Danville starts well, blows out Jersey Shore

DANVILLE — Mavin James looked around to see how open he was, leapt and dunked the ball to end the first quarter of Danville’s game against Jersey Shore on Saturday night.
Four Ironmen scored in double figures — led by Jack Smith, who finished with 20 — as Danville routed the Bulldogs, 84-50, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball on senior night for the Ironmen.
Danville (14-6) won its fourth consecutive game, and will face Central Columbia on Monday.
“They came out with energy,” Danville coach Lenny Smith said. “Hat’s off to Jersey Shore. They’ve played four really tough games in four nights. We knew they had tired legs and that kind of caught up with them. The seniors came out and fed off the energy from their classmates and the student body and played like seniors can play.”
Danville honored Mitch VandenHeuvel, James, Jack Smith and Colton Sidler.
James and VandenHeuvel dominated Jersey Shore early with steals and fast-break points, including VandenHeuvel’s dunk in the middle of the first quarter, as the Ironmen grabbed a 21-6 lead over the Bulldogs (10-7) after the first quarter.
“That’s the first one I’ve ever really done in a game,” VandenHeuvel said of the dunk. “I just jumped up and grabbed the rim a little bit. It looked cool, I think, and the crowd liked it, so that’s all that matters. Pretty much every day in practice it’s something I try. It goes in sometimes and sometimes it doesn’t.”
It went in Saturday night and sent the Ironmen on a run. With the excitement of the dunks in the first quarter, it might have been easy to miss Jack Smith’s good shooting.
He opened with two 3s in the first quarter, made two more in the third, and finished the night with six steals. He pulled down four rebounds, and was 8-of-11 shooting from the floor.
With the game well in control in the fourth quarter, Smith pulled each of his seniors one by one to cheers from the crowd and teammates. The seniors then cheered on their teammates from the bench
“It’s always good to be a good teammate and help them out,” James said. “They are future so we have to get them going too.”
James scored 19 points, and was especially good in the first half as he scored seven points in the first quarter and added another five in the second.
KJ Riley scored all 11 of his points in the second and third quarters, and Dante Harward scored eight and finished with a block and four rebounds.
DANVILLE 84, JERSEY SHORE 50
Jersey Shore (1-7) 50
Damian Williams 4 1-2 9; Cayden Hess 4 0-0 12; Owen Bloom 1 0-1 2; Tanner Lorson 4 1-5 9; Nate Ewing 4 1-2 10; Alec Carpenter 2 3-3 9. Totals 19 6-13 50.
3-point goals: Hess 4, Ewing, Carpenter.
Did not score: Terrence Stetts
Danville (14-6) 84
KJ Riley 4 3-4 11; Mitch VandenHeuvel 5 0-0 10; Connor Kozick 1 0-0 2; Colton Sidler 1 2-2 5; Dante Harward 4 0-0 8; Aiden Wikor 1 0-0 2; Mavin James 6 6-8 19; Jack Smith 8 0-0 20; Jagger Dressler 2 0-0 4; Carson Persing 1 0-0 3. Totals 33 11-14 84.
3-point goals: Smith 4, Sidler, James, Persing.
Did not score: Charlie Betz, Zach Gordon.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore`6`18`14`12 — 50
Danville`21`21`28`14 — 84
JV: Danville 60, Jersey Shore 47. High scorers: JS, Tristan Gallick, 18. D, Carson Persing, 16; Brady Hill, 16.