
1. Danville 413; 2. Williamsport 396.50; 3. Jersey Shore 344.
Individual results
200 medley relay: 1. Shamokin (Gabby Greager, Abby Doss, Gabby Doss, Madison Brady), 1:59.46; 200 freestyle: 1. Abby Doss (SHA), 1:54.74; 2. Jordan O’Connor (JS), 2:05.39; 3. Elisa Dinicola (WAHS), 2:07.22; 200 individual medley: 1. Mallory Pardoe (WAHS), 2:19.41; 2. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 2:29.06; 3. Hannah Brian (CM), 2:36.06; 50 freestyle: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 25.56; 2. Gabby Doss (SHA), 25.85; 3. Mikayla Rich (CM), 26.20; 100 butterfly: 1. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 1:03.11; 2. Elisa Dinicola (WAHS), 1:04.15; 3. Madesyn Brelsford (MUNCY), 1:05.85; 100 freestyle: 1. Mallory Pardoe (WAHS), 56.30; 2. Isabelle Griswold (WAHS), 57.59; 3. Mikayla Rich (CM), 57.74; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Caroline Spahr, Leah Tessarvich, Coyla Bartholomew, Brenna Ross), 1:46.51; 100 backstroke: 1. Abby Doss (SHA), 1:01.18; 2. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 1:03.49; 3. Madesyn Brelsford (MUNCY), 1:04.28; 100 breaststroke: 1. Gabby Doss (SHA), 1:07.94; 2. Brenna Ross (DAN), 1:10.86; 3. Brooke Kopatz (ATH), 1:16.13; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Caroline Spahr, Joy Zhang, Leah Tessarvich, Coyla Bartholomew), 5:45.59.
Boys
Team standings
(Top three)
1. Williamsport 319; 2. Danville 316; 3. Jersey Shore 208.
Individual results
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Luke Stine, Kaleb Hause, Ryan Hause, Justin Riedhammer), 1:46.11; 200 freestyle: 1. Matthew Beard (WAHS), 1:50.65; 2. Sam Deluca (MIFF), 1:54.01; 3. Parker Orndorf (CM), 1:56.74; 200 individual medley: 1. Leisher Gugino (CM), 2:14.46; 2. Sean Witmer (MIFF), 2:16.57; 3. Luke Stine (DAN), 2:18.33; 50 freestyle: 1. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 23.51; 2. Justin Riedhammer (DAN), 24.06; 3. Cole Hasenbalg (DAN), 24.16; 100 butterfly: 1. Matthew Beard (WAHS), 54.41; 2. Jack Beattie (WAHS), 58.32); 3. Ross Flerlage (WAHS), 58.77; 100 freestyle: 1. Alex Butzler (JS), 50.66; 2. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 50.95; 3. Justin Riedhammer (DAN), 52.48; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Williamsport (Matthew Beard, Ross Flerlage, Jack Beattie, Riley Hockman), 1:35.49; 100 backstroke: 1. Derek Hughes (CM), 59.39; 2. Devon Shank (WAHS), 1:05.35; 3. Brodey Persun (WAHS), 1:19.30; 100 breaststroke: 1. Sean Witmer (MIFF), 1:06.62; 2. Riley Hockman (WAHS), 1:06.90; 3. Leisher Gugino (CM), 1:06.91; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Justin Riedhammer, Cole Hasenbalg, Kaleb Hause, Luke Stine), 3:41.66.