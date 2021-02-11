DANVILLE — After Shikellamy jumped out to a first-quarter lead Wednesday, Danville needed a restart in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball game
The Ironmen changed things quickly as they outscored the Braves by 20 points in the second period.
Four players scored in double figures for Danville, which limited Shikellamy to just 13 first-half points in a 72-43 win over the Braves.
“It’s senior night, and there are a lot of distractions. It’s hard to get focused,” Danville coach Gary Grozier said. “Shikellamy is a really good team. They made shots. They did a good job.”
Danville trailed 11-9 at the conclusion of the first quarter. The Ironmen scored 18 of the first 20 points in the second quarter before a timeout was called with Danville leading 27-13.
The start of the third quarter was a continuation of the second as Zach Gordon’s three-point play put the Ironmen up 37-13.
“I’m very happy about it because we set the tone,” Danville’s Dante Harward said. “We executed like crazy. That’s all that matters. We just played like a team. We didn’t stop.”
Harward scored 18 points to lead the team. He did the majority of his scoring over the middle quarters, contributing 14 of his team-leading 18 points.
KJ Riley scored 13; Jagger Dressler added 12; and Aiden Wiktor finished with 11.
Outside of the first quarter, Danville shot 22-of-31 from the field. The Ironmen made 18 of 23 shots from the free-throw line.
“We were taking a lot of bad shots early in the first quarter,” Riley said. “We started to work the ball into the middle of the key, and got easy layups and jump shots from the elbow.”
Danville picked up its 10th win of the season as it looked to completed what it has deemed “Championship Week.”
“Every win counts toward our goal, which is a district championship and beyond,” Dressler said. “We’re trying to get this HAC championship, too. We just come out and fight every night.”
Davis Marshall scored 18 points to lead the Braves.
DANVILLE 72, SHIKELLAMY 43
Shikellamy (2-8) 43
Ryan Williams 1 0-0 2; Cameron Lenner 0 1-2 1; Cael Amerman 1 0-0 3; John Peifer 1 0-1 2; Brayden Long 2 0-0 5; Jacaree James 1 2-2 4; Nathaniel Luciano 1 0-0 3; Davis Marshall 7 3-4 18; Micah Zeller 1 0-0 2; Caleb Kashner 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-9 43.
3-point goals: Williams, Amerman, Long, Luciano, Marshall.
Did not score: Collin Zechman.
Danville (10-1) 72
KJ Riley 6 0-3 13; Jagger Dressler 4 4-4 12; Zach Gordon 1 5-6 7; Dante Harward 7 3-3 18; Aiden Wiktor 4 1-1 11; Charlie Betz 1 1-2 3; Brady Hill 2 4-4 8. Totals 25 18-23 72.
3-point goals: Wiktor 2, Riley, Harward.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy`11`2`19`11 — 43
Danville`9`23`24`16 — 72