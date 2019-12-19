SUNBURY — Trying to find the words to describe what just transpired at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium wasn’t easy for Danville coach Steve Moser on Wednesday night.
“If you can go on the road early in the season and win ugly, that’s big,” Moser said. “Shikellamy killed us on the boards in the second half. They really hustled on defense. I give them a ton of credit.”
Danville (4-0) scored the final six points over the last two minutes to pull away from a relentless Shikellamy defensive effort for a 30-22 triumph in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball.
“Steve does a great job with those kids,” Shikellamy coach Lew Dellegrotti said. “That’s an experienced, veteran team. I’ve got a really young team, but they play defense like crazy.”
Shikellamy had to lean heavily on its defense, as the Braves (2-2) started cold out of the gate, converting only one field goal against eight turnovers in the first quarter. On a usual night against Danville, that type of start would spell trouble. This night was far from usual.
The Ironmen held an 8-2 lead after eight minutes, and Shikellamy’s Jordan Moten scored her first points of the game near the beginning of the second quarter. It was the only field goal for either team during the second stanza. Danville converted four free throws in the second quarter, building a 12-4 halftime lead making only three field goals and shooting 6-of-10 from the free-throw line.
“I’ve never seen us shoot like that,” Moser said. “I thought in the first half we were hurrying shots, and then when Shikellamy went to their slow-down, which they ran well, we got impatient.”
Despite 13 turnovers in 16 minutes, Shikellamy was far from out of the game, even though Danville found itself in the bonus for much of the second quarter.
“We played great helpside defense,” Dellegrotti said.
That was when Shikellamy caught fire. The Braves rode a 10-2 third-quarter run to pull within 16-14 of Danville, forcing Moser to burn a timeout. Shikellamy sank four field goals in the first 3:01 of the third after two field goals in the first 16 minutes.
“When the girls were patient and took what they had been given, they made shots,” Dellegrotti said.
Danville, however, had an answer each time, even as Shikellamy pulled within two on three other occasions (20-18, 22-20, 24-22), the Braves never found a tying basket.
Danville finally took control of the game using field goals from Corinna Petrus and Linae Williams to build a 28-22 advantage before Emily Heath sank two free throws to seal the win.
Heath and Williams led Danville with eight points each in the victory, and Moten notched eight points for Shikellamy. Neither team converted a 3-point field goal.
“We took good shots; we just didn’t make them,” Dellegrotti said. “They’ll start falling here at some point (for us). I know if we’re holding teams to 30 points, we’ll be in every game.”
DANVILLE 30, SHIKELLAMY 22
Danville (4-0, 2-0) 30
Olivia Outt 0 3-4 3; Emily Heath 3 2-2 8; Corinna Petrus 2 3-6 7; Linae Williams 2 4-4 8; Kylee Cush 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 12-16 30.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Melanie Egan
Shikellamy (2-2, 1-1) 22
Jordan Moten 4 0-0 8; Emma Bronowicz 2 0-0 4; Tori Smith 2 0-0 4; Tori Scheller 1 0-0 2; Brooke Snyder 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 0-2 22.
3-point goals: None
Did not score: Averi Dodge, Paige Fausey.
Score by quarters
Danville`8`4`8`10 — 30
Shikellamy`2`2`12`6 — 22