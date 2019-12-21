DANVILLE — For a half, Selinsgrove kept itself within striking distance of Danville thanks to the hot shooting of Ivan DeJesus.
In the second half, Danville's defense clamped down.
The host Ironmen (4-1) forced eight Seal turnovers in a decisive third quarter in which Danville scored 17 of the final 24 points of the period to pull away for a convincing 65-42 triumph Friday.
"The third quarter has been a struggle for us all season," Selinsgrove coach Ethan Hummel said. "Danville did a great job in the third quarter mixing defenses and was very athletic."
Selinsgrove cut a 10-point halftime deficit to eight (34-26), but it was all Danville from there. The Ironmen made extra passes, and found open player after open player, and suddenly it was a 46-31 contest.
"In the first half, we left a lot of open people out there," said Danville coach Lenny Smith. "It's still early in the season, so you try to put it out there and show them on film the open guys, and hope they take it to heart the next time out."
It didn't take Danville long to get going in the first quarter, sinking four 3-pointers en route to a 19-9 advantage. Jagger Dressler pumped in eight of his 15 first-half points in the first for Danville.
"It was just getting my feet set and shoulders square (to the hoop)," Dressler said. "If I do that, I can make the shot."
The combined efforts of Brett Foor and DeJesus kept Selinsgrove (2-4) afloat. Foor scored the Seals' first four points, and then DeJesus put in the next 12. The Ironmen appeared poised to break the game open, up 27-16, but Selinsgrove rallied with 3-pointers from Ryan Reich and Foor to pull within 29-22.
"They (Foor and DeJesus) had 21 of their 24 points in the first half," Smith said. "It wasn't brain surgery to know who to key on. I'll tell you, that DeJesus kid is a handful."
"We worked on trying to limit their touches (after halftime) so they couldn't score," Dressler said.
Danville's plan worked. Foor and DeJesus combined for 30 points in the game, but only nine after halftime. Meanwhile, Danville's defense forced 11 second-half turnovers.
"We have talent and depth with our sophomore class, but not a lot of experience," Hummel said. "Our goal is to try not to be an easy out for anybody in the league."
Mavin James added 12 points for Danville in the win, joining Dressler (18 points) in double-figures. K.J. Riley added nine points.
"This team especially needs to continue to make extra passes," Smith said. "We've got five legit scoring threats. It was great to get (Dante) Harward and (Colton) Sidler back and into some action. That just adds depth on our bench."
DANVILLE 65, SELINSGROVE 42
Selinsgrove (2-4) 42
Brett Foor 4 4-4 14; Ethan Harris 2 0-0 4; Ryan Reich 1 1-2 4; Tyrell Gates 1 0-0 2; Ivan DeJesus 6 2-2 16; Spencer George 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-8 42.
3-point goals: DeJesus 2, Foor 2, Reich.
Did not score: Ben Heim, Isaiah Ulrich, Dylan Defazio, Randy Richter.
Danville (4-1) 65
K.J. Riley 4 0-0 9; Jagger Dressler 7 1-1 18; Zach Gordon 1 0-0 2; Connor Kozick 1 0-0 2; Colton Sidler 1 1-2 4; Dante Harward 3 0-0 8; Mavin James 4 4-4 12; Mason Raup 1 0-0 2; Jack Smith 3 0-0 7; Mitch Vanden Heuvel 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 7-9 65.
3-point goals: Dressler 3, Harward 2, Smith, Riley, Sidler.
Did not score: Charlie Betz, Carson Persing, Dawson Folmer.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove`9`15`9`9 — 42
Danville`19`15`16`15 — 65
JV: Danville 52-39.