DANVILLE — If Danville wanted to keep its perfect record intact, it had to weather a test from Hughesville and senior guard Jade Cordrey.
In the end, Danville did just that thanks to its staunch defense.
The Ironmen limited Hughesville to 15 points through three quarters, held Cordrey to one point for the first 16:45 of the game, and hung on after an big Spartan fourth quarter run for a 37-27 decision Monday in girls basketball action.
Danville’s defense held Cordrey — who entered the game averaging nearly 19 points per contest — to nine points, and didn’t allow the Spartan guard to hit a field goal until the 7:15 mark of the third quarter.
“She had to earn them all,” Danville coach Steve Moser said. “We didn’t give her anything easy at all. If I had to give an MVP for the game, it was to Olivia Outt and Emily Heath. They make it very, very tough on the opponent on that side of the ball.”
Hughesville (4-3) had an early 4-2 advantage, but Danville (6-0) quickly wiped it out with a 14-2 run to build a 16-6 lead in the second quarter. Corinna Petrus, Linae Williams and Outt combined for the first 11 points of the run, and Kylee Cush capped it with a 3-pointer.
“In the first and second quarter, we played uptight, and it showed,” said Hughesville coach Craig Weaver. “Our defense was still there, but offensively, we were uptight.”
The Spartans stayed within striking distance, trailing only by nine at halftime (20-11) despite converting only four field goals and 50 percent of their free throws (3-of-6).
Danville appeared poised to put the game away as Petrus scored six of the Ironmen’s 12 third-quarter points and helped the hosts build a 32-15 advantage. Cordrey connected for a pair of field goals in the third quarter, but otherwise was held in check.
That’s when Hughesville roared back to life, ripping off an 11-0 run with five combined field goals from Cordrey, Alex Snyder, Olivia Strother and Lauren Henry to climb within six (32-26).
“We started going with a wide-open offense, and everybody just seemed to relax and start playing ball,” Weaver said. “We had that pop in our step and making the right passes on offense.”
During the run, Danville had no answer for the Spartans’ full-court man-to-man defense, which Weaver noted “sparks our offense all the more.” The Ironmen committed four turnovers and went without a field goal until the 2:20 mark of the game, when Petrus (16 points) banked one home to stop the bleeding.
“Hughesville was tough,” Moser said. “And our girls were tired at the end, but they regrouped and played some more.”
Williams added seven points for Danville, while Cush and Outt each chipped in six points in the victory.
Hughesville was paced by nine points from Cordrey, and got seven apiece from Snyder and Strother in the loss.
DANVILLE 37, HUGHESVILLE 27
Hughesville (4-3) 27
Alex Snyder 3 1-2 7; Jade Cordrey 4 1-2 9; Olivia Strothers 3 1-2 7; Lauren Henry 1 1-2 4. Totals 11 4-8 27.
3-point goals: Henry.
Did not score: Cierra Getz, Grace Pysher, Kayleigh Rooker, Maria Doff, Hailey Poust.
Danville (6-0) 37
Olivia Outt 3 0-0 6; Kylee Cush 2 1-2 6; Emily Heath 0 2-2 2; Corinna Petrus 7 2-2 16; Linae Williams 3 0-1 7. Totals 15 5-7 37.
3-point goals: Wlliams, Cush.
Did not score: Melanie Egan, Ella Dewald.
Score by quarters
Hughesville`6`5`4`12 — 27
Danville`11`9`12`5 — 37