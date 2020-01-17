DANVILLE — Caroline Spahr felt as though something special was going on as she stretched her hand out to touch the pad on the starting block at the Danville Area Community Center.
She finished just behind Erica Locke of Towanda, but dropped 10 seconds off her seed time to post a 6:28.87 in the 500 freestyle. It was a big moment for the freshman as the District 4 qualifying time of 6:28 appears to be achievable.
Plenty of Danville swimmers felt good after the boys defeated Towanda 103-52, and the girls topped Towanda 112-55 and beat Sayre 117-36 in nonleague swimming and diving Thursday.
Danville’s Ryan Hause set a personal record in the 100 breaststroke, and helped Danville sweep all three relays.
“I felt good and I felt like I was part of the team,” Hause said. “I felt like I was able to contribute something to each relay.”
He also proved something to himself with the finish in the 100 breast. He wanted a 1:10, but went even lower finishing in 1:09.53 for a PR.
“It feels really good,” Hause said. “I was just really excited. I looked up and slapped the water. I’ve been working on breaststroke a lot in practice to improve my 200 IM. If felt good.”
Danville’s Zoe Zola finished second in the 200 freestyle in 2:14.30, her personal-best time. She then helped the Ironmen win the 200 freestyle relay.
“I was really excited coming into the meet today,” Zola said. “We had a big gap in between our last meet, and we put in some really good practices. It’s really fun practicing with my teammates and pushing each other to get better.”
Danville won 10 events on the girls side. In addition to sweeping the relays, Blake Hardin, Coyla Bartholomew, Vanessa Gill, Sidney Springer, Ana Keller, Leah Tessarvich and Brenna Ross each won one individual event.
On the boys side, Luke Stine won the 100 freestyle (50.75) and the 100 backstroke (56.70). Kaleb Hause won the 50 free (23.33), and Holden Dent won the 200 free (2:09.25). Cole Hasenbalg, who helped on multiple relays, topped the field in the 200 IM (2:26.37).
“It’s looking good actually,” Stine said when asked about the team. “Our relays are coming our really nice. I think we’re put together really well. Our overall goal is to go for district champ.”
GIRLS
DANVILLE 112, TOWANDA 55
DANVILLE 117, SAYRE 36
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Joy Zhang, Brenna Ross, Ana Keller, Coyla Bartholomew), 2:06.11; 200 freestyle: 1. Erica Locke (TOW), 2:08.67; 2. Zoe Zola (DAN), 2:14.30; 3. Zoie Lamphere (TOW), 2:37.95; 200 individual medley: 1. Blake Hardin (DAN), 2:42.30; 2. Sara Bowen (DAN), 2:56.74; 3. Juliana Varner (TOW), 2:59.54; 50 freestyle: 1. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 26.20; 2. Ava Gannon (TOW), 29.64; 3. Juliana Varner (TOW), 31.50; 1 meter diving: 1. Vanessa Gill (DAN), 144.10; 2. Juliette Nebout (DAN), 143.95; 100 butterfly: 1. Sidney Springer (DAN), 1:18.14; 2. Delaney Bloom (DAN), 1:20.61; 100 freestyle: 1. Ana Keller (DAN), 1:00.37; 2. Joy Zhang (DAN), 1:00.80; 3. Mackenna Maynard (TOW), 1:10.05; 500 freestyle: 1. Erica Locke (TOW), 5:42.49; 2. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 5:52.12; 3. Ella Hummel (DAN), 6:28.87; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Blake Hardin, Leah Tessarvich, Zoe Zola, Caroline Spahr), 1:53.23; 100 backstroke: 1. Leah Tessarvich (DAN), 1:05.66; 2. Angela Weng (DAN), 1:15.72; 3. Ava Gannon (TOW), 1:19.72; 100 breaststroke: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 1:11.05; 2. Jordyn Radney (TOW), 1:23.95; 3. Ava Blansfield (DAN), 1:34.56; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Caroline Spahr, Joy Zhang, Leah Tessarvich, Coyla Bartholomew), 4:05.51
Boys
DANVILLE 103, TOWANDA 52
200 M relay: 1. Danville (Luke Stine, Kaleb Hause, Ryan Hause, Cole Hasenbalg), 1:47.43; 200 free: 1. Holden Dent (DAN), 2:09.25; 2. Nick DelGotto (DAN), 2:12.64; 3. Max Vega (TOW), 2:21.61; 200 individual medley: 1. Cole Hasenbalg (DAN), 2:26.37; 50 freestyle: 1. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 23.33; 2. Joey Donovan (TOW), 31.70; 3. Ethan Sparrow (TOW), 32.99; 1 meter diving: 1. Renzo Yuasa (DAN), 140.50; 2. Joey Donovan (TOW), 126.00; 3. Ethan Riedhammer (DAN), 115.35; 100 butterfly: 1. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 59.17; 2. Cole Hasenbalg (DAN), 1:07.37; 100 freestyle: 1. Luke Stine (DAN), 50.75; 2. Holden Dent (DAN), 59.48; 3. Max Vega (TOW), 1:02.39; 500 freestyle: 1. Renzo Yuasa (DAN), 6:00.64; 2. Nick DelGotto (DAN), 6:02.66; 3. Jaden Wise (TOW), 6:26.06; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Kaleb Hause, Ryan Hause, Cole Hasenbalg, Luke Stine), 1:37.35; 100 backstroke: 1. Luke Stine (DAN), 56.70; 2. Jaden Wise (TOW), 1:14.76; 3. Jacob Stiner (TOW), 1:50.04; 100 breaststroke: 1. Ryan Hause (DAN), 1:09.53; 2. Dominic Tavani (TOW), 1:23.94; 3. Nate Spencer (TOW), 1:44.55; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Holden Dent, Renzo Yuasa, Nick DelGotto, Ryan Hause), 3:58.65