MILTON — Lenny Smith could only let out a rueful chuckle quietly in a completely silent Danville locker room at Milton High School.
All of the things Smith listed after Wednesday’s win over Jersey Shore in the District 4 semifinal that his team needed to do against Montoursville — defend the 3 and shoot the ball well themselves — none of them happened in Saturday’s District 4 Class 4A championship game.
“That’s sort of what it felt like,” Smith said. “It took forever for us to get our feet under ourselves, and we missed a lot of shots.”
The Warriors built a 16-point lead early in the fourth quarter, and made enough foul shots to hold off Danville’s furious late-game rally, 72-66, for Montoursville’s second district championship in three seasons.
“Montoursville was a composed and complete team today,” Smith said. “They were hard to defend. They shot well. It was just one those things.”
The Warriors (20-5) will face the District 2 third-place team — Nanticoke (8-18) — on Friday night at a site and time to be determined today. Danville (20-7) will face the District 11 third-place team — Tamaqua (19-8) — also Friday at a site and time to be determined.
The teams met in the HAC semifinals, and Danville won by 11 points, in a game that really wasn’t that close. So, when Danville shook off a poor middle of the first quarter, using a 12-2 run to take a 20-15 lead on the Warriors, it looked as if Danville would repeat as district champions.
However, a Warriors team that struggled with injuries during the regular season to its top two players — big man Austin Loe and guard Dillon Young — had other plans.
“You never want injuries, but it ended up helping us out in the end,” senior guard Hunter Shearer said. “We learned to play without them, and it made us a better team when they came back.”
Loe and Young scored to jump start a 10-0 spurt, and Loe’s bucket with 3:17 left in the first half gave Montoursville a 27-20 lead. The Ironmen struggled with their shots in the second quarter — shooting 5-of-18 from the floor. Even eight second-quarter offensive rebounds couldn’t stem the tide of the Ironmen’s shooting woes.
Danville cut the lead to three with 2:13 left in the second quarer, but Josh Burger’s 3-pointer with 1:56 left in the first half sent Montoursville to halftime with a six-point advantage. The game was still six points early in the third quarter when Young, Shearer and Peyton Mussina each knocked down 3-pointers in a 9-0 run as Montoursville opened up a 43-28 lead with 3:40 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors made 8 of 19 3-pointers through the first three quarters of the game led by Shearer, who finished with four. When Montoursville found out the game was at Milton, Shearer could have let that get into his head.
“I had scored three points in seven years (junior high, junior varsity and varsity) in this gym,” Shearer said. “I had a good warmup, and I didn’t let it get into my head that I can’t shoot here.”
Danville had several chances to get the lead back under double digits in the third quarter, but Montoursville always came up with a play to extend its lead. Danville cut it to 11, but Jake Simms converted on a three-point play to push the lead back to 14. Freshman Carson Persing answered with a 3-pointer, but Shearer knocked down his fourth 3-pointer, and Young knocked down two foul shots to push the lead to 16 after three quarters.
It was still 16 points when the Ironmen finally began their rally with 5:54 left in the game. Mavin James scored 12 of his 20 points in the final stanza, while K.J. Riley had eight points and four assists. Jagger Dressler also had eight points as Danville cut the Montoursville lead to four with 34 seconds left, then three points with 16 seconds left.
However, Young knocked down two foul shots with 14 seconds left, and Danville turned the ball over twice to give the Warriors the title.
Young led four Montoursville players in double figures with 19 points. Shearer and Loe each finished with 16 points, while Burger chipped in 14 points.
James had seven rebounds to go along with his 20 points. Riley finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Dressler chipped in 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Milton High School
MONTOURSVILLE 72, DANVILLE 66
Danville (20-7) 66
KJ Riley 6 3-6 18; Jagger Dressler 3 2-2 10; Dante Harward 4 0-0 8; Mavin James 7 5-6 20; Jack Smith 1 1-2 4; Carson Persing 2 0-0 6. Totals 23 11-16 66.
3-point goals: Riley 3, Dressler 2, Persing 2, James, Smith.
Did not score: Colton Sidler.
Montoursville (20-5) 72
Dillon Young 7 4-5 19; Josh Burger 3 6-7 14; Peyton Mussina 1 1-2 4; Hunter Shearer 4 4-6 16; Austin Loe 7 2-2 16; Jake Simms 1 1-1 3. Totals 23 18-23 72.
3-point goals: Shearer 4, Burger 2, Young, Mussina.
Did not score: Brandon Good.
Score by quarters
Danville`13`11`11`31 — 66
Montoursville`15`15`7`21 — 72