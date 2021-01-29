DANVILLE — The Danville boys swimming team might just want to compete by themselves if Thursday’s results were any indication.
Numerous Ironmen swimmers posted season-best times during a dual meet against Central Mountain, as many events early in the meet had only Danville competitors.
The Ironmen boys knocked off Central Mountain 89-20. The Danville girls were just as dominant as they claimed several wins over the Wildcats to post a 134-43 victory.
The combination of Kaleb Hause, Nick DelGotto, Ryan Hause and Holden Dent posted a season-best time of 1:50.33 as the only team in the 200 medley relay. Kaleb Hause also won the 50 free in 22.37.
The second boys race was again just Danville and the water, as Holden Dent finished with a 2:07.79 in the 200 free. Central Mountain first competed in the 200 individual medley, in which Ryan Hause won in a season-best 2:09.08, facing the Wildcats’ Parker Orndorf.
Kaleb Hause set a personal best time in the 100 free with a 48.94, nearly 22 seconds faster than the runner-up.
“Now we’re looking forward to states happening this year, and I’m really looking forward to that one,” Kaleb Hause said. “It will be a great chance to swim.”
Kaleb Hause said the highlight of the meet was teaming with his brother in winning both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
“It’s awesome just getting to swim with him,” Kaleb Hause said. “He pushes me. I push him. It’s always great to do that.”
Ryan Hause won the 100 backstroke in 57.75 seconds.
“I’m amazed at the times and how they keep dropping,” Danville coach Danielle Sticklin said. “A lot of it is we’re relaxed and happy about the fact we are swimming. When you swim relaxed, you are going to swim your best.”
Coyla Bartholomew knows what events she will compete in at districts, but challenged herself by swimming other races against the Wildcats.
Bartholomew won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.76. It was the first time she competed in that event as a high school swimmer.
“When I was younger, I would always say I was going to be a backstroker when I got older, but I strayed away from it,” Bartholomew said. “Today with my 1:02 that really surprised me. I didn’t realize I went that fast. I can see where I can improve, but I’m really happy with that time.”
Bartholomew swam in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Both were wins for the Ironmen. She also swam with her two younger twin sisters, one of whom is a freshmen.
Hannah Bartholomew won the 100 butterfly in 1:03.69. She also placed second in the 100 free in 1:05.52.
Caroline Spahr won 500 freestyle in 5:46.75, edging teammate Victoria Bartholomew by 0.17 seconds.
GIRLS
DANVILLE 134, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 43
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross, Coyla Bartholomew, Caroline Spahr) 2:00.54. 200 freestyle: 1. Caroline Spahr (D) 2:10.99; 2. Ana Perun (CM) 2:16.11; 3. Zoe Zola (D) 2:18.05. 200 IM: 1. Alivia Shen (D) 2:21.09; 2. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 2:22.09; 3. Victoria Bartholomew (D) 2:34.19. 50 freestyle: 1. Brenna Ross (D) 25.78; 2. Hannah Brian (CM) 28.51; 3. Ava Blansfield (D) 28.97. 1-meter diving: 1. Gabby Hackett (D) 164.40; 2. Lilla Oldfield (D) 124.30. 100 butterfly: 1. Hannah Bartholomew (D) 1:03.68; 2. Alivia Shen (D) 1:04.42; 3. Ana Persun (CM) 1:07.30. 100 freestyle: 1. Joy Zhang (D) 1:01.14; 2. Hannah Bartholomew (D) 1:05.52; 3. Ava Blansfield (D) 1:05.57. 500 freestyle: 1. Caroline Spahr (D) 5:46.75; 2. Victoria Bartholomew (D) 5:46.92; 3. Zoe Zola (D) 6:07.60. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Alivia Shen, Hannah Bartholomew, Victoria Bartholomew, Brenna Ross) 1:50.82. 100 backstroke: 1. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 1:02.76; 2. Autumn Garman (CM) 1:15.04; 3. Delaney Bloom (D) 1:18.86. 100 breaststroke: 1. Brenna Ross (D) 1:13.42; 2. Madison Bair (CM) 1:17.90; 3. Joy Zhang (D) 1:21.05. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Coyla Bartholomew, Zoe Zola, Joy Zhang, Caroline Spahr).
BOYS
DANVILLE 89, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 20
200 medley relay: 1. Kaleb Hause (D) 1:50.33. 200 freestyle: 1. Holden Dent (D) 2:07.79. 200 IM: 1. Ryan Hause (D) 2:09.08; 2. Parker Orndorf (CM) 2:13.27. 50 freestyle: 1. Kaleb Hause (D) 22.37; 2. Leisher Gugino (CM) 23.48; 3. Nick DelGotto (D) 27.21. 1-meter diving: 1. Renzo Yuasa (D) 164.45; 2. Ethan Riedhammer (D) 134.25. 100 butterfly: 1. Parker Orndorf (CM) 1:00.80. 100 freestyle: 1. Kaleb Hause (D) 48.94; 2. Connor Fitzgerald (D) 1:10.61; 3. Richard Brown (D) 1:20.20. 500 freestyle: 1. Holden Dent (D), 5:58.39. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Richard Brown, Connor Fitzgerald, Nick DelGotto, Holden Dent) 2:02.14. 100 backstroke: 1. Ryan Hause (D) 57.75. 100 breaststroke: 1. Leisher Gugino (CM) 1:05.46; 2. Nick DelGotto (D) 1:13.54; 3. Connor Fitzgerald (D) 1:26.24. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Richard Brown, Connor Fitzgerald, Ryan Hause, Kaleb Hause) 4:24.61.