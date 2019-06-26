SELINSGROVE — Sometimes 12-year-olds can’t help but to be 12-year-olds.
“I think because they didn’t have jerseys, everybody kind of took them lightly,” Danville lead-off hitter Cayne Stroup said.
When Shamokin took a four-run lead in the top of the first, that served as a wake-up call for the Danville bats.
Stroup and No. 2 hitter Cole Duffy combined for six hits and eight runs batted in as Danville recovered to beat Shamokin, 18-6, in four innings at the East Snyder Complex on Tuesday in the winners bracket of the District 13 Major Division Little League Tournament.
“I didn’t take them lighty; we played them in regular season, and we should have known they had some really good kids,” Danville manager Scott Shultz said. “Once we get our bats going, though, we have non-stop good hitters.”
Danville (2-0) will face Warrior Run, a 4-1 winner over Mifflinburg in Tuesday’s other winners’ bracket game, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Shamokin awaits an opponent in the elimination bracket at noon on Saturday.
Shamokin didn’t mess around to start the game. Chase Pensyl singled on the first pitch of the game. A walk to Cayden Zachman and a single by Cayden Hopper loaded the bases. Pensyl scored on a wild pitch. Hayden Karlovich singled home two runs and ended up on third on an outfield error. Nate Gallagher then beat out an infield single to give Shamokin a 4-0 lead before an out was recorded.
Danville starter Wyatt Shultz then got a comebacker and back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.
Danville got a run back in the bottom of the first on Carter Raup’s RBI single, but didn’t falter when falling behind. It’s a group of all-stars that has played togther for nearly five seasons, with two different Little League age-group titles.
“They’ve been together since they were 9-years old,” Scott Shultz said. “They’ll pick each other up. They’ll tell each other it’s time to get going.”
Stroup said: “We’ve been with each other for a long time so we know what to expect from each other. We help each other get back into the game.”
In the second, Wyatt Shultz walked, James Ciccarelli singled, and Jason Gordon walked to load the bases. Daniel Walker hit a fly ball to right field that was mishandled, plating a run to cut the Shamokin lead to 4-2.
Stroup followed with a two-run double to the right-center field gap to tie the game at 4-4. Duffy then doubled into nearly the exact same spot to bring home two more runs and give Danville a 6-4 lead.
Danville nearly ended the game in the bottom of the third, sending 17 hitters to the plate in a 12-run inning. Stroup had a two-run single in the inning; Duffy had two RBI singles in the inning; and Casey Mills and Caleb Stettler each had RBI singles off the bench for Danville.
Shamokin tried to keep the game alive in the bottom of the fourth. Karlovich homered to dead center field to cut the Danville lead to 18-6, but Ciccarelli got a groundout to end the game.
DISTRICT 13 LITTLE LEAGUE
MAJOR DIVISION
at East Snyder Park,
Selinsgrove
WINNERS BRACKET
DANVILLE 18,
SHAMOKIN 6 (4 inn.)
Shamokin 400 2 — 6-7-4
Danville 15(12) x — 18-14-1
Chase Pensyl, Cayden Hopper (2), Len Chichello (3), Hayden Karlovich (3) and Nate Gallagher. Wyatt Shultz, James Ciccarelli (4) and Jack Maloyed.
WP: Shultz; LP: Pensyl.
Shamokin: Pensyl 2-for-3, run; Cayden Zachman 2 runs; Karlovich 2-for-3, HR (4th, one on), 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Landon Kramer 1-for-2, double.
Danville: Cayne Stroup 2-for-4, double, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Cole Duffy 4-for-4, double, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Ciccarelli 1-for-1, 2 runs; Eli Welliver 1-for-1, 2 runs.