DANVILLE — It took a little time for Danville to find its rhythm Saturday afternoon, but once it did, the Ironmen cruised.
Danville improved to 5-0 on the season by riding hot 3-point shooting, 23 points from Linae Williams, and a defense which limited Selinsgrove to five field goals in a convincing 57-19 triumph at the Whitey McCloskey Center.
“To be honest, I’m not sure that we did much different (from Wednesday when Danville scored 30 points in a win over Shikellamy),” said Williams. “We were just more calm on offense.”
After not hitting a 3-pointer against the Braves, Williams and guard Olivia Outt combined for a quartet of treys over the first eight minutes. Williams scored 11 of Danville’s 17 points in the first quarter, and 14 of the Ironmen’s 26 points in the opening half.
“Linae led the charge today, no ifs, ands or buts about it,” said Danville coach Steve Moser. “She has the green light to shoot 3-pointers.”
Williams sank five of Danville’s eight 3-pointers in the game, with Outt, Emily Heath and Melanie Egan each adding 3s of their own.
“What helped today was that we got outside shooting from people other than Linae,” Moser said. “That takes a lot of pressure off of her (on the perimeter).”
Meanwhile, with Selinsgrove (2-5) closely watching the perimeter in the second half, Corinna Petrus thrived in the third quarter, scoring 14 of her 17 points in the third quarter as Danville used a 22-4 run to turn a 26-8 halftime margin to a 48-12 advantage. Danville sank 10 field goals in the third quarter, and 20 for the game.
“That’s usually how it is,” Williams said. “You pick one (inside or outside) in the first half, then go to the other later.”
Danville’s defense, meanwhile, never let Selinsgrove get into a rhythm.
Selinsgrove trailed, 17-6, after one quarter, and turned the ball over 15 times between the second and third quarters as the game progressed. Lizzy Diehl led the Seals with seven points and Cierra Adams chipped in six. The Seal duo accounted for four of the team’s five field goals for the game.
“I thought we had a lot of deflections (of passes), covered very well, defended well,” Moser said. “Putting Olivia (Outt) out front puts a lot of pressure on their guards.”
Heath added six for Danville while Outt chipped in five for the Ironmen in the victory.
DANVILLE 57, SELINSGROVE 19
Selinsgrove (2-5) 19
Avery Defazio 1 0-1 2; Lizzy Diehl 2 3-4 7; Kaitlyn Shaffer 0 4-4 4; Cierra Adams 2 2-4 6. Totals 5 9-13 19.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Lexy Gabrielson, Emma Atwood, Alyssa Latsha, Mackenzie Bailor, Emily Davis, Veronica Stanford.
Danville (5-0) 57
Olivia Outt 1 2-4 5; Kylee Cush 0 1-4 1; Emily Heath 2 1-4 6; Ella Dewald 0 0-1 0; Corinna Petrus 7 3-4 17; Melanie Egan 1 0-0 3; Linae Williams 8 2-4 23; Riley Maloney 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-21 57.
3-point goals: Williams 5, Outt, Heath, Egan.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove`6`2`5`6 — 19
Danville`17`9`25`6 — 57