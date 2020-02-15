SUNBURY — Oh, to have faith in something like Steve Moser has in his Danville girls.
Here’s a guy who saw his team go scoreless in the second quarter Friday, falling behind by six to twice-beaten Loyalsock in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.
His leading scorer, Corinna Petrus, drew her third foul 40 seconds into the second half. His junior point guard had a fury of defensive pressure thrown at her.
The coach — in his last of 14 seasons with the program — trusted his five starters to play every minute, and deliver the program’s third HAC Tournament title.
Ironmen senior guard Linae Williams played a dynamic third quarter, and she and her teammates overcame all of the above for a 46-38 victory at Shikellamy’s Lockcuff Memorial Gymnasium.
“About 95 percent was faith in them,” Moser said. “I knew they could do it.”
Danville generated a 16-point swing over 10 1/2 minutes of the second half — turning a 21-13 deficit into a 39-31 lead — and held off the HAC-III champion Lancers (and tournament’s top seed) from the free-throw line by shooting 7-for-10 over the final 4 minutes.
“It’s just a tribute to the girls. They’re gutty,” said Moser, who dyed his close-cropped hair Ironmen orange and purple for the game. “They’ll dig down deep when they have to, and I thought they just did a phenomenal job.”
The Ironmen (21-3) saw an early 9-4 lead vanish in a second quarter during which they shot 0-for-9 and committed six turnovers. Williams, who got out quickly with seven first-quarter points, keyed the turnaround with eight points, four steals and two rebounds in the third.
“I think it was just the desire to get this, the want to have this trophy,” she said. “And, I mean, (Moser) dyed his hair and he was like, ‘You better make this count. I didn’t do this for no reason.’ I think that was honestly a driving factor.”
Facing the 21-13 hole, Williams made a steal and bolted for a layup. Petrus scored from deep in the paint before Williams cashed in another steal and then assisted an Emily Heath bucket to pull the Ironmen within 24-21.
The last 3:30 of the third quarter saw Petrus draw her fourth foul and Danville score on six of seven possessions for a 31-28 edge. Heath shrewdly threw an inbound pass off a Lancer and hit a baseline jumper; and Olivia Outt drained a go-ahead 3-pointer. After Williams drove for a 28-all tie, Kylee Cush hit a free throw that gave the Ironmen the lead for good. Williams closed the quarter with yet another steal and score.
“I don’t know how we go from shutting a team out in a quarter, then giving up 18 points in the next quarter — changing nothing,” said Loyalsock coach Curtis Jacobson. “They did a better job of attacking, but we also let them attack. We just didn’t keep them out of the paint.”
Danville continued its run into the fourth, scoring three consecutive times, including drives by Outt and Heath, for a 37-30 lead. The Lancers went to full-court pressure on one end, and star forward Summer McNulty attacking Petrus on the other. Outt, in her second season as a starter, handled the press near flawlessly and maintained the momentum.
“It’s hard with the constant pressure, but you know if you get by (a defender) your team can help you,” she said. “They set great screens for me, so it’s having confidence in you and confidence in your team.”
McNulty’s drives at Petrus produced consecutive buckets — giving her a game-high 21 points — and pulled the Lancers within 42-38 with two minutes to play.
“When she picked up her fourth one, (assistant coach Bryn Harding) is immediately looking to substitute,” said Moser. “I’m like, ‘No. We’re staying with her. She’s got us this far.’”
Petrus hit three of four free throws in the final two minutes and rebounded McNulty misses on Loyalsock’s last three possessions. Petrus finished with nine points and eight boards, one behind Williams (17 points).
“We told them every single time down the floor that I want the ball inside, and we didn’t do it enough,” said Jacobson. “(Petrus is) a great player — and I thought we did a great job against her — but she’s obviously key on defense.”
The Ironmen broke a tie with Mifflinburg and Mount Carmel for most HAC girls tournament crowns. They’ll take a seven-game win streak into the District 4 Class 4A playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
“I told them at halftime, ‘The last four minutes of the first quarter, that was Danville basketball — give-and-go, we got layups — and all of sudden we quit moving. Girls, that’s not how we play,’” said Moser. “They came out the second half and played the way we were capable of playing — sparked by Linae Williams’ defense.”
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
At Shikellamy H.S.
DANVILLE 46, LOYALSOCK 38
Danville (21-3) 46
Olivia Outt 2 0-0 5, Kylee Cush 1 3-6 5, Emily Heath 4 2-4 10, Corinna Petrus 2 5-6 9, Linae Williams 8 0-0 17. Totals 17 10-16 46.
3-point goals: Outt, Williams.
Did not score: None.
Loyalsock (21-3) 38
Sophia Gardner 1 1-2 3, Cassie Gee 3 0-0 8, Summer McNulty 8 4-6 21, Allyia Kennedy 1 0-0 2, Mia Patterson 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 5-8 38.
3-point goals: Gee 2, McNulty.
Did not score: Anna Burdett, Madison Jean, Karyn Saar.
Score by quarters
Danville`13`0`18`15 — 46
Loyalsock`9`10`9`10 — 38