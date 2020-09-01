MILTON — In the first athletic contest for either school since March, Danville swept Milton 5-0 in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover girls tennis Monday.
The tightest matches in the contest — on the day girls tennis was allowed to start playing — came at first and second singles.
At No. 1, Paige Holcombe defeated Alanna Stamm 6-4, 6-3. Cara Bohner earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Brooklyn Wade.
Milton’s team of Lydia Crawford and Addison Ayala tried to rally after a tough first set at second doubles, but Noelle Stamm and Ella Dewald grabbed a 6-0, 7-5 win for the Ironmen.
Danville’s Sarah Bhanushali at third singles, and Mahek Kotru and Jordan Brookhart at first doubles, only dropped one game apiece in the win.
n Bloomsburg 4, Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — Mia Kazakavage and Kathleen Fessler teamed to grab a win at second doubles for the Green Dragons’ only point.
Kazakavage and Fessler outlasted Megan Anderson and Anela Lyman 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, the Panthers’ team of Abby Burrell and Lily Yablonski bested Grace Hilkert and Bridgett Kinnaman in three sets, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 4-6.
“I was very pleased with how my team performed against a very good Bloomsburg team,” Lewisburg coach Sam Harer said. “I felt we were competitive, which is a good direction we are heading in.”
Ayra Tufail won three games in her loss at second singles, and Bekah Vance and Sofia Waughen each won two games in losses at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
n Williamsport 3, Shikellamy 2
SUNBURY — The Braves picked up a pair of straight-set wins, and lost two matches in straight sets to fall just short in their season opener.
Kiersten Strohecker dominated the first set and won a close second set for a 6-1, 7-5 win at No. 2 singles. At second doubles, the Braves’ Kelly Sprenkel and Allie Minnier grabbed a 6-4, 6-3 win.
The Millionaires earned the team win by picking up three-set wins at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles. Allyson McCann bested Olivia Weaver 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 at third singles. Emma Campbell and Shay Robinson topped Shikellamy’s Anne Norris and Lily Weist 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at first doubles.
n Jersey Shore 5, Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Kylie Vasbinder won six of the 11 games the Wildcats picked up as they were swept in their season opener.
Vasbinder was topped by Emilee Stetts 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. At No. 1 singles, the Bulldogs’ Sam Machmer defeated Destiny Jones 6-3, 6-1.
Danville 5, Milton 0
Singles
Paige Holcombe (D) def. Alanna Stamm 6-4, 6-3; Cara Bohner (D) def. Brooklyn Wade 6-3, 6-4; Sara Bhanushali (D) def. Maddy Nicholas 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Mahek Kotru-Jordan Brookhart (D) def. Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell 6-1, 6-0; Noelle Stamm-Ella Dewald (D) def. Lydia Crawford-Addison Ayala 6-0, 7-5.
Bloomsburg 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Dana Lee (B) def. Bekah Vance 6-1, 6-1; Brooke Keister (B) def. Ayra Tufail 6-3, 6-0; Sarah Bower (B) def. Sofia Waughen 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Abby Burrell-Lily Yablonski (B) def. Grace Hilkert-Bridgett Kinnaman 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-4; Mia Kazakavage-Kathleen Fessler (L) def. Megan Anderson-Anela Lyman 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
Williamsport 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles
Mary Hillman (W) def. Melanie Minnier 6-3, 6-4; Kiersten Strohecker (S) def. Breanna Chicas 6-1, 7-5; Allyson McCann (W) def. Olivia Weaver 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Doubles
Emma Campbell-Shay Robinson (W) def. Anne Norris-Lily Weist 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Kelly Sprenkel-Allie Minnier (S) def. Mairead Ferry-Natalie Huggins 6-4, 6-3.
Jersey Shore 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Sam Machmer (JS) def. Destiny Jones 6-3, 6-1; Emilee Stetts (JS) def. Kylie Vasbiner 6-4, 6-2; 3. Rylie Frazier (JS) by forfeit.
Doubles
Celia Shemory-Haley Shadle (JS) def. Rebecca Reimer-Kooper Haines 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Hartman-Anna Lanks (JS) def. Kassidy Reedy-Alexis Scopelliti 6-0, 6-1.