SELINSGROVE — Danville was in the middle of another rally to take a lead Saturday in a District 13 Major Division game when the second base umpire spotted lightning and delayed the game for a second time.
Danville was leading 9-5 in the top of the fifth when the delay forced both teams off the field. The game was initially delayed when an earlier thunderstorm rolled through East Snyder Park. The second thunderstorm suspended the game until today at 2 p.m. The game will resume with Danville batting in the top of the fifth.
Warrior Run’s offense started well with three runs in the bottom of the first. Tyler Ulrich led off with a double, and Griffin Harrington drove a two-strike pitch over the left-field fence for a 2-0 lead. Landon Polcyn hit the inning’s second double, and Cohen Zechman followed with a single to score a third run for Warrior Run.
It was the second consecutive game Danville fell behind early. On Tuesday against Shamokin, Danville was down 4-1 after the first, and used a second-inning rally to take the lead for good.
In Saturday’s contest against Warrior Run, Danville found itself in the same position and rallied to score runs in the third, fourth and fifth.
In the third inning, James Ciccarelli, who was not retired against Shamokin, drew a five-pitch walk for Danville’s first baserunner. An error during the next at-bat gave Danville its second baserunner along with advancing Ciccarelli to third. He eventually scored on passed ball for Danville’s first run of the game.
Warrior Run answered with two runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-1 lead.
Passed balls were a problem for Warrior Run as the game progressed. Danville took advantage of six passed balls as it rallied to take the lead.
In the fourth a passed ball opened the door for Cole Duffy to score. He slid by the pitcher, who was late with the tag, to give Danville its second run of the game. Eli Welliver then turned being hit by a pitch into a Danville run when he scored on a double from Wyatt Schultz. Welliver advanced to third on two passed balls.
The inning continued for Danville as Schultz scored on a throwing error from the pitcher on an attempted pickoff play
Warrior Run’s offense failed to produce an answer in the fourth, which allowed Danville’s offense to keep the momentum going in the fifth before the rain.
Jason Gordon came on as a pinch-hitter in the fifth and drew a leadoff walk for Danville. Cayne Stroup doubled through the infield to score Gordon, and tie the game at five. Duffy then hit a double of his down to move Stroup to third. A walk loaded the bases, and Daniel Walker reached on a fielding error that allowed two runs to score.
The race to finish the game was on after Danville managed to take the lead. A wall of dark clouds and the low roll of thunder plagued the final few batters before the second base umpire spotted the first bolt of lightning.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
DISTRICT 13 MAJOR DIVISION
DANVILLE 9, WARRIOR RUN 5 (postponed in top 5)
Danville`001`35 — 9-6-2
Warrior Run`302`0 — 5-5-2
Matt Acor, Jack Maloyed (3) and Wyatt Schultz. Brayden Gower, Griffin Harrington (4), Chase Knarr (5) and Gabe Engel.